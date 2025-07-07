Mangia Pizza Brings Brooklyn-Style Slices to New City

A Culinary Institute grad and a retired judge walk into a pizzeria…

Sounds like the setup for a great Hudson Valley story, right? Chef Tom Doran and Scott Ugell’s Mangia Pizza, which opened on June 7 at 68 N. Main Street in New City, is already drawing crowds with its square slices, garlic knot sliders, and vibe that screams community. This unlikely duo—fueled by Doran’s pizza prowess and Ugell’s Bensonhurst-born love for a good pie—serves up Dean Martin-soundtracked nostalgia and innovation, one cheesy slice at a time.

The Men of Mangia

Chef Tom Doran: The Dough-Slinging Dynamo

A vintage photo of Tom Doran at Di Noto’s. Photo courtesy of Mangia Pizza

Culinary Institute graduate Chef Tom Doran went from working at New City’s Napoli’s at 13 to owning and operating multiple pizza shops—including Napoli’s, in a full-circle moment. He actually bought and sold Napoli’s twice, starting at age 21, and later bought local shop Valley Pizza during the pandemic. In between, he worked in Key West, at Miami’s Fontainebleau hotel, in Manhattan’s Daniel and Cafe Des Artistes, in Rhinebeck’s Beekman Arms, and at a five-star Michelin Italian restaurant in England, among others. After a 15-year hiatus working for his father’s painting business, his penchant for pizza prep resurfaced. It started with a call to take over Valley Pizza after its former owner retired post-pandemic. Today, Doran manages three stores (Mangia Pizza, Napoli’s, and Valley Pizza), with a team handling daily operations.

- Advertisement -

“I buy Underarmour sneakers on autoship,” Doran says. “And I switch them out every day during dinner so they wear evenly.”

Retired Judge Scott Ugell: From Courtroom to Crust

Bensonhurst-born Scott Ugell, a retired judge with 32 years on the bench, thought he wasn’t Italian until a DNA test dropped a bombshell: Italian, Eastern European Jewish, and North African roots. Where Ugell is from, “pizza isn’t just a food, but a part of life.”

“Food is love,” Ugell says. “The practice of law is the opposite.“

“When you’re a town judge, you always have a law practice, and I’ve been practicing law for 40 years and I represented so many pizza businesses,” he says. Ugell saw how well they can do if they’re properly run. He’s also been in the real estate business a long time. He grew up on Long Island and put himself through law school at Hofstra as a real estate broker.

A New City resident with a law practice across from the ShopRite plaza, Ugell spent years eyeing the shuttered pizzeria across the street. After two and a half years of unanswered calls to the property owners, a chance meeting at a Hofstra Law School real estate seminar with developer Aaron Malinsky changed everything. Over breakfast at a later date, Ugell pitched his vision. Malinsky loved his vibe but insisted on a real pizza pro. Enter Doran, recommended by Ugell’s trainer, and Mangia was born. “Tom’s food is the best in town,” Ugell beams.

Photo courtesy of Mangia Pizza

Garlic and Family: The Heart of Mangia

“My family’s Italian; everything’s around the kitchen and the table,” Doran says. As the oldest of 13 grandsons (no girls), Doran was tasked with helping with food prep. “My grandma was one of my best friends, and my mom and my grandmother could cook like nobody else,” he remembers. Some of his family recipes have made it into Mangia’s repertoire. “The breaded eggplant, lasagna, and just the knowledge of seasonings and spices—not being afraid to use garlic,” he notes. “You could use tons of garlic, and people won’t even know it, you’ve just got to season it right and cook it right.”

The Menu: Squares, Sliders, and Gluten-Free Goodness

Mangia specializes in square pies, whispered to rival Brooklyn’s L&B Spumoni Gardens. They’re crispy, cheesy love letters to Doran’s heritage, made with a secret American flour he perfected at CIA.

