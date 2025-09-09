These Pumpkin Pancakes Are Ideal for Fall Mornings in the Hudson Valley

When the changing leaves start to cover the ground and the tip of your nose is red from the chill in the air, it’s time to indulge in all the hearty meals that were made for the fall season. In the Hudson Valley, we put squash in pretty much everything — from soups to salads to sandwiches. So, why not in our pancakes, too? In the spirit of harvest season, these Hudson Valley diners and cafes serve up fluffy, flavorful pumpkin pancakes that are tough to beat on those breezy mornings.

Poughkeepsie

What to order: pumpkin spice pancakes

On Poughkeepsie’s Market Street, you’ll find Alex’s Restaurant, a breakfast and lunch spot with eclectic bites. The restaurant’s menu features a large savory section that includes numerous egg platters and breakfast sandwiches, but none are a match for the eatery’s griddle cakes and sweets. While traditional, buckwheat, blueberry, and chocolate chip are all available on the flavor front, the pumpkin spice pancakes are the way to go once autumn rolls around.

Albany

What to order: pumpkin spice pancakes

If you’re in the Capital Region, Café Madison is a must for a big brunch. Whether diners are stopping in for a quick cup of coffee or going all out with a themed celebration, the café has been a staple of Albany’s breakfast scene since its opening in 2004. Although famous for its signature raspberry oatmeal pancakes, Café Madison’s seasonal specials include pumpkin spice pancakes complete with white chocolate chips, vanilla mascarpone cream cheese, and caramel sauce. Try the stack once the cooler weather rolls around.

Mahopac

What to order: pumpkin pecan banana pancakes

If you’re visiting during the weekend, you’ll want to arrive early at Countryside Kitchen because the cozy diner near Lake Mahopac fills up quickly. With award-winning dishes that have been featured in countless news outlets and TV shows, the only thing big about the quaint little eatery is its menu. Just under 30 different pancake flavors are showcased in the sweets section, including the famous Holy Cannoli pancake. This fall, try the pumpkin pecan banana pancakes for a warming flavor combo that tastes like autumn.

Tarrytown

What to order: pumpkin pancakes

Located in the heart of Tarrytown, Eatarry is your destination for brunch, lunch, and afternoon tea. Head to the Main Street mainstay for breakfast “eggspressions,” brunchy bowls, griddled goods, sandwiches, and soups. Dig into the pumpkin pancakes topped with fresh fruit and New York maple syrup, or try the pumpkin pie chia seed pudding with fruit and homemade granola for a healthier themed treat.

Nyack

What to order: pumpkin pancakes

This family-run restaurant has been serving the Nyack community since 1974, with hearty meals, all-day breakfast, and, of course, ultra fluffy pancakes. For a harvest season special, Strawberry Place has multiple pancake options that fit the bill, including hot apple cinnamon pancakes, crunchy cakes with bananas and nuts, and pumpkin pancakes. To add, the eatery can make any of its sweet cakes vegan or gluten-free upon request.

