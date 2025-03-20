Lola’s Café Announces Third Location in a Major Foodie Hotspot

As Eastdale Village in Poughkeepsie continues to evolve as a foodie hotspot in the Hudson Valley, the live-work-play destination is excited to welcome Lola’s Café to its lineup of restaurants. After beginning with its first location next to the Walkway Over the Hudson on Poughkeepsie’s Washington Street in 2005, the lunch café brought its sought-after menu to New Paltz’s Main Street in 2017. Now, it’s expanding once again to Eastdale Village on the heels of the restaurant’s 20th anniversary.

The third location of Lola’s Café will feature a 6,000-square-foot interior – the eatery’s largest to date – designed by FW Interiors and is set to open in 2026. Since its inception in 2005, Lola’s has become a Hudson Valley staple for its sandwiches, salads, and sides, and the expansion continues to solidify the restaurant’s reputation in the region.

Led by chef and owner Ed Kowalski, a graduate from Hyde Park’s Culinary Institute of America, Lola’s Café at Eastdale Village will include some exciting updates. Along with the eatery’s signature dishes, the new location will also offer a selection of shareables, a Sunday brunch menu, a large bar with specialty cocktails and local beers and wines, and a private dining room for special events ranging from wedding tastings to dinner parties. On top of that, garage-style doors will open the space in the summertime for al fresco dining.

“Expanding to a third location is an incredible milestone for us, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome this new, larger space to the community,” says Kowalski. “We had been searching for the perfect property for years, knowing that this time, we wanted to own the real estate. When the opportunity at Eastdale came up, it just felt right – it’s the perfect space to bring our vision to life.”

With the projected 2026 opening, Lola’s Café will join an abundance of other dining options at Eastdale Village, including Buns Burgers, Chakra Bowls, Eastdale Ave Bagels, The Crafted Kup, Spoons Ice Cream and More, Rossi and Sons Alimentari, and more beloved Poughkeepsie eateries.

“Eastdale Village’s offerings have continued to evolve over the last several years, and the addition of Lola’s Café – an established favorite in our community – feels like the perfect fit,” says Joseph Kirchhoff, partner and founder of Kirchhoff, the real estate principal investment firm behind Eastdale Village. “Its strong reputation and foothold here in the Hudson Valley make it a natural complement to the experience we’re creating at Eastdale and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to our neighborhood for our residents and visitors to enjoy.”

Lola’s Café is located at 131 Washington Street in Poughkeepsie, 49 Main Street in New Paltz, and soon at Eastdale Village in Poughkeepsie.