Mangia Pizza offers a huge gluten-free menu. “We have gluten-free pizza, which is a cornmeal mix with other grains, but not wheat, and we have cauliflower crusts,” Ugell says. This is in addition to a full list of gluten-free pastas and wraps. “Tom will make anybody anything they want, as long as they were not too crazy that particular night,” Ugell adds. Ugell says Doran made him a gluten-free dish when they met that sealed the deal for him. It was simple: a chicken entree with onion, mushroom, and red pepper. “It has a delicious, light sauce over a basmati rice,” Ugell says. The key is that Doran double rinses the rice so that it pulls out some of the carbohydrates, Ugell explains.

There’s a chicken francese made with rice flour to dredge the chicken. “We do things fresh. We’re limited on storage, so every single day I’m getting deliveries,” Doran explains. It helps him with quality control, so ingredients are never more than a day or two old. “I don’t have a walk-in [fridge], just an individual fridge for everything,” he explains. “So it keeps things colder. It’s easier to rotate.”

Photo courtesy of Mangia Pizza

Mangia’s Bestsellers

Doran makes a garlic knot slider that’s wildly popular. “It’s a baseball-sized roll tied in a knot after it’s dredged in my solution of fresh garlic, spices, and olive oil. It was an epiphany that came to him one night as he was wrapping leftover little garlic knots in his kitchen at home. “I had two left over that didn’t fit in the pack. I just cut some chicken. I dipped in sauce. I was like, ‘This needs cheese!’”

- Advertisement -

He was inspired to make it bigger, and now it’s officially on the menu. Couples like pairing two or three of these with a pizza to mix and match. “Most women eat one or two and they’re done,” he says. “Men eat three or four and are ready for a wheelchair,” he jokes. Someone posted about the garlic knot sliders on NextDoor, the local app, and Mangia started receiving tons of orders for them, selling them by the tray for events. You can mix and match the type of sliders and “take them to a party and you’ll be the most popular person there,” Doran says.

Mangia is also known for its chicken bruschetta, which consists of a giant breaded chicken cutlet (no bread involved, save for the breadcrumbs on the cutlet), topped with tomato bruschetta. “We don’t do it ahead of time. We make it fresh [with] garlic, basil, spices, and extra virgin olive oil,” Doran says. “After the chicken is breaded and finished, we put it off the sizzle plate, we pile this bruschetta mix on it, put it in the oven, then take it out and drizzle it with olive oil.”

As for pasta, penne alla vodka is the restaurant’s most popular.

Curated Ingredients

In addition to Doran’s aforementioned secret flour, the rest of the pizza dough recipe involves the usual suspects: sugar, yeast, water, and oil.

Doran makes the same pizza crust in all three of his restaurants, but they come out different in each spot due to the varying refrigeration (walk-ins versus stand-up refrigerators), different types of ovens, and range of humidity levels.

Mangia’s Instagram feed is a portfolio of its culinary creations. Photo courtesy of Mangia Pizza

California-based brand Stanislaus tomatoes and Corto extra virgin olive oil round out the rest of his staples. Doran attests to shopping for his meats and vegetables daily from Restaurant Depot. “I hand-pick everything, every box, and squeeze the chicken,” he says. He also sources ingredients from Anacapri in New Jersey.

Food as a Unifier

Ugell, a judge who saw trust in government fade over decades, found food to be the ultimate icebreaker. “I would talk about food because it’s the only thing you can’t get controversial about.” That philosophy shapes Mangia, where the revamped space buzzes with families, foodies, and locals swapping stories over slices. With a liquor license arriving this month, Mangia is gearing up for a grand opening with Hudson Valley politicos, plus new desserts (gluten-free included) and espresso drinks to round out the experience.

Mangia Pizza isn’t just about killer slices—it’s a testament to the Valley’s spirit of reinvention. Doran and Ugell, with their wildly different backgrounds and shared love for food, are building a community hub where fresh ingredients and family recipes meet. Whether you’re grabbing a garlic knot slider or a gluten-free pie, Mangia dishes up love, one bite at a time.

Mangia Pizza

68 N Main Street, New City

Website

Related: Make Pulled Pork Sliders With Hudson Valley Maple Sugar