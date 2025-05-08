Mason’s Marketplace Is a Historic Gem in Orange County

Nestled in New Hampton, along the 15-mile Heritage Trail, stands a historic gem that was built in 1866 and transformed over the decades as a store, tavern, and cafe. Today, it thrives as Mason’s Marketplace under the care and vision of Julie Wright and her three sons.

A History in the Community

Initially known as the Wawayanda Inn, the building was constructed in 1866 and served as a stagecoach stop between Port Jervis to Goshen, as well as a store. It featured a tavern and rooms for rent. In 1917, the Mason family purchased the building. They closed the tavern and started Mason’s Store. Hundreds of people would travel from all over to buy the Sunday newspaper — the suburban edition of the Sunday Daily News — as well as penny candies.

The store run by the Mason family closed in October 2004, and the building was put up for sale. One of Wright’s sons had always thought he would open a beer store and initially thought about renting a space, but when they discovered this building for sale, it seemed more meaningful to buy the building than rent a place somewhere.

“We restored every inch of it. It’s original and beautiful, so I’m very proud of that,” Wright shares.

Wright, a Goshen local, had visited Mason’s Store as a child and always felt drawn to it. When she heard about the estate sale, she planned to go but accidentally arrived a day late. The Mason family kindly offered her a tour, and she immediately saw the building’s beauty and potential. Although they already had another buyer, that deal eventually fell through—and the Masons contacted Wright. She was elated, and the family was glad to pass it on to someone who would restore it with care.

A New Venture

For Wright, this venture was entirely new to her, and she had never done anything like it before. Prior to owning and operating Mason’s Marketplace, when her children were younger, she was a stay-at-home mother. After that, she worked as a title searcher as well as a real estate agent for an attorney. For Wright, her passion was in the building itself and restoring it. When she purchased the building, there was no heat or electricity.

Wright and her three sons originally envisioned a beer and deli shop, but as they navigated licensing, the concept expanded. Reopening the tavern allowed them to offer a wider menu and atmosphere, all under one tavern wine license. It also gave them a chance to showcase local makers and their products.

“It gives other people an outlet. These people are so creative and make such beautiful products. In the summer, there’s all the farm markets, but all through the rest of the year, the people don’t have a place to sell their goods,” Wright observes. “We took on quite a few vendors, and it’s worked out beautifully [with] greeting cards, dog biscuits, maple syrup, honey, jam, candles, [and] soap. There’s a wide range of things. It helps [the vendors], too.”

Inside Mason’s Marketplace

Customers can enjoy a variety of homemade menu items at Mason’s Marketplace. From handcrafted desserts like cheesecake, peanut butter pie, and carrot cake to the classic Reuben sandwiches, chicken sandwiches, and extensive deli menu, customers can choose from a wide variety of options. Many of the food items are locally sourced; think produce from Soons Orchards and grass-fed beef from Forino’s Corner Farm. Other food and menu items—kielbasa, sauerkraut, sausages—come from Honesdale, Pennsylvania and are free from additives, nitrates, and sulfates.

A standout feature of Mason’s Marketplace is its Super-Hero program. Customers can purchase these extra-large sandwiches, with a portion of the proceeds supporting individuals in need within the local community. Recently, the funds raised helped a young woman in the area who had survived a stroke.

Mason’s Marketplace hosts a wide range of events, including graduations, birthdays, baby showers, wedding showers, rehearsal dinners, and more. The building also features a two-story wrap-around porch overlooking the Heritage Trail, where those dining upstairs can enjoy their food outside.

All in all, Wright sees Mason’s Marketplace as not just a business, but a space for community and care.

“It is our responsibility as human beings on this planet to leave the planet a better place than how we found it. Everywhere else, there is so much that is miserable, but what we can control is our little corner of the world,” Wright observes. “So, I say, at Mason’s Marketplace, we can be that community that supports each other and raises each other up every day. That’s what we try to do—with a smile on our face and one foot in front of the other.”

Mason’s Marketplace

550 County Rd 50

Website

