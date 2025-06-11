Where to Get Sweet Scoops of Ice Cream in Newburgh

If you spend your summer in the Hudson Valley’s urban spaces, you know it can get brutally hot throughout the months of June, July, and August. Specifically in Newburgh where the streets are always buzzing with activity, the heat can start to take its toll on residents. When you can’t make your way down to the waterfront, stop by these shops to find delicious ice cream in Newburgh to satisfy that sweet spot. Better yet, take your scoops to-go to enjoy down by the river in the Orange County town.

555 Broadway

A snack bar on Broadway, El Tecuan specializes in traditional Mexican treats with sweets and snacks inspired by Mexican culture. From esquites to chicharon, the destination has plenty of savory eats to dig into, but the frozen desserts are perfect for warmer months. Try the fresa con crema, mini popsicles, or chamoyada, or go big with a churro split – a traditional banana split with a churro instead of a banana.

5334 Route 9W

Just north of the city, Mary Jane’s Dairy Bar dishes up all kinds of homemade ice cream in Newburgh, in addition to ice cream cakes and quick bites. Sundaes, root beer floats, and slushies are on the menu at this dessert spot, and ice cream flavors like orange creamsicle, black cherry, cookie monster, and peanut butter bliss will fill you up.

12 Front Street

Stop by this ice cream parlor on the Newburgh waterfront for sweet shakes and floats, soft serve, sorbet, gelato, crepes, and hard ice cream. Soft-serve flavors include the classic chocolate and vanilla – or blood orange to shake things up – and hard flavors range from sea salt caramel to cappuccino explosion to churro-chata. Go big with the signature float, which includes homemade elderflower soda with your choice of soft or hard ice cream.

183 S Robinson Avenue

Previously the location of Dairy Island on South Robinson Avenue, Newburgh Dairy and Grill opened in 2023 to bring frozen treats to the City of Newburgh once again. The vintage-style ice cream stand goes above and beyond dessert with fried food options like popcorn shrimp, fries, hot dogs, and tenders. Soft serve, banana splits, and frozen yogurt account for the “dairy” at Newburgh Dairy and Grill.

27 S Water Street

Although the name might have you fooled, Pizza Shop does more than just pizza on Newburgh’s waterfront. While the restaurant does have some tremendous slices and was even a Best of Hudson Valley winner in 2024, the shop’s dessert counter is ideal for after dinner in-house or at neighboring Hudson Taco. Grab a cup or cone of soft serve or Jane’s Ice cream or enjoy your frozen treat in milkshake or float form.

270 S William Street

Another spot for ice cream in Newburgh with Mexican influence, Valerie’s is a charming sweet spot that crafts desserts like mangonadas, tres leches cake, and even Dubai chocolate strawberry cups. For lovers of sweet and spicy flavors, this is the shop to visit this summer.

