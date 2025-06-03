Where to Go for Ice Cream in the Hudson Valley

Oh ice cream, how we adore thee! That’s why we couldn’t be more excited for the return of ice cream season in the Hudson Valley. It’s a time when roadside dairy bar parking lots beckon us to stop for a scoop and quaint creameries become the coolest places in town. From Albany to Westchester, our Hudson River region is blessed with an abundance of local shops to satisfy sweet cravings on scorching (or even mildly warm) days.

This summer, make it a point to plan a pitstop to each and every one of the region’s decadent dairy shops. Not only will you explore new corners of the Hudson Valley, but you’ll get your just desserts, too.

P.S. Are we missing a spot? Email us here so we can add it. Be sure to check hours at each location before visiting.

Saugerties

Some of the freshest flavors can be found, yep you guessed it, in an alleyway. Owner Julian Hom first opened the tiny shop in 2017—and it’s since grown into something very special. Foodies travel from near and far to order bluestone latte, earl grey, matcha strawberry jam, and Thai tea cookies and cream.

Warwick

Located at the top of Mount Peter in Warwick, Bellvale is a welcome reprieve for hikers in need of sweet refueling. Bellvale opens daily at noon and features signature homemade scoops in fun flavors like Bellvale bog (dark chocolate with brownie dough and fudge swirl) and banana with whiskey-caramel swirl. You can get your scoops in a traditional cone or sundae bowl, but Bellvale’s homemade waffle cones are the only way to go for locals in the know!

Port Jervis

A go-to sandwich and scoop shop in Port Jervis, Ben’s Fresh offers an extensive selection of ice cream, milkshakes, and zany desserts. Scoops are wonderful on their own, in an ice cream soda, or on a sandwich, though they are extra-special when swirled into a homemade milkshake. The parfaits, including the cannoli, peanut butter brownie, and Oreo waffle chip, are just as exquisite.

Croton-on-Hudson

This shop is as homemade as it gets. The milk and cream come from Hudson Valley Fresh, giving the ice cream—well—freshness. The Blue Pig has all your niche tastes covered; for example, try the mojito popsicles or the sugar cane crunch ice cream. Vegan chai teas and fresh-baked cookies made with artisan flours can be found in colder weather. If you’re looking for specialties, the ice cream cakes, root beer floats, and orange soda floats are where it’s at.

Fun Fact In 1929, rocky road was the first widely available flavor (besides vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry). It was invented by William Dreyer and candy maker Joseph Edy to cheer people up during the Great Depression.

Kingston

Celebrating more than 100 years in business, Boice Bros. is a low-key legend in the Hudson Valley dairy scene. When it comes to ice cream, the local business is bar none. Swing by its Milk House headquarters in Kingston to dive into loaded brownie sundaes, custom ice cream cakes, and—when it’s in season—maple Dole Whip.

Port Chester, Baldwin Place

Come for the creative variety and stay for the torched meringue toppers. Chopped champ Nick Di Bona opened this ice cream mecca in 2018 after vending at the popular Brooklyn food festival Smorgasburg. Of the 19 unique flavors, Italian rainbow cookie, Nutella s’mores, and coffee with caramel turtles take the cake. Bonus: you can rent out the sprinkle room for parties—candy rains down on the kids!

New Paltz

Anyone order a side of nostalgia to go with their ice cream? With walls covered in records and music memorabilia, B-Sides is a blast from the past, specializing in classic American comfort food. Stop in for one of the famous burgers, all-day breakfast, and, of course, ice cream. You can have your dairy in a cone, milkshake, or atop a waffle with whipped cream and strawberries.

Carmel

After a long day in the sun on Lake Carmel, head down the road to Carmel Creamery. The local hotspot scoops its own handcrafted ice cream, with vegan and liquor-infused options available. Flavors like toasted butter pecan, cherry banana, brownie batter, peach Bellini, and caramel swirl Reese’s cup will leave you satisfied.

Stone Ridge

This old-school stand has attracted locals and day trippers alike since the 1950s. And when Jolene Delisle and Lawrence O’Toole—who moved to Kerhonkson in 2020—heard its legacy was in jeopardy, they stepped in. Now, Cherries continues to wow with inventive flavors like apricot orange blossom, lavender, and salted caramel pretzel, plus ice cream sandwiches, soft serve, and special sundaes.

Newburgh

This ice cream stand located in Orange County is a local favorite. It constantly rotates fun and creative flavors throughout the season, including chocolate peanut butter, red velvet, and New York cheesecake soft serve. This summer, try the pineapple or lemon soft serve for a tropical treat.

Chester

Dubbing itself the “coolest place in town” (get it?), this joint is brought to you by the Post/Meier family, who have been serving ice cream in northern New Jersey since 1958. This ice cream shop serves both classic and new flavors alike. The cannoli cream and banana Oreo ice cream will have you begging for just one more scoop.

