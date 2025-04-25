Where to Go for a Mother’s Day Meal in the Hudson Valley

Mother’s Day is right around the corner in the Hudson Valley on May 11. How are you commemorating the occasion? Will you surprise her with a shipment of her favorite local wine? Or maybe send her a card via snail mail? (Don’t forget the gift: Have you picked up the perfect present from a local maker?) For the mom who appreciates the rich restaurant scene in the Hudson Valley, there’s no better gift than a delectable meal from one of her favorite eateries.

Garrison

Mother’s Day tea, $70/adult and $50/child

Hosted on the scenic grounds of Boscobel, this Mother’s Day tea time is a family affair complete with live music and a beautiful bouquet of tulips for each family. The tea service will include a spread of buffet-style formal tea handhelds and snacks. Throughout the day, a professional photographer will be taking family portraits, and each table will be able to take home an edited digital photo.

Pelham

A la carte brunch and dinner

The Pelham eatery offers standard brunch fare with decidedly oceanic twists. (Lobster tails, anyone?) Hungry moms can go big at brunch with crab cakes, Maine lobster, grilled black angus sirloin, and more. Desserts and cocktails are on the lineup, too, so throw in a few mimosas when you place your order.

Latham

Three-course dinner, $65/person

This restaurant’s dine-in menu for Mother’s Day will leave you wanting more…that is, if you aren’t full afterward! Start your meal with the smoked salmon crudo or lobster chowder to warm your bones. Entrees are to die for, including broiled lobster tail, prime rib, seafood scampi, or ranch-raised roasted chicken. Desserts are also part of the package, with everything from an airy chocolate mousse to orange crème brûlée on the menu.

Hastings-on-Hudson

Three-course brunch, $90/adult and $30/child

Spoil mom with three courses of goodness at Harvest on Hudson. This prix-fixe menu is perfect for pickier eaters, as it includes a wide range of options from apps to dessert. Start off with a seasonal staple like spinach and strawberry salad, shrimp cocktail, or avocado toast, then savor a creative main like the eggs Florentine, Italian breakfast, shrimp and polenta, or slow-roasted steak and eggs.

Kingston

A la carte brunch

Good news, moms of the Hudson Valley: The River Pavilion at Hutton Brickyards opens for the season on Mother’s Day weekend. Throughout the weekend, enjoy brunch at the restaurant, along with a live DJ set, a Mother’s Day gift, family activities that include face painting and a bubble machine, and a gift card sale.

Poughkeepsie

Brunch buffet and a la carte dinner

Shadows has a tantalizing Mother’s Day brunch buffet and dinner menu to celebrate the holiday. The brunch menu ($52.95 per plate) will dazzle taste buds, with bites like mini Belgian waffles, applewood-smoked bacon, apple cider donuts, and made-to-order omelets for breakfast and pasta a la vodka, fried chicken, and chef’s specials for lunch. The mini-dessert display includes New York-style cheesecake, strawberry shortcake flutes, and pecan tartlets. As for dinner offerings, diners can look forward to an a la carte meal comprising a raw bar, appetizers, desserts, and mains like seared scallops, filet mignon, and sweet corn risotto.

Rhinebeck

Two-course dinner, $49/person

A Mother’s Day meal at this Dutchess County eatery commences via tapas—your choice of morel and wild mushroom bisque, asparagus and ramp soup, mesclun salad with balsamic vinaigrette, or Caesar salad—before moving to one Terrapin’s top-notch entrees. Will mom go for the taste of spring pasta or the maple-brined bistro pork chop? There’s only one way to find out.

New Paltz

A la carte lunch

Just in time for mom’s big day, the apple trees at Twin Star Orchards will be in full bloom, creating a lovely backdrop to your food and festivities. On May 10 and 11, shop the Mother’s Day Apple Blossom Makers’ Market for local artisan-made gifts for mom to pick out herself — or for you to shop if you’re in need of a last-minute gift. While enjoying your day at the orchards, snack on wood-fired pizzas and sip on hard ciders crafted onsite.

Sloatsburg

Three-course brunch, $95/adult and $45/child

Enjoy outdoor dining for Mother’s Day on the heated terrace and gardens at Valley Rock Cantina. The prix-fixe brunch includes three courses for adults and two course for children, and diners can look forward to seasonal treats and dishes that showcase the bounty of the Hudson Valley in spring.

Middletown

Brunch buffet, $65/adult and $30/child

When you dine at Villa Venezia this Mother’s Day, you can enjoy a full breakfast spread complete with mimosas and other morning beverages. As for the buffet, chow down on a breakfast board with fruits and mini pancakes, a charcuterie board, sandwiches, an omelet station, meat from the butcher block, seafood, pasta, and more.

