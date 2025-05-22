3 Perfect Picnic Spots in the Hudson Valley

The chilly weather has faded for the year in the Hudson Valley, and that means it’s time yet again to dine alfresco. There’s no better way to enjoy a meal outside than with a picnic at one of these hotspots that boast scenic views. For an added bonus, incorporate local fare to get a true taste of the region.

Before you set out, we have a few suggestions to help ensure your picnic goes off without a hitch.

Perfect Picnic Tips

Bring a blanket that’s large enough for everyone to sit on, and that’s okay to get dirty. Don’t forget sunscreen, sunglasses, hats, and bug spray. And wet wipes!

Don’t overpack—no one likes to carry a heavy picnic basket!

Don’t bring sticky, delicate, or spoil-danger foods like egg salad and tuna salad (anything with mayo should be avoided). Fruit and lettuce salads also tend to wilt and brown, making them unappealing. Pasta with pesto or a nice hearty farro or quinoa salad is a much better choice. If you want a green salad, use kale, which is heartier than lettuce and can stand up to a little time and heat.

Don’t bother packing sandwiches that will just get soggy. Instead, bring a baguette and good cheese or salami, and put sandwiches together when it’s time to eat.

Finger foods are a must, especially if kids will be picnicking. Carrot sticks, dried fruit, nuts, popcorn, and cookies are all fair game.

Freeze water or juice in water bottles (don’t overfill—liquids expand as they freeze!)—they’ll help keep food cold and will melt on the drive or walk to the picnic spot.

If frozen bottles of juice and water won’t cut it for cooling needs, use a freezer pack rather than ice, which is unsanitary and melts all over everything. Wrap freezer packs in sandwich bags to prevent soaking anything.

Not into carrying a picnic basket? Sometimes it’s fun to do a bit of exploring after a picnic—opt for a tote or backpack instead if that’s the case.

Picnic #1: Esopus Meadows Preserve

Family fun in Ulster County

This is a prime location for picnicking with the family. To start the day, choose to hike through a forest landscape, or wander along the shoreline for dramatic views of the Hudson River. The preserve offers easy terrain, with a total of two miles of trails. This location is also an excellent spot for spotting bald eagles. Once the crew gets hungry, the Hudson River Greenway Water Trail site has a pavilion for a picnic in the shade.

Where you’re going: Scenic Hudson’s Esopus Meadows Preserve, Ulster Park

When you’re going: Free and open year-round sunrise to sunset

What you’re eating: Because this is such a great destination for families with young kids, we’ve carefully selected a menu designed to appeal to the Hudson Valley’s pickiest eaters.

Hard-boiled eggs from Hudson Valley Egg Co. Inc. in New Paltz (don’t forget the salt)

A loaf of French sourdough from Bread Alone Bakery (multiple locations)

Pickled dill carrots from Perry’s Pickles in Rosendale

A jar of I’m a Sap for Peanuts (an amazing NYS maple peanut butter) from the Peanut Principle in Albany

Apple cider donuts from Wright’s Farm in Gardiner

Chocolate milk from Ronnybrook Farms in Ancramdale

Picnic #2: Olana State Historic Site

A romantic rendezvous in Columbia County

Talk about stunning views. Experience Frederic Church’s mansion in Hudson, surrounded by an intentionally curated landscape and incredible views of the Hudson River. Just a short hike will take you to a number of spots with picnic tables, with sprawling mountain and river views as the backdrop. Or, dine on the lawn near the historic house to enjoy Church’s masterpiece while savoring your picnic spread. After a meal, explore the woodlands, meadow, or go on a historic house tour to view the rich interiors of the main floor and family spaces. Landscape tours and electric vehicle tours are offered as well.

Where you’re going: Olana State Historic Site, Hudson

When you’re going: The 250-acre landscape is open and free to the public every day from 8 a.m. to sunset. To learn about scheduling a tour and costs, visit the website.

What you’re eating: Savor the luxury of the romantic surroundings while you enjoy a sumptuous old world-inspired picnic that’s perfect for two.

A wedge of creamy Hudson Valley Camembert from Old Chatham Creamery in Old Chatham

Fig jam from Beth’s Farm Kitchen in Old Chatham

A baguette from Le Perche in Hudson

Grilled fresh-picked asparagus from Greig Farm in Red Hook (yes, asparagus season starts in May!)

Saucisson Provencal from JACüTERIE in Ancramdale

A bottle of rosé, featuring refreshing flavors of strawberries, cherries, juicy watermelon, and a touch of orange zest, from Milea Estate Vineyard in Staatsburg

A bar of Spring Salted Dark Milk from Fruition Chocolate in Shokan

Picnic #3: Long Dock Park

A hearty Italian feast

This riverfront destination is ideal for setting out a scrumptious spread. The park was originally created as a peninsula in the 1800s that served as terminal for ferrying rail cars across the river. Now the space awes visitors with gorgeous river views and plenty of space to walk, bike, launch kayaks, fish, or picnic. If visiting in the summer through mid-October, Hudson River Expeditions offers kayak and paddleboard rentals. The location is conveniently located next to the Beacon train station for out-of-town visitors. Main Street in Beacon is also nearby for perusing shops like Local Assortment or Zakka Joy. Still craving something sweet after a picnic? Be sure to check out Glazed Over Donuts for mouthwatering donuts and sundaes.

When you’re going: Current hours are from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Try to get there early in the day to enjoy all Beacon has to offer.

Where you’re going: Scenic Hudson’s Long Dock Park, Beacon

What you’re eating: Since there’s a whole lot to do in Beacon, this picnic is meant to fulfill hearty appetites. But it can also go a couple of ways—assemble individual pasta salads or treat it as more of a mezze, tearing off chunks of bread to dip in the pesto and making little sandwiches with the delicious mozzarella and the roasted red peppers.