Poke Bowls Offer a Taste of the Tropics in the Hudson Valley

Sushi lovers unite! Handrolls and sashimi aren’t the only way to enjoy fresh fish in the Hudson Valley; poke bowls. dish up serious seafood flavor in an approachable bowl format. A staple Hawaiian dish, the beloved food consists of diced raw fish tossed in sauce, often atop a bed of sushi rice with veggies like avocado, cucumber, edamame, seaweed, and finished with a sprinkling of sesame seeds. Protein and flavor-packed, poke bowls pop up on the menus at these Hudson Valley cafes and restaurants.

Beacon

In Dutchess County, Asahi Poke and Tea is your one-stop shop for bubble tea and poke bowls. Start by choosing a base of sushi rice, brown rice, or green mix, then add tofu, shrimp, tuna, salmon, eel, chicken, yellowtail, or spicy salmon as your protein. On top of your bowl, choose from toppings like edamame, sweet corn, mango, yum yum sauce, sesame oil, and fried onions.

White Plains

Located on Main Street in White Plains, Chen’s Poke serves Hawaiian poke bowls made from fresh ingredients for lunch and dinner. Opt for the build-your-own bowl or choose from one of Chen’s signature bowls to enjoy flavors like Seafood Harvest, Tuna Lover, Dragon Bowl, Vegetarian, and Hawaii Bowl.

Kingston

Since 2020, First Capital Poke Bar has fed the Kingston community with fresh and healthy food. Owner and chef Max Glausen crafts poke and ramen bowls with signature dishes like the Poke Bowl, with white rice, salmon, tuna, avocado, cucumber, and poke sauce, and the Old Capital Bowl, with white rice, salmon, tuna, spicy mayo, cucumbers, and carrots.

Colonie

Customizable poke bowls and fresh sushi rolls are the main attractions at Fresh Wave in Colonie. If you’re plant-based, try the veggie poke bowl, and chow down on the ocean-centric bowl if you prefer surf to turf. Create your own bowl to pick all your favorites in one dish.

Castleton-on-Hudson

For authentic eats upstate, head to Hawaii Poke and Ramen. The Castleton-on-Hudson eatery serves appetizers like bao buns, edamame, and shrimp tempura, along with hibachi bowls, ramen, bubble tea, and, of course, poke. Choose from one or two proteins then top your meal with sweet onion, carrots, sweet corn, jalapeno, or seaweed.

Saugerties

This Saugerties café is big on Hawaiian culture, mainly because the owner lived in the state for a decade before moving back to the Hudson Valley. “We consider everyone who comes to Ohana Café to be a part of our Ohana,” reads the website. Though this spot serves some mean crepes, the seasonal poke bowl is not to be missed on the menu.

Albany

This fast-casual Albany hotspot serves Hawaiian style meals with an upstate twist. Whether you’re vegan or gluten-free, The Poke Bar has a bowl for you. Build your own poke here with rice, ahi tuna, salmon, spicy shrimp, carrots, corn, avocado, pineapple, radish, spicy mayo, eel sauce, or sweet chili.

Tarrytown, White Plains

With locations around the nation, Pokemoto specializes in native Hawaiian cuisine with a modern twist. Try a bowl at the White Plains or Tarrytown location (with a Mamaroneck spot coming soon) to enjoy wild ahi tuna, salmon, organic tofu, lobster seafood salad, fried spam, cucumber, mango, jalapenos, edamame, or sweet corn with sauce like ponzu, creamy miso, sesame ginger, and chili garlic.

