Pinkerton’s Is a New Kingston Bakery From an Award-Winning Chef

In Kingston, Angela Pinkerton joins the roster of James Beard Award-winning chefs in the region with the opening of Pinkerton’s bakery. After earning the title of Outstanding Pastry Chef by the James Beard Foundation when working at the prestigious Eleven Madison Park dining destination in New York City, Pinkerton went on to amass a cult following at Pie Society in San Francisco – her first solo venture. With a desire to move back to the east coast, Pinkerton pursued her dream of operating her own shop with the opening of the new Kingston sweet spot.

Once a service station building in the 1920s, the space that now houses Pinkerton’s underwent its transition to a bakery in the 2000s. The 1,700-square-foot space maintains a vintage feel and original architecture despite its new purpose and life, with windows lining the interior of the bakery to invite natural light into the airy shop – although Pinkerton’s brimming pastry case of culinary creations is the true star of the show.

- Advertisement -

Surrounded by baking her whole life, Pinkerton grew up watching her grandmother bake pies from apples grown in the family’s small Ohio orchard. Today, pie remains one of Pinkerton’s favorite desserts to bake and share with friends, family, and customers alike. Along with the fruit-filled treats, Pinkerton’s bakery also features a seasonal breakfast and brunch menu marked by meals made with the highest quality local produce, dairy, and grains sourced from regional farmers, with many gluten-free and vegan options to boot.

For small bites, diners can expect sweet and savory pastries like pecan sticky buns, jalapeño monkey bread, and pain aux raisins, while heartier options include a breakfast sandwich stacked high with two eggs, smoked cheddar, and herb garlic aioli on a homemade English muffin, veggie quiche, and Angela’s Chicken Pot Pie. As for drinks, coffee from Joe Coffee Company and teas from Rishi are served all day long, and Pinkerton plans to expand to lunch items like sandwiches and salads in the coming weeks.

Of course, Pinkerton’s houses some sweet pies from Pie Society as well, including a passionfruit meringue made with a bay leaf custard and a homemade graham cracker crust, a pear plum crumb pie with locally farmed fruit, and a mud pie with hazelnut brownies, whipped chocolate pudding, and coffee whipped cream. All flavors are available to purchase whole or by the slice, and limited nationwide shipping is available with wholesale purchasing in the works. Other desserts that can be found in the treasure trove of a pastry display are carrot cake, tiramisu, assorted cookies, brownies, bars, and more.

Ulster County locals can even visit the café if they’re in a rush to grab ready-to-go items like gluten-free and vegan banana coconut granola, seasonal jam, and house-made dog treats named after Pinkerton’s own dog. For diners looking to stick around a little longer, the café provides ample sitting room for up to 20 customers and a large baking table is situated at the front of the kitchen so visitors can watch the chefs at work rolling dough and shaping pastries.

Pinkerton’s is located at 8 Fair Street in Kingston.

Related: Where to Get Sourdough Bread in the Hudson Valley