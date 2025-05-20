Where to Grab Lakeside Brunch in Mahopac

When you’re craving a lake day in the Hudson Valley this summer, head to Mahopac in Putnam County. The lakeside town is ideal for a day trip or a weekend stay, with plenty of charming Airbnbs to make the trip memorable. When you’re not out on the lake or shopping at the farmers’ market, fuel up on breakfast at cafes and diners around town. From renowned mainstay restaurants to creative newcomers, there are so many places to savor a lakeside brunch in Mahopac.

890 S Lake Boulevard

For vegan eats and hyperlocal meat and produce, check out Brooklyn Organic Kitchen. The menu at this spot is brimming with sweet and savory breakfast options and satisfying bowls and sandwiches for lunch. Start off with fresh-squeezed juice and order a crepe, omelet, brunch skillet, or burger to go with it. For the ultimate experience, grab a table outside and enjoy views of Lake Mahopac.

55 Secor Road

A newer addition to Mahopac’s brunch options, The Brunch House says it all in the name. This family-owned business is the perfect destination when you want to go all out with midday appetizers, entrees, and desserts. Start off with shareables like muffins, Biscoff bites, and fried dill pickles, then order some a.m. classics like steak and eggs, eggs Benedict, huevos rancheros, crepes, French toast, and more.

493 Route 6

If you’ve been to Mahopac before, it was probably to grab breakfast at Countryside Kitchen. The mainstay restaurant is a destination in and of itself thanks to the ever-popular Holy Cannoli Pancake, which has been featured on TV time and time again. If you’re not hungry enough to scarf down the massive cannoli cream-stuffed pancake, try one of the eatery’s 27 other pancake flavors or sink your teeth into waffles, French toast bites, or just about any egg dish you can imagine. Make sure to get up early, because this place always has a line (for good reason).

565 Route 6

Since 2021, Dana’s Diner has been a hotspot for brunch in Mahopac. The boutique diner puts a creative twist on traditional breakfast and lunch foods, with signature dishes that will keep you coming back. Keep it classic with eggs Benedict, avocado toast, or a bacon, egg, and cheese, or go south with chicken and waffles and biscuits with gravy. If you’re in a sweet mood, try the croissant French toast or zucchini bread waffle, or order the cheddar chive scone-wich for an elevated breakfast sandwich.

954 Route 6

The 2023 Best of Hudson Valley winner for Best Restaurant in Putnam County, My Cousin’s certainly lives up to this title. While the hotspot is delicious for happy hour or dinner, the brunch menu at this Route 6 restaurant is not to be overlooked. Stop by on Sundays from 12-3 p.m. for tasty bites like candied bacon, homemade hummus, dulce de leche pancakes, banana bread French toast, shakshuka, steak and eggs, candied bacon grilled cheese, and more.

195 Route 6

The Olympic Diner is your classic neon and metallic diner with a complete menu of American classics and Greek influence. Grab your brunch in Mahopac at this spot for satisfying omelets, burgers, pancakes, and Greek-inspired dishes like spanakopita, dolmadakia, souvlaki, and gyros. On the way out, make sure to grab some complimentary cookies as you pay the bill.

