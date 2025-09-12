Long Table Harvest Nourishes Communities With Help From Local Farms

While the Hudson Valley is known in part for its bucolic farmland and farm-to-table dining, Long Table Harvest is on a mission to stretch the bounty of local farms to cultivate social and economic justice in the regional food system. The organization prioritizes collaboration and partnership with local farms – many of which are located in Columbia and Dutchess Counties – to source high-quality food to distribute throughout the Hudson Valley.

About the Founders

Founded in the fall of 2015 by Aravah Berman-Mirkin and Laura Engelman, Long Table Harvest celebrates 10 years of gleaning this season. What is gleaning? Essentially, it’s the practice of collecting leftover crops after a harvest. For the Columbia County-based organization, gleaning goes beyond the field to bring food, like organic produce, meat, and dairy, to people who are experiencing food insecurity.

Co-founder and director of Long Table Harvest Berman-Mirkin is a graduate of The Cooper Union School of Architecture. With a strong connection to Hudson Valley agriculture, Berman-Mirkin previously spent five years working in the nonprofit sector before apprenticing and managing diverse vegetable farms in the area, including Sisters Hill Farm and Letterbox Farm Collective, and serving on the leadership committee of the Hudson Valley CSA Coalition.

On the other hand, co-founder Engelman moved to the Hudson Valley in 2014, just before Long Table Harvest was started. Prior to launching the organization, Engelman operated a successful gleaning program in Washington. She has since moved to Denver to pursue a master’s degree in social work, but her impact on the region is still evident through Long Table Harvest.

A Seedling of an Idea

Long Table Harvest wasn’t founded overnight, but rather after three seasons of vegetable farming. For Berman-Mirkin, it was during this time that they realized how much abundance was a part of the business of farming.

“Most farms grow 10-15% extra as insurance against inclement weather, pests, and diseases, which means that some crops will thrive and there will be more than farmers can sell. It was also clear to me that the cost of fresh, organic food in the region was not accessible to all people. Not only that, but rural poverty and food insecurity is largely invisible and is a very real thing right here in the Hudson Valley,” says Berman-Mirkin.

Ultimately, it was the combination of all these factors that inspired them to start Long Table Harvest to bring surplus farm-grown food to people who may not typically be able to afford it.

From Field to Table

To source its food, the organization partners with over 30 farmers who donate their excess crop yields weekly throughout the growing season. Long Table Harvest has worked with over 50 farms to date and has gleaned over 400,000 pounds of food worth more than $1.75 million since its launch. The organization fundraises annually through a mix of local foundations, state funding, and individual donors, all of which are the reason that Long Table Harvest can still operate after a decade.

Along with produce gleaning, Long Table Harvest runs a seedling gleaning program, wherein the organization collects surplus seedlings in the spring to donate to community gardens and gardeners. The organization also secures funding for some of its partner sites to increase the capacity of its cold storage to extend the quality and shelf life of foods.

After gleaning, the organization distributes food to over 35 sites throughout Columbia, Dutchess, and Greene Counties. From food pantries to community organizations to youth programs, Long Table Harvest makes it a mission to support a wide array of destinations with its services to reach a diverse group of residents in the Hudson Valley.

“We have always believed that good food is a basic human right, and we continue to stand by that belief through our persistence,” says Berman-Mirkin.

