La Caviste Is Eastdale Village’s Curated Wine Shop

It’s no secret – the Hudson Valley loves vino! As such, there are new wine shops popping up around the region every year, and some that are tried and true. For couple Amandine Noca and Antoine Lefort, both are true, as Lefort has owned boutique bottle shop Le Caviste in Stanfordville since 2021, and now Noca is diving into the business herself with La Caviste in Eastdale Village. Sister shop to its fellow Dutchess County store, the Poughkeepsie wine destination brings curated bottles, in-store tastings, private events, and more to the Eastdale community.

Launched in June of this year, the new addition to Eastdale Village was born out of an idea to highlight women in the wine space. While Lefort’s shop in Stanfordville has racked up a fan following over the years for its unique selection, store tastings, and Lefort’s excellent palate, Noca decided to open La Caviste to offer a similar experience in Poughkeepsie while also highlighting female winemakers across the world. To complement Noca’s wine expertise, La Caviste manager Cassie Schweiger also brings her decade of experience in the wine industry to the new shop.

“In France, ‘la caviste’ is your professional wine shopkeeper, but that wouldn’t really be giving the profession its due as most French people believe that – much like a reliable doctor – once you find a caviste that understands you, you keep him for life,” says Noca.

Inside the store, customers will find shelves of curated wines that note the types of food they would pair well with, from light reds to heavier cabs to smooth malbecs. La Caviste also stocks all kinds of whites, a selection of dessert wines, sparkling and Champagne, and spirits like gin, tequila, bourbon, whiskey, and vodka. Bottles in the Eastdale Village shop range from $10 to $100, so there is a wine for every occasion.

“The beauty of La Caviste is that not only will we provide you with your go-to tipple but also expose you to new wines that you might not have thought to try or don’t have the means to try,” says Noca. “I always enjoy the challenge of pairing old favorites or finding new discoveries to match with a meal of choice.”

The bottle shop currently hosts tastings every Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., along with private tastings for its best customers. “We are offering wines that are not in most stores around here, and we hope the Eastdale community will discover those wines from passionate women winemakers who, in most cases, follow organic or natural practices,” says Noca.

La Caviste is located at 18 Eastdale Avenue in Poughkeepsie.

