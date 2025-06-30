12 Restaurants to Visit on the Newburgh Waterfront

Looking for a meal along the Newburgh waterfront? On the Orange County city’s Front Street and beyond, riverside dining destinations offer tacos, seafood, and pizza — not to mention cocktails and ice cream to top it all off. Whether for a graduation, special occasion, or just because, head to any of these eateries for top-notch food with views to match.

120 Front Street

This new kid on the block (opened late January of 2024) serves up Baja cuisine—think tacos, guacamole, elote, and top-shelf tequila. If you’re in the mood for ceviche, Beso doesn’t disappoint with three different kinds to choose from, whether you’re craving lobster, shrimp, or ahi tuna.

For all the big occasions in the Hudson Valley, Blu Pointe is the place to be. The restaurant offers an upscale dining experience with fresh seafood and an award-winning wine list. Menu items include raw bar offerings like sushi and oysters on the half-shell, prime steaks, crab legs, and creamy lobster mac and cheese.

26 Front Street

Signature smoked barbecue dishes like St. Louis-style ribs and sliced brisket are the stars of the show at Billy Joe’s. Load up on meat, then don’t forget to add sides like whipped sweet potatoes, creamy coleslaw, mac and cheese, baked beans, and other southern classics. The waterside destination also has a lively nightlife schedule; check out country nights on Tuesdays and Fridays for line dancing.

40 Front Street

Experience the Newburgh waterfront on Cafe Pitti’s three-season patio while chowing down on pizzas, paninis, and baked pasta all cooked up in a wood-burning oven. For dessert, order the gelato to savor the cold treat in an upscale martini glass.

40 Front Street

At Captain Jake’s, diners can sit back in a relaxing atmosphere for specialty drinks and New England-style seafood options like oysters Rockefeller and fish and chips. Perfect for a post-boat ride meal, this Front Street gem also offers happy hour specials.

27 South Water Street

Hudson Taco offers Mexican street food with a twist. There are over a dozen unique tacos to choose from, such as favorites Korean barbecue short rib and Baja fish, and vegetarian options like mushroom and shishito or cauliflower. When it comes to drinks, order a social pitcher for the table or stick to a personal mojito, then go to town on small plates all night long.

12 Front Street

Seasonal scoops, specialty soft serve flavors, sundaes, shakes, and even boozy creations are all on the menu at Midnight Ferry. Go for the classic vanilla or chocolate soft serve, or switch it up with a Churro-Chatta, toasted coconut, or lemon bar-flavored hard scoop.

1 Park Place

Local ingredients are featured throughout Pamela’s menu of entrées, brunch items, and sophisticated tapas—like tuna tartare, beef carpaccio, and truffle fries. Fish tacos, burgers, seared filet mignon, and honey garlic citrus salmon round out some of the main plates, with plenty of cocktails and mocktails for fresh sips to wash it all down.

27 South Water Street

When you’re finished pigging out on tacos at neighboring Hudson Taco, walk through the connecting doors to Pizza Shop for ice cream or milkshakes. If you’re feeing more like pizza than tacos, grab a table at the restaurant for award-winning pies like sausage and pepper or the Bee Sting, with herbed ricotta, mozzarella, pepperoni, pickled Fresno chilis, and hot honey.

50 Front Street

Located within a space that was designed to transport locals to the Amalfi coast, Primo Waterfront is a gorgeous dining destination on the Newburgh waterfront. Coastal Italian cuisine, such as lobster spaghettini and raw bar platters, star on this upscale, seafood-focused menu.

40 Front Street

While The River Grill has spent over a decade on the Newburgh waterfront, the restaurant’s new ownership recently revamped the menu to include Indian specialties. From chicken tikka to vegetable samosas, the options here cater to all dietary restrictions.

50 Front Street

At Toni Rigatoni, patrons are encouraged to “eat, drink, and live la dolce vita.” The riverside restaurant brings delicious Italian-inspired flavors to Newburgh, with dishes like stuffed meatballs, fried calamari, vodka cheese fries, and spicy scarpariello wings.

