Make Your Own Kimchi With This Surprisingly Easy Recipe

So, it’s finally spring, warmer weather is on the horizon, and you’re probably on the hunt for fresh vegetables and dishes that make you feel good. That’s where this recipe comes into play. As Korea’s national dish, kimchi is made of fermented vegetables, typically cabbage and daikon radish, and spiced up with seasonings. The flavorful dish, like many fermented foods, is rich in probiotics, which help contribute to a healthy gut microbiome, effectively improving digestion and immune systems, and even potentially playing a role in reducing certain diseases.

All things considered, kimchi is a brilliant addition to your fridge. Although the cabbage-based food is commonly served as a side dish, Korean households also use it as a condiment and an ingredient in cooking — and now, so do many American chefs (and home cooks in the Hudson Valley!). You can use it to flavor soups or stir-fries, braise it along with short ribs, or add it to any dish you think would be perked up by a sour or spicy note. It would be ideal as a topper on these quick-seared tuna bowls and could also zest up your go-to breakfast sandwich recipe.

If you’re in the know with the local culinary scene, you’ve probably come across kimchi at restaurants like Livingston Manor’s Threshold, which blends Korean cuisine with Catskills views, or Middletown’s Seoul Sizzle, which serves a cucumber kimchi side to complement dishes like tteokbokki and bibimbap. Alternatively, perhaps you’ve seen the Korean food in jarred form at pantry shops like The Callicoon Pantry in Callicoon, which sells Hawthorne Valley organic kimchi, or Drifter Ferments in Warwick, which produces its own fermented foods, notably a Napa-Daikon kimchi. If you want to give the condiment a go for yourself, check out this super simple recipe to get you started on your kimchi journey.

Pin Print Easy Cabbage Kimchi Course: Sides Cuisine: Korean Difficulty: Easy Servings 12 servings Prep time 108 hours Total time 108 hours This easy recipe pairs Napa cabbage and daikon radish with scallions for a homemade kimchi you’ll want to add to everything. Ingredients 1 Napa cabbage, about 2 lbs

½ cup of coarse salt

10 to 12 cups cold water

8 oz daikon radish, peeled and julienned

4 scallions, chopped

¼ cup fish sauce

2 Tbs Korean chili powder

1 Tbs minced garlic

2 Tbs fresh ginger, peeled and minced

1 tsp sugar Directions Cut the cabbage into 2-inch pieces; discard the stalk. Put the cabbage in a large bowl and sprinkle it with salt, tossing to coat evenly. Add enough cold water to cover. Let soak at room temperature, covered, for 12 hours.

Drain into a colander, rinse with cold water and gently squeeze out as much water as possible.

In a large bowl, blend the fish sauce, chili powder, garlic, ginger and sugar. Add the radish, scallions and cabbage, and toss to coat evenly.

Pack the mixture into a large, clean jar with a tight-fitting lid. Seal and leave in a cool, dark place for a day or two. When it starts to bubble, your kimchi is fermenting. Refrigerate for 3 or 4 more days. Notes This kimchi is best after a week and will keep in the fridge for about a month.

