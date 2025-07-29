Where to Go for Ice Cream Sandwiches in the Hudson Valley

Summertime means it’s ice cream season in the Hudson Valley. Nothing is more satisfying on a scorching summer day than a sweet frozen treat, and the Valley is full of incredible ice cream shops, from Bona Bona to Zoe’s (and more!). When a scoop of your favorite flavor just isn’t enough, upgrade to an ice cream sandwich to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Here are our picks for places around the Valley to enjoy this classic summer dessert.

Baldwin Place, Port Chester

Look no further, Instagram foodies – Bona Bona is the destination for decadent sweets that are almost too stunning to eat. The massive ice cream sandwiches come in inspired flavors like Italian rainbow cookie and b-dough, which includes a rich brownie on one end and edible cookie dough on the other (yes, please!). To add to the ice cream heaven experience, pair your sammie with one of the boozy milkshakes to really treat yo’ self.

Carmel

If you’re looking for a delicious ice cream sandwich made with all-natural ingredients, Carmel Creamery is the place to dine. The lakeside shop is dedicated to crafting its ice cream with locally sourced ingredients and plant-based coloring. Carmel Creamery also bakes its chocolate chip cookies in-house to craft delicious and fresh ice cream sandwiches. The shop offers creative twists on this frozen treat, such as Fruity Pebbles-crusted sandwiches.

Stone Ridge

Stop by Cherries for a tasty summer pairing of sweet and savory. The Ulster County joint offers a wide variety of savory delights — from burgers to Caesar wraps. After enjoying a tasty meal, indulge in a refreshing scoop of ice cream. Go for a tried and true flavor like cookies and cream or take on a unique offering like apricot orange blossom. The ice cream sandwich is as classic and sweet as a summer cherry — soft serve between two chocolate wafers.

Hudson

Hudson is known for fun, eclectic eateries, so it’s no wonder that it’s home to one of the best spots for ice cream sandwiches in the Valley. Culture Cream serves one-of-a-kind, vibrant sweets that will have you coming back again and again to try every unique flavor. With imaginative menu items like miso ice cream with honey-roasted strawberries or coffee kombucha ice cream, there’s something to satisfy everyone.

Tivoli

The brightly colored exterior of this Hudson Valley gem parallels the fun and adventurous flavors of the locally made ice cream inside. Any of the unique offerings, like matcha straccia and strawberry rhubarb elderflower, could be your new go-to flavor. The ice cream “sandies” offer adventures for your taste buds with options like chamomile ice cream sandwiched between marbled raspberry cookies or hazelnut ice cream between crispy caramel toffee cookies.

Red Hook

Holy Cow is a staple for frozen treats in Dutchess County. The ice cream shop is famous around the Valley for its low prices and classic flavors, but don’t sleep on the sandwiches! Embrace your inner child with a chocolate chip cookie sandwich that’ll bring you back to chasing down the neighborhood ice cream truck in summers past.

Hopewell Junction

This ice cream joint is an absolute gem for creative confections that are perfect for cooling off on a hot summer day. Here, the sky’s the limit when it comes to flavors and sweet treats like decked-out freak shakes. Joe’s offers massive ice cream sandwiches and flying saucers available in vanilla and chocolate year-round, with cookies made from scratch in-house. Keep up with the shop on social media to see which specialty sandwich flavors make it on the menu each week.

Lake Katrine

What’s the only thing better than The Jolly Cow’s soft serve? The Jolly Cow’s soft serve between two chocolate cookies, of course! This family-focused shop offers these delicious treats in any of its twist ‘em, stack ‘em soft serve flavors like strawberry, orange creamsicle, and black raspberry, so your taste buds will never be bored. Flavors change daily, so spend the rest of the summer trying as many as you can.

Dover Plains

Kelly’s brings flavor and fun as both an ice cream shop and a mini golf course. After a round on the green with friends or family, chow down on a pack of yummy flying saucers to beat the summer heat. Flavors change seasonally, so keep coming back for more to try specials like cereal sandwiches and red, white, and blue saucers.

Newburgh

At Midnight Ferry, you can enjoy an energetic twist on an ice cream sandwich while looking out at the scenic Hudson River. Order the Sammie to enjoy vanilla soft serve between cinnamon cookies dipped in chocolate and topped with rainbow sprinkles or venture for an even more interesting take on the ice cream sandwich with La Bomba — any flavor of ice cream surrounded by a warm Italian donut.

Poughkeepsie

It’s impossible to think about ice cream confections without immediately thinking about Spoons. This gourmet sweet shop is famous for its “freak shakes” – colossal milkshakes overflowing with sugary toppings like cookies and brownies. What’s even more impressive are the “doughninis,” which consist of a warm donut from the nearby Doughnut Dolly shop stuffed with your choice of ice cream and sauce.

Cold Spring

This sweet ice cream walk-up window in Putnam County is a go-to for regionally sourced flavors and signature treats. While the frozen flavors at this Cold Spring spot rotate weekly, showcasing options like toasted butter pecan, blueberry waffle cone, and Amaretto cherry fudge, the ice cream sandwich options include the shop’s standing flavors between two chocolate or chocolate chip cookies. In the fall, look out for apple cider donuts stuffed with vanilla ice cream.

LaGrangeville

Last, but certainly not least: Zoe’s Ice Cream Barn is the heart and soul of Hudson Valley ice cream. With dairy from Hudson Valley Fresh and locally sourced ingredients, Zoe’s serves up delicious flavors that cool you down while warming your heart. Indulge in the timeless treat with classic offerings like chocolate chip and Oreo cookie sandwiches.