Hudson

Founder Katiushka Melo whips up gut-friendly, fermented sweet treats—think froyo but with kombucha and kefir instead. You’ll find three types of scoops: kombucha sorbet, vegan ice cream (house-made cashew and coconut milk, cocoa butter, and coconut oil), and kefir ice cream. Popular flavors are blueberry thyme, passionfruit lemon balm, miso with honey-roasted strawberries, and Earl Grey lavender.

Westtown

This dessert café has a little something for everyone. The Dairy O offers a wide variety of flavors while providing dairy-free, gluten-free, and sugar-free options for customers. However, the standout stars are the ice cream pies, which come in caramel sea salt, polar mint, and many more—including your own custom flavor!

Kinderhook and Rhinebeck

A longtime Hudson Valley institution, Del’s sports a retro look and a hyperlocal list of purveyors like Del’s Dairy Farm. As for the menu, it’s all about Americana nostalgia with farm-fresh scoops such as Dutchess chocolate and chip and mint brownie swirl. If you wish to dabble in more unique flavors, be sure to try the maple snickerdoodle or the lavender honey blueberry.

Fun Fact August 2 is national ice cream sandwich day.

Albany

This Albany establishment is one of many Emack & Bolio’s shops which span the globe, and the flavors are exhilarating regardless of geographical location. Want to to try something out of this world? Get your hands on the Stoneys Dream (vanilla ice cream with brownies, cookie pieces, and fudge swirl). Emack & Bolio’s also offer vegan alternatives such as coffee Oreo and passionfruit sorbet.

Fishkill

For customers with a leg in the long-standing debate over soft serve or hard ice cream, there’s no need to choose—Fishkill Creamery has both. The creamery sports over 20 flavors from cookie madness to southern peach, and customers have their choice between waffle or gluten-free cones, sundaes, banana splits, shakes, and decadent specials.

Beacon

While this ice cream stop originated on Long Island, it made the move to Beacon in 2024 to join the exciting lineup of culinary options at the Hudson Valley Food Hall. All ice cream is made onsite, with over 100 flavors served on a rotating basis. Try a cup, cone, or pint of Kit Kat, Curious George, Mississippi mud, lemon ginger snap, French pastry cheesecake, or strawberry Oreo.

Tivoli

Dreamed up by two Bard alums who returned to their college stomping ground in 2015, Fortunes specializes in seasonal ingredients and fruit-forward flavors. Foodies go crazy for the coconut passionfruit, but the lemon ricotta blueberry, black sesame, and caramel popcorn are also divine. The ice cream sandwiches are stuffed with harmonious combos, like toffee cookies with hazelnut ice cream.

Amenia



A true blast from the past, Four Brothers Drive In is one of the best places to enjoy a cold cone and a hot flick. Roll up to the big screen and order online via the theater’s outdoor kiosk, or do so by phone and pick it up at the shack. Prepare your taste buds, as the menu boasts a premium selection of locally sourced ice creams. If you’re in the mood for something different, there are a few specialty sundaes like the “Johnny Sundae,” which comes with vanilla ice cream, crushed baklava, and honey. If you’re more of a milkshake connoisseur, Four Brothers has a unique menu of flavors, such as birthday cake, strawberry shortcake, and California date.

Highland



Brownie batter and blue raspberry watermelon are just two flavors you might find at this family-run shop. Grab a shake, float, cone, or cup and head to the Walkway Over the Hudson—located less than a mile away—to top off an amazing day in the Valley.

Shokan

You love Fruition for its chocolate, but did you know the Hudson Valley confectioner does ice cream, too? Head to the ice cream stand to savor Del’s scoops, which come straight up or sandwiched between the shop’s flourless chocolate cookies, swirled into milkshakes, or drizzled with hot fudge sauce in a sundae. For an extra treat, pair hot with cold when you order a specialty drink from the onsite coffee shop.

Cohoes

The self-proclaimed “Absolute King of Soft Serve” prides itself on being the Capital Region’s ice cream destination, offering dozens of flavors alongside frozen yogurt and shakes. If that doesn’t quite satisfy you, create your sundae masterpiece with an equally extensive assortment of toppings.

Red Hook

Holy Cow is iconic. If you grew up in or around Dutchess County, chances are you made multiple trips to the Red Hook sweet spot during the dog days of summer. Inside the shop, prices are low and offerings are ample. Get an old-school sundae with hot fudge sauce and a cherry, or keep it classic with a twisty chocolate and vanilla cone. You may have a tough time deciding between hard and soft serve—not to mention chocolate chip cookies sandwiches and parfaits—but we promise that whatever you ultimately choose will be nothing short of divine.

