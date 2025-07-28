Little Sister Wine Shop Stocks Boutique Bottles in Poughkeepsie

In the Queen City, bars and breweries are booming businesses, but what of bottle shops? While it may not be difficult to locate your run-of-the-mill bottle of red, Little Sister Wine Shop is new in town to help refine your wine palate. Located in a 125-year-old Poughkeepsie storefront with plenty of character, the boutique wine shop is stocked with a greater selection of fine wine than almost any other shop in the area – think natural and European vino, all for an affordable price.

Owned by husband-wife duo Daniel Boyer and Alanna Sarti, Little Sister Wine Shop is the solution to the couple’s own wine-driven problem. “We got tired of driving to Kingston and Beacon to buy wine,” jokes Sarti. “Seriously though, there is a dearth of shops in the area that specialize in low-intervention (natural) and European wines. Lots of shops in the area carry the same products and big-name brand wines, so we figured there was ample room for a highly curated specialty shop like ours.”

- Advertisement -

For the two who live a mere 10 minutes from their new office, the Poughkeepsie location was a clear no-brainer. Along with a genuine need for a shop like Little Sister in the area, the couple ultimately chose their North Clover Street storefront for its historic charm. Both Boyer and Sarti wanted a boutique feel that wasn’t situated in the middle of a strip mall, and the bottle shop is just minutes from the Poughkeepsie train station.

While Boyer has been involved in the wine industry for over a decade, during which time he operated two Brooklyn-based wine shops, Sarti works at a private insurance brokerage firm and visits the shop on weekends with their pug dogs to keep things financially organized and ensure the bills are paid. Both Boyer and Sarti are full-time wine enthusiasts and the store’s sole staff, so customers can always gain expert advice when they visit.

Little Sister Wine Shop had a soft launch back in May, but it wasn’t until last week that it celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting to welcome the City of Poughkeepsie into the store. Inside, visitors can expect a different wine shop than they are probably accustomed to, with vinyl records, mood lighting, and colorful paintings. “We get told the shop looks like a library for wine because of how packed with wine it is, and we love this. People say it looks fancy, but rest assured: we have affordable wine, and we are super friendly,” says Sarti.

As for the inventory, Little Sister Wine Shop is proud of its uncommon and excellent wines. The Poughkeepsie bottle shop specializes in natural wine, with a diverse selection that includes something for everyone. From rare and collectible wines to Pet Nats and unfiltered bottles, there are around 500 different wines to experience, more than 70 of which are under $20.

Even thought the shop is just getting started, the couple behind it is already planning weekly private educational tasting groups and other events with wine reps from some of the state’s most exciting importers. “We want to be an educational resource, a gathering hub for wine lovers across the county and Valley, and to offer the caliber of wines that the city and county deserve,” says Sarti.

Little Sister Wine Shop is located at 5 N Clover Street in Poughkeepsie.

Related: Try Top Vino at These Boutique Wine Shops in the Hudson Valley