Where to Pick Your Own Berries in the Hudson Valley

Local berry farms are the sweetest spots for U-pick blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries during spring, summer, and early fall.

Pick your own berries in the Hudson Valley
Picking your own fruit is one of the purest pleasures of summer. In the Hudson Valley, the season begins with strawberries in late May and early June before continuing to blueberries, blackberries, and, later, juicy stone fruits like peaches and plums. If you go, look for plump, firm berries — but remember, they won’t keep for long. Other berries, including blackberries, raspberries, and blueberries, are available throughout the summer.

 

DuBois Farms

Highland

 

DuBois offers a rainbow of produce during pick-your-own season. Keep an eye out for strawberries in late May and nectarines and peaches in early July through September. Later in the season, tomatoes, eggplant, and peppers are available as well. At the farm stand and café, visitors can pick up locally made goods, with ciders, beers, and wines for sale at the tavern.

Fishkill Farms

Hopewell Junction

 

Strawberry picking is available in June, with blueberries in July and blackberries in late July to August. Other fruits at the farm include cherries, raspberries, peaches, apples, and pears. Plus, when onsite, sip farm-fresh ciders on tap at Treasury Cider Bar.

Greig Farm

Red Hook

Get your berry fix with strawberries in June, blueberries from July to mid-August, and blackberries from mid-August to mid-September. Visitors can also pick veggies like asparagus in May and pumpkins in October. Those spending a day at the farm can enjoy four miles of farm trails, sweets and treats at the café, beer from the barn taproom, and much more.

Indian Ladder Farms

Altamont

In Albany County, Indian Ladder Farms offers pick-your-own produce, tours, a tasting room and biergarten, and homemade pizza. While the farm has over 25 varieties of apples to pick in the fall, book a trip here in the summer to pick blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, and plums. Be sure to call the PYO hotline for availability and exact dates come summer.

Jenkins-Lueken Orchards

New Paltz

Located in New Paltz, Jenkins-Lueken Orchards is the perfect spot for your berry-picking extravaganza. The U-pick season begins in early June with fresh strawberries, followed by blueberries and raspberries in July. Delicious blackberries will be available starting in August. As the fall season approaches, you can also enjoy apple and pumpkin picking at the scenic orchards.

Kelder’s Farm

Kerhonkson

Pick strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries at this farm, which also offers a market with locally made products and a mini-golf course that boasts what was at one time the world’s largest garden gnome. Get your tickets online now or opt for a season pass to visit during each fruit’s prime ripeness.

Kristy’s Barn

Schodack

 

If you’re searching for a spot to pick your own fresh fruit in the Capital Region, Kristy’s Barn in Rensselaer is an excellent choice. This farm, committed to low-spray and no-spray practices, offers a variety of pick-your-own options. Begin your picking adventure in mid-June with strawberries (be sure to call ahead for specific U-pick dates). As the season progresses, you can also gather both blackberries and raspberries. By September, ripe tomatoes await.

Lawrence Farms Orchards

Newburgh

The U-pick season at Lawrence Farms Orchards in Newburgh starts in June with strawberries. Throughout the summer, the destination offers unique produce such as sweet and sour cherries, apricots, currants, and gooseberries. Find other delicious treats at the concession stand, including muffins and pies.

Mead Orchards

Tivoli

 

Mead is a favorite for sweet cherries and no-spray blueberry picking in the spring and summer months. In the fall, visit the orchard for apples, pumpkins, a hay ride, and even more autumnal fun. While onsite, shop for farm-fresh tomatoes, peaches, raspberries, sunflowers, and corn. In addition to visiting for U-pick, look for the farm at markets in Pleasantville, Tarrytown, and Rhinebeck.

Ochs Orchard

Warwick

The 150-acre farm has been in operation since the 1920s. Wear good shoes, because the property is full of rolling hills. Starting in June, Ochs’ U-pick season will commence, promising strawberries, cherries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, peaches, veggies, tomatoes, and more. Once back from the fields, visitors can enjoy homemade ice cream from the ice cream counter.

Prospect Hill Orchards

Milton

Head to Prospect Hill for sweet and sour cherries come late June (check the site at the start of the month for cherry picking). Apricots, plums, peaches, and nectarines are available from July through August. The Milton farm is sustainable and uses integrated pest management and solar panels, with organic orchards as well. Find breathtaking views and fresh products like homemade granolas and jams.

Rose Hill Farm

Red Hook

Sitting on 114 acres of farmland, Rose Hill is a family-owned farm with holistic orchard management. In addition to selling cider and wine at its farm brewery, it offers U-pick strawberries in early to late June, cherries from mid- to late June, blueberries from early July to mid-August, apricots in mid-July, plums in mid- to late July, and peaches in August and September. Plus, Rose Hill Ferments serves small-batch ciders and naturally fermented wines.

Samascott Orchards

Kinderhook

The U-pick season begins in June at Samascott Orchards with ripe strawberries, rhubarb, and peas. Throughout the summer, the orchard offers a wide variety of fruits and vegetables including cherries, grapes, raspberries, blueberries, and summer squash. The destination lost its main barn to a fire earlier this year, so stay up-to-date on U-pick options for 2025 on social media.

Saunderskill Farm

Accord

The farm is a must for U-pick strawberries in June and blueberries in July and early August. Stop by the bakery for fresh fruit pies, muffins, and biscotti, with plenty of gluten-free options available as well. Fresh flowers from the farm greenhouse are available for purchase.

Thompson-Finch Farm

Ancram

This family-owned farm specializes in organic berries and apples. With six acres dedicated to sweet fruit, berry pickers should be pleased with the selection. Strawberries are available from mid-June to mid-July, with blueberries from July through August.

