Pasture Kitchen Serves Elevated Fast-Casual Dishes in Millerton

As the Hudson Valley has seen with local chain Moonburger, fast food looks a little different in the region. With a high presence of farmers and a strong need for healthier menu options, regional restaurants tend to lean into a farm-to-table vibe – even in the fast food space. In Millerton, Tallow was the first iteration of this type of eatery, serving grass-fed smashburgers and tallow fries from local regenerative farms. Now, the Dutchess County restaurant is getting an upgrade with a new name and concept: meet Pasture Kitchen, an elevated fast-casual dining spot that serves simple American dishes made from high-quality ingredients.

Behind Pasture Kitchen

Helmed by cofounders Austin Cornell and Nate Long, Pasture Kitchen, above all, is on a mission to restore health through food. What does this mean? While most of America’s crops are sprayed with harsh chemicals that can be linked to chronic diseases and other health issues, regenerative farms abandon this trend and instead grow real food using sunlight, livestock, and nutrient-dense soil. It’s from local regenerative farms like Chaseholm Farm, Hawthorne Valley, Wild Hive, and more that Pasture Kitchen sources its ingredients.

For Cornell, the Millerton restaurant concept was born from his own journey with food. Though his background is in engineering and tech, Cornell developed a passion for using food as medicine in his teenage years after healing his own chronic health issues by converting from an ultra-processed food diet to a whole foods diet.

“In recent years, I learned a lot about the importance of regenerative farming for healing our metabolism and the planet, so I wanted to start a business that drives demand for local regenerative farmers and nutrient-dense food – hence opening a restaurant,” says Cornell.

As for Long, he brings 12 years of chef experience to the Millerton eatery and operates as the executive chef of Pasture Kitchen. Prior to his position in the Hudson Valley, Long worked at The Inn at Little Washington, a three Michelin-starred restaurant in Virginia.

On the Menu

After operating as Tallow since earlier this year in April, Cornell and Long are excited for the relaunch of their restaurant this weekend under the new Pasture Kitchen name. Following customer feedback about menu items, the cofounders have decided to move away from heavy fast food dishes and instead incorporate a more diverse seasonal menu that caters to wider dietary restrictions, including gluten-free and vegetarian. Ultimately, the restaurant recognized that there was a better way to connect people with regenerative farming and real ingredients and therefore decided to rebrand as something more community-oriented.

Along with new mains, Pasture Kitchen is introducing small bites, additional sides, and a consistent dessert menu. The new menu is inspired by Long’s fine-dining experience and French techniques. Starters include a cheese and honey platter, pickled vegetables, blackberry goat cheese salad, tomato soup, and Caesar salad, while mains include handhelds like grilled cheeses, chicken sandwiches, and mushroom melts, along with steak frites, chicken tenders, and roasted half-chicken.

Whether diners are in the mood for smashburgers and tallow fries or smoothies made from whole fruits, Pasture Kitchen has it on the menu. Stop by at the end of the week for Friday Prime Rib Night to enjoy a four-course meal with a seasonal soup, salad, grass-fed prime rib with a baked potato, and a homemade dessert for just $45.

Pasture Kitchen launches today on September 5 and is located at 130 Route 44 in Millerton.

