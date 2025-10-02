New Participating Restaurants to Try This Hudson Valley Restaurant Week

This fall, Hudson Valley Restaurant Week makes its triumphant return from October 27 through November 9, and with it comes a handful of new participating restaurants – many of which are new to the region altogether – to visit. From vegan brunch spots to traditional Korean kitchens, these first-time Restaurant Week participants are serving up seasonal prix-fixe menus you’ve never tried before.

Warwick

In Orange County, 100 Main is a Mediterranean kitchen and wine bar by head chef Stefano Salvemini. Diners can book a table at this Warwick restaurant to enjoy lunch or dinner, with starters like arugula or Caesar salads, carpaccio, mussels, tuna tartare, and prosciutto di parma, and mains like fettuccine Bolognese, bucatini al pomodoro, pollo al formaggio, lasagna, cod, and cacio e pepe. Don’t forget the zeppole and amaretto tiramisu for dessert.

Mahopac

Big on vegan food in Mahopac, Brooklyn Organic Kitchen is a modern American restaurant with a robust menu of traditional, vegetarian, and gluten-free options. Stop by Tuesday through Sunday for lunch or dinner, and Sunday for brunch. Morning dishes include everything from bananas foster crepes to shakshuka, while evening essentials range from burgers to buffalo cauliflower.

Greenwich

Though this spot is located just over the border in Connecticut, Westchester locals flock to Constantino’s Pasta Bowls for, you guessed it, pasta. The family-owned Italian restaurant also serves a selection of sandwiches, salads, and entrees for those who don’t opt for the craft-your-own pasta bowls. This Restaurant Week, the Greenwich locale is open for lunch and dinner with dishes like garlic bread, clams oreganata, calamari, spicy rigatoni, gnocchi with pesto, chicken capricciosa, and eggplant parmesan. Cheesecake, tiramisu, brownie sundaes, and empanadas are all on the dessert menu, but diners receive a complimentary surprise dessert if they decide to come for lunch!

Verbank

Located in Dutchess County, Corrigan’s Iron Furnace is a casual American restaurant and bar with a cozy fireplace and a menu that ranges from seafood to steak. This new participating restaurant offers lunch and dinner daily during Restaurant Week, starting things off with jumbo shrimp cocktail and cranberry pecan salad before moving onto entrees like Irish chicken curry, shrimp scampi, and peppercorn steak, and finally desserts like a chocolate tuxedo bomb or New York-style cheesecake.

Newburgh

Not just a new participating restaurant for Restaurant Week, The Kitchen by Scott Conant is also new to the Hudson Valley. Located in Newburgh’s Resorts World Hudson Valley, the eatery offers a bold take on American comfort food. Diners here can indulge in Caesar salad, three-bean chili, and bone-in chicken wings for appetizers, followed by barbecue beef brisket, fried chicken, and the Old Country sandwich for mains, and classic cheesecake for dessert.

Thiells

Previously Lynch’s Restaurant in Stony Point, this eatery has a fresh name and location at the Phillip J. Rotella Golf Course in Thiells. The casual bar and grill serves up a wide selection of burgers, salads, and pastas – in addition to golf course views. Stop by for dinner during Restaurant Week to try shrimp cocktail, caprese salad, Philly eggrolls, braised short ribs, spicy stir fry, teriyaki salmon, pork chops, chocolate mousse cake, and the house-famous crumb cake a la mode.

Saugerties

Deeply rooted in the Saugerties community, The Red Onion is known for its outstanding food, creative cocktails, and curated wine list. The Restaurant Week dinner menu at this eatery boasts braised lamb shoulder, Caesar salad, and shrimp for starters; duck leg confit, beef filet tips, homemade rigatoni, and moules frites for mains; and crème caramel, sticky toffee pudding, and chocolate pot de crème for dessert.

Livingston Manor

Also a newer restaurant to the Hudson Valley, Threshold is a one-of-a-kind eatery in Livingston Manor. Come for the Catskills views, stay for the delicious traditional Korean cuisine. Menu items like tuna bites, oysters, potato salad, cured trout, duck breast, pork belly, and vegetable and rice bowls are packed with flavor – but make sure to block out your calendar for November 3-9, because this spot is only running its prix-fixe menu during that time.

Chester

In Chester, Tin Barn Brewing is a well-known destination in the Hudson Valley since its opening in 2015. Founded by a local father-daughter team, the farm brewery has curated its own community at two locations throughout the state. Along with juicy IPAs, try Tin Barn’s garlic parm brussels sprouts, truffle fries, French dip burger, orchard chicken sandwich, and apple cider donut sundae this Restaurant Week.

