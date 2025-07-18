Louie’s Next Door Is Nyack’s Friendly Neighborhood Wine Bar

From wineries to award-winning wine lists, the Hudson Valley isn’t subtle about its love for vino. While vineyards are primarily reserved for Orange and Ulster Counties on the west side of the Hudson River, Rockland County still has so much to offer in the realm of reds and whites. In Nyack, Louie’s Next Door is a new friendly neighborhood wine bar that’s serving up bottles and glasses alongside craft cocktails and small plates.

Helmed by the same owners as next-door neighbor DPNB Pasta and Provisions, Tony and Louiedell Scotto, the new Nyack hotspot is named after Louiedell, as the wine bar was all her idea. While the husband-wife duo offers fresh pastas, prepared foods, choice imported products, and Hudson Valley-sourced provisions in their Broadway shop, Louie’s Next Door seemed to be the perfect addition to their Italian-inspired storefront.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louie’s Next Door (@louiesnextdoor)

- Advertisement -

The couple officially opened their wine bar in April of this year. The idea was to provide the Nyack community with a place to gather, drink, and eat that wasn’t a pub and didn’t have TVs to distract from the simple pleasure that is human connection. The result is Louie’s: a chill destination that’s filled with local art and lively with music from independent artists. “No pop music,” as Tony puts it.

At the Broadway hangout, patrons will find a proper wine list that includes natural wine as well as lower ABV options, with sections dedicated to sparkling, red, white, and rose. The bar program centers around vermouths and other aromatized and fortified wines. For cocktails, try the French Connection for a clean, crisp, and fruity sip, or the Pineapple Express for something tropical, bright, and light.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louie’s Next Door (@louiesnextdoor)

The wine bar also dishes up inspired light bites, small plates, and desserts. To pair with your vino, order Castelvetrano olives, sourdough bread with butter and house-cured sardines, or raw oysters for the table, or treat yourself to Toulouse sausage with lentils and red mustard greens or squid with fried rosemary, almonds, and lemon. Finish on a sweet note with the lemon posset, which pairs well with sparkling wine (as notes the menu).

If you find yourself in Rockland County, allow Louie’s Next Door to be your home away from home, and stay tuned for guest chefs, plenty of collaborations with local businesses, and bookings for private events.

Tony says, “people think they have been transported to Hudson or Brooklyn. Patrons have been able to scratch their natural wine itch as well. It is an oasis!”

Louie’s Next Door is located at 19 North Broadway in Nyack.

Related: 21 Hudson Valley Restaurants Earn Wine Spectator Awards