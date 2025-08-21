This Dreamy Barn Dinner Honors Italian Heritage in the Hudson Valley

This weekend, August 22-23, Owls Hoot Barn in West Coxsackie transforms into an immersive dining stage as House of Mustaine winery brings its 1,200-year-old winemaking traditions to the Hudson Valley. Guests will embark on a sensory journey of food, fire, and storytelling that blends Old World wisdom with the bounty of local farms.

From Music to Winemaking: A Legacy of Artistry

While the Mustaine family name carries legendary status in the music world, its journey into winemaking represents a natural evolution of the family’s commitment to uncompromising artistic standards. Founded by mother-daughter duo Pamela and Electra Mustaine, House of Mustaine is more than a winery; it’s an artistic expression. Electra, a trained sommelier, leads operations, while Pamela guides the brand’s vision.

“We discovered that the discipline, artistry, and attention to detail required for any form of artistic excellence translates perfectly to great wine,” Electra explains. “Both demand that you honor tradition while fearlessly and creatively pushing boundaries.”

Ancient Roots, Modern Spirit

House of Mustaine’s story spans two continents: a vineyard in Italy’s Marche region first planted by Benedictine monks in the 800s and a California South Coast estate where innovation thrives. Using low-intervention practices — hand harvesting, lunar pruning, and minimal additives — the winery honors centuries of knowledge while creating wines that feel timeless and fresh.

“Every bottle connects you to centuries of wisdom,” Pamela notes. “We’re not just selling wine; we’re sharing a story that transcends generations.”

The Menu at Flames of the Ancients

The upcoming Flames of the Ancients event isn’t a typical wine dinner; it’s a theatrical journey. In collaboration with Chef James Gop of Heirloom Fire, the dinner unfolds across Owls Hoot’s scenic landscape. Guests move through stations where food and wine come alive in elemental ways.

Highlights include:

Creekside bites served on ember-fired stones while wine chills in running water

Bone marrow vessels filled with seafood crudo and rosé broth

Fire-finished lamb suspended and smoked over spruce branches, revealed family-style under pine wine cask domes

A vineyard-inspired dessert trellis , where guests pluck frozen sorbet “grapes” and honey-thyme ice cream straight from edible vines



Every detail at the barn dinner is designed to evoke the Benedictine monks’ original pairing of fire, fermentation, and faith while creating an experience diners won’t forget any time soon.

Celebrating the Hudson Valley’s Harvest

The menu also shines a spotlight on the Hudson Valley. Locally foraged herbs, seasonal produce, and ingredients sourced within 30 miles highlight the region’s deep-rooted farm-to-table culture.

“We’re not importing an experience,” says Electra. “We’re revealing the magic that already exists here, using our Italian heritage as a lens to see the Hudson Valley’s potential in a completely new way.”

Similarly, the venue also spotlights the event’s local ties. With its pastoral setting, restored barns, and connection to nature, Owls Hoot Barn is an ideal stage. The property’s name, honoring the Native American word “Kakī” or “land of the owl’s hoot,” adds poetic depth to an evening steeped in ancient wisdom and local beauty.

The charming bed and breakfast, with its restored barns and pastoral setting, embodies everything the Hudson Valley represents: authentic craftsmanship, respect for the land, and the kind of understated elegance that doesn’t need to shout in order to be heard.

More Than a Dinner: A Global Community

For House of Mustaine, this barn dinner is part of a larger mission: connecting a global community of wine lovers through its wine club and event programming. Its wine club grants members access to intimate vineyard dinners, exclusive bottles, and curated events around the world.

“Our wine club isn’t just about shipping bottles,” Pamela explains. “We’re building a community of people who understand that great wine is about story, place, and shared experience. These events let our members step inside that story. We plan to continue curating these moments around the world.”

The Dining Details

Flames of the Ancients promises to take diners on a pilgrimage through history, heritage, and the Hudson Valley’s finest flavors. With only two nights to experience this curated collaboration, seats are limited for the end-of-summer event.

In terms of attire, guests are encouraged to embrace “artisanal chic meets vineyard sophistication.” Think outfits that are elevated enough for Instagram, but comfortable enough for walking through meadows.

The Flames of the Ancients barn dinner takes place August 22-23 at Owls Hoot Barn in West Coxsackie. Seats are limited to 50 spots per evening, and tickets start at $385 for the full dinner experience or $325 for groups of two or more. Overnight packages are available as well. Learn more about the Friday event here and the Saturday event here, or contact info@houseofmustaine.com for any additional questions.

