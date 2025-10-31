New York Bartender Week Celebrates the Local Bar Community

With a growing population of award-winning bars and distilleries, the Hudson Valley is big on spirits — especially when they’re straight from our backyard. This November, the region’s bar scene is gearing up for its second annual week-long celebration of all things bars, bartenders, and spirits during New York Bartender Week. The seven-day celebration runs from November 17-23 and intends to honor the bars, bartenders, bar owners, and locally produced spirits that make this state so great.

Launched by award-winning multimedia PR and marketing agency Hanna Lee Communications, New York Bartender Week is part consumer festival, part tourism initiative, and part educational symposium that celebrates storytelling as the common thread that ties the community and drinks together.

Beyond the Big Apple, participating Hudson Valley towns and cities for the week-long event stretch from Westchester County to the Capital Region. While consumers are invited and encouraged to visit their favorite local bars as a part of the initiative, bartenders are welcome to showcase their creativity in exciting new cocktails that highlight at least one local ingredient, and Hudson Valley spirits producers have an opportunity to connect with new bars, restaurants, and hotels for inclusion on menus and in drinks.

“This annual event will inspire New Yorkers and visitors alike to expand their travel destinations and explore the amazing hospitality scene across all of New York State. We will also encourage consumers to visit their favorite local bars and support their beloved bartenders and bar teams. Our mission is to bring bars, tourism, and economic development together to spotlight our wonderful state and the people who make it special. It is also to salute bartending as a noble career path and celebrate its craft,” says Hanna Lee, president and founder of Hanna Lee Communications.

While participating bars are required to craft cocktails that are made using at least one New York State ingredient, bartenders are also encouraged to create recipes that are full-proof, low-proof, and zero-proof so that all levels of spirits enthusiasts can be part of the celebration. Not only does New York Bartender Week seek to show appreciation to local bars and bartenders, but the initiative intends to drive tourism across the region and state as it encourages the use of New York State-produced products.

“New York Bartender Week brings together the incredible talents of our state’s distillers and bartenders, spotlighting the creativity behind the bar and the craftsmanship behind the bottle. It’s a powerful celebration that drives awareness for small, independent brands while showcasing the artistry that makes New York a leader in cocktail culture,” says Brian Facquet, president of the New York Distillers Guild and founder and head distiller at Do Good Spirits in Roscoe.

Participating Hudson Valley bars and restaurants:

Butterfield, Stone Ridge

The Catskills Cocktail Club, Kerhonkson

Heritage 147, Larchmont

Jackie B’s, Scarsdale

Klocke Estate, Claverack

Lone Wolf, Kingston

Orange County Distillery, New Hampton

Pretty to Think So, Rhinebeck

The Raconteur Bar, Pleasantville

Uncle Lefty’s, Hastings-on-Hudson

Whiskey Pickle, Troy

Participating Hudson Valley spirits brands:

Catskill Provisions Distillery, Callicoon

Denning’s Point Distillery, Beacon

Do Good Spirits, Roscoe

Heimat New York, Mamaroneck

Klocke Estate, Claverack

Neversink Spirits, Elmsford

Orange County Distillery, New Hampton

Shady Knoll Distillery, Millbrook

Stoutridge Distillery and Winery, Marlboro

Wiltwyck Spirits Company, Kingston

