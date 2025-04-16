6 Spots to Dine on Korean Barbecue in the Hudson Valley

If you’re a meat lover, you’ve probably visited some of the Hudson Valley’s barbecue restaurants, but these Korean-style spots turn the heat up a notch. A popular method of cooking in Korean cuisine, Korean barbecue offers diners the unique opportunity to grill their own thinly sliced, marinated meats on a gas or charcoal grill right at their table. More than just a meal, Korean barbecue is a social experience during which friends and family can gather to cook their food exactly how they like it. Ready to give it a go? Head to these local restaurants for the ultimate dinner.

Mahopac

Located in a small Asian cuisine plaza that also includes 92 Chicken, a Korean fried chicken hotspot, and Pho 6, a Vietnamese noodle restaurant, Choi’s BBQ is Putnam County’s first-ever Korean barbecue eatery. Choose a spot at a regular table for dining in, or sit at the grill tables to cook your own meat from the extensive menu. From pork to short ribs to bulgogi, pick your poison, with rice, steamed eggs, and soybean paste soup available on the side.

Wappingers Falls, Scarsdale

At two locations in the Hudson Valley, KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot blends rich culinary tradition into an unforgettable dining experience. Both the Dutchess and Westchester County locations offer all-you-can-eat lunch and dinner, with happy hour Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. On the menu, diners can find spicy beef bulgogi, prime brisket, pork belly, and even beef tongue along with seafood like shrimp, octopus, and calamari and vegetables like eggplant, zucchini, mushrooms, and peppers.

Albany

In Albany, Mosu encourages diners to “grab life by the tongs” and fire up the grill for a unique Korean barbecue experience. Start off with classic appetizers like miso soup, fried dumplings, and vegetable spring rolls, then move on to the barbecuing with meats like filet mignon, beef tongue, marinated short ribs, lamb chops, spicy garlic chicken, miso pork loin, shrimp, and basically anything else you might desire. Don’t forget veggies like broccoli, bell peppers, mushrooms, and zucchini to go with your meal.

Albany

Another Capital Region eatery, Seoul Kitchen BBQ Restaurant serves authentic and traditional cuisine. Order the beef or pork combo to feed two or four people with appetizers, soups, and your choice of proteins, or go a la carte for assorted beef, pork, and chicken. The restaurant also offers hot pot for savory and warming broth concoctions.

Middletown

For stir-fry specials and Korean soul food and barbecue, stop by Middletown’s Seoul Sizzle. While the restaurant doesn’t offer do-it-yourself grills, it still serves up Korean barbecue classics for dine-in or takeout. Kick off your meal with seafood scallion pancakes or fried Korean dumplings, then dive into bulgogi, dak galbi, jeyook bokkeum, and more. Make sure to order the tteokbokki and cucumber kimchi on the side for a spicy and sour bite.

Middletown

A truly authentic experience, this Middletown restaurant is named after its owner, who used to run a restaurant in Korea before bringing her craft to the Hudson Valley. For barbecue, choose pork belly, pork jowl, marinated pork, beef brisket, marinated beef, beef intestine, or marinated steak to grill up, and order shared plates of seafood scallion pancakes, grilled squid, and spicy rice cakes to go with it all.

