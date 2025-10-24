Paradox Brewery Acquires Woodstock Brewing to Expand the Brand

While many might refer to the Hudson Valley as “upstate,” Paradox Brewery is upstate, meaning it’s located in the high peaks of the Adirondacks. Based in North Hudson, the independent craft brewery has been dedicated to quality, innovation, and sustainability since 2013. With a state-of-the-art production facility and an established distribution network, it comes as great news that Paradox just acquired the brand rights to Hudson Valley’s own Woodstock Brewing – a partnership that will no doubt expand the brand’s distribution across the Northeast.

“This partnership allows us to bring together the best of both breweries. Woodstock has carved out a strong position in the higher-end market, while Paradox has built a proven sales and distribution network. By joining forces, we deliver on both strengths and create new opportunities for craft beer growth across the Northeast,” says Devon Hamilton, operations manager at Paradox Brewery. “We are committed to maintaining Woodstock Brewing’s small-batch charm and community roots, while introducing the brand to new markets where its identity will thrive.”

Recognized for its Catskills-inspired brews and design-forward identity, Woodstock Brewing offers an extensive selection of beers that each reflect the adventurous lifestyle of the surrounding mountains. The Phoenicia-based brewing company was founded by two friends with a passion for beer and tinkering, evolving from a half-barrel pilot system in a Woodstock garage to the 15-barrel brewery that it is today.

“Woodstock Brewing has always been about community and the Catskills lifestyle. Partnering with Paradox gives us the opportunity to reach new markets while staying true to the small-batch spirit that defines our brand,” says Rick Shobin, cofounder of Woodstock Brewing.

With the new partnership, Paradox Brewery’s support will help Woodstock Brewing expand into premium accounts across New York State and the Northeast, targeting craft-forward city bars, boutique hotels, ski resorts, and curated retail locations. The rollout strategy will focus on the Phoenicia brand’s flagship beers like Endless Cycle IPA, Baby Dragon Pale Ale, and the Raspberry Gose Sour Ale, along with lagers and limited releases.

