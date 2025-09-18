Maple Pecan Sticky Buns Swirl Autumn’s Favorite Flavors Together

Yes, we talk a big game about all things apple and pumpkin in the fall, but what about those other warming flavors? From the pecans to the brown sugar, this recipe will be your new favorite replacement for cinnamon buns. To be eaten for dessert after your favorite harvest soup or early in the a.m. along with a pumpkin spiced latte (refer to this guide if you’re having trouble picking a coffee spot), these maple pecan sticky buns are a versatile pastry that every baker needs to whip up this season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crown Maple (@crownmaple)

While it’s hard to identify which part of this recipe is the best, from the pillowy-soft dough to the crunchy, nutty pecans, it’s safe to say that the Crown Maple syrup adds to the appeal. Born in Dover Plains in 2010, Crown Maple has since become a unique and distinctive Hudson Valley-based maple syrup brand, boasting dozens of products from granola to pancake mix. Of course, the brand’s own maple syrup is a best-seller, made from trees on the 800-acre organic maple farm in Dutchess County. Crown Maple’s website even includes a Chef’s Guide for sweet and savory dishes to craft with its syrup, which is a great resource to explore if sticky buns aren’t your jam.

- Advertisement -

To make these maple pecan sticky buns, we recommend using Crown Maple’s Amber Color, Rich Taste syrup. Alternatively, bakers can switch it up with one of the brand’s many flavored syrups to create something with a robust taste. Consider using the Madagascar Vanilla, Cinnamon Infused, Applewood Smoked, or Blueberry Infused syrup for bold flavor in your breakfast bun. It’s only a matter of time before we can convince the Dover Plains brand to add pumpkin spice to it’s lineup of unique maple syrups.

Print Maple Pecan Sticky Buns Course: Dessert Cuisine: American Servings 12 servings Cooking Time 30 minutes Total time 30 minutes These sticky buns are packed with fall flavor and syrupy goodness. - Partner Content - DBS Remodel: The Best Contractor in the Hudson Valley Zimmer Brothers: Where Hudson Valley Gets Engaged Ingredients For the dough

1 tablespoon active dry yeast

1 teaspoon, plus 1/3 cup, granulated sugar

1/4 cup warm water

2 large eggs, at room temperature

1/3 cup unsalted butter, melted, plus more for greasing - Advertisement -

1/4 cup sour cream, at room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

2 ½ to 3 cups all-purpose flour

For the maple topping

1/2 cup Crown Maple syrup

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

1/3 cup unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup chopped pecans

For the cinnamon-nut filling

1/2 cup chopped pecans

2/3 cup packed light brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon Directions Make the dough

In a large bowl of an electric mixer, dissolve the yeast and 1 teaspoon sugar in the warm water. Let stand until foamy, 5 to 10 minutes.

Add the remaining 1/3 cup of sugar, the water, eggs, butter, sour cream, vanilla, salt, and 1 ½ cups flour to the bowl with the yeast. Beat at medium speed with a dough hook for 5 to 7 minutes, adding an additional ½ cup flour at a time as necessary, until you have a soft but pliable dough.

Turn out the dough on a lightly floured surface. Clean and grease the bowl with additional butter. Knead the dough for 4 to 6 minutes, or until the dough feels soft and buttery, but not sticky. Place the dough in the greased bowl, turning to coat all sides. Cover with a slightly damp towel and let rise in a warm draft-free place until doubled in bulk, about 1 ½ hours.

Generously grease a 9 by 13-inch baking pan. Butter a 13-inch length of parchment paper; set aside.

Make the maple topping

Combine the maple syrup, brown sugar, butter, and salt in a small bowl, and pour into the prepared pan. Sprinkle the bottom of the pan evenly with the pecans; set aside.

Make the cinnamon-nut filling

Toast the pecans in a small skillet over medium heat for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until they are just fragrant. Transfer the toasted nuts to a small bowl to cool slightly, then add the brown sugar and cinnamon. Stir to combine, then set aside.

Assemble the sticky buns

On a lightly floured surface, punch down and roll out the dough to a large pan-sized rectangle. Spread the top of the rectangle with butter, leaving a ½-inch margin on one of the long sides of the rectangle. Sprinkle the dough evenly with the cinnamon-nut filling. Beginning on the buttered long side, tightly roll the dough up and away from you, jelly-roll fashion. Pinch the seam to seal.

Cut the roll widthwise into 12 to 15 equal slices. Arrange the buns cut-side down in the prepared baking pan on top of the topping. Cover the top of the buns with the buttered parchment paper. Let the buns rise in a warm draft-free place until doubled in bulk, about 1 hour.

Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C). Remove the paper on top and bake the buns for 30 minutes, or until golden brown. Let the buns stand in the pan for 1 minute; invert the baked buns onto a platter or a wire rack set over parchment paper.

Spoon any topping remaining in the pan over the buns. Let stand for 5 minutes, and serve warm. Notes Store any remaining sticky buns in an airtight container for up to two days.

Related: Taste Sullivan Catskills Food and Wine Is a Can’t-Miss Fall Festival