Cold Spring, Peekskill



Homestyle Creamery pairs Homestyle Desserts—its sister shop—pastries with locally made ice cream. Whether you go for the toasted coconut, killer chocolate, limoncello, salty caramel pretzel, or cappuccino Kahlua calypso, you won’t walk away hungry here.



Hopewell Junction

This family-focused ice cream joint has specialized in making memories with creative treats since 1960. Joe’s has it all: soft serve, hard ice cream, sundaes, hot food, and Instagram-famous freak shakes. These made-to-order monsters are piled high with more toppings than you could imagine. Get the classic chocolate or vanilla soft serve or the ever-changing Dole whip flavors twisted high.

Fun Fact Thomas Jefferson is credited with creating the first known ice cream recipe, which called for two bottles of cream, six egg yolks, a half-pound of sugar, and one vanilla bean.

Lake Katrine

We won’t mince words—The Jolly Cow’s ice cream sandwiches are the star of the show. If you stray away from your typical vanilla and chocolate ice cream sandwiches, The Jolly Cow offers the chilled confections in orange creamsicle, cotton candy, pistachio, and peanut-butter-chocolate twist, just to name a few.

Dover Plains

Kelly’s is here to feed everyone’s creamy cravings with its substantial stock of artisanal flavors. “Ooh” and “aah” over varieties like blueberry cheesecake and graham slam cracker, then top the scoops with berries, candies, nuts, or sprinkles. A word to the wise: don’t forget to pick up a pack of ice cream sandwiches for the road.

Albany



This stand has been serving up soft ice cream since 1952. Kurver has a weekly rotation of fun flavors to enjoy in cones, banana splits, shakes, flurries, and homemade ice cream cake. The specialty sundaes like fruit salad and toasted coconut in a homemade waffle bowl are musts if you crave something a little different.

Newburgh

This husband-and-wife-owned shop, which opened more recently on the Newburgh waterfront, is already a hotspot. Top ice cream picks include toasted coconut almond, cookie dough, and birthday cake.

Cold Spring

Amazing flavors + awesome Hudson River views = perfection. Every day, Moo Moo’s serves up delicious flavors that are made fresh in-house. The daily picks are posted on the wall inside and on Instagram and Facebook. If a seasonal scoop catches your eye, order it—you’ll never know when it will be back in rotation among the 100 varieties.

Hyde Park

The name and retro aesthetic definitely arouse feelings of nostalgia. Nana’s offers an assortment of fun flavors and “stacks”—cups piled high with creamy soft serve, candy, and other sweet treats—including the peanut butter explosion and the brownie stack, which comes topped with rich, homemade brownies.

Kingston

The Original Mickey’s Igloo has been serving Kingston for over 65 years. Mickey’s offers 24 flavors of ice cream, not to mention a number of oat milk-based vegan options on top of that. After you scarf down a burger and fries, be sure to grab a cone.

Hastings-on-Hudson, Mamaroneck, Ossining



If you’re heading down toward Westchester, don’t pass up a trip to Penny Lick. The Hastings creamery has been scooping up its signature custard-based recipe, using locally sourced whole milk, eggs, and sugar, since 2013. Nowadays, it serves artisanal options across Westchester like vegan dark chocolate coconut, lemon bar, aloha coffee, and lavender truffle. Planning a birthday party? Call ahead to order a custom cake that is so much better than any run-of-the-mill Carvel concoction.

Kingston

Parked next to the Kingston Standard Brewing Co., you’ll find this vintage-style Airstream serving up sundaes all summer long. The Rolling Cones pays homage to the musical history of nearby Woodstock with nostalgic bites that capture the essence of the season. Try one of the stand’s six sundae flavors to satisfy your sweet tooth, from Lady Marmalade with vanilla soft serve and lemon bars to Mr. Peanut with peanut butter sauce and chocolate cups.

Beacon

Situated just outside Beacon proper, Ron’s is a fan-favorite spot for quirky and inventive flavors. Cold, hard ice cream is far from the only chilly delight you’ll find at Ron’s. If you want to up the ante, try picking and choosing between flurry flavors.

Carmel

Since 1994, Scoops ‘N’ More has been a neighborhood staple seasonal ice cream shop for Putnam County residents. Located a walk away from the high school, this sweet shack is always packed on hot summer days. Scoops has an extensive list of classic hard serve flavors like cannoli, Moose Tracks, and coconut almond chocolate chip, with rotating soft serve and Dole whip flavors. This month, try the black raspberry soft serve and pineapple and raspberry Dole whip for some fruity flavors.

Loudonville

For Scoups, presentation goes a long way. The frozen desserts are almost too aesthetically pleasing to devour, but the satisfaction afterward is totally worth it. Be sure to check out the current flavor of the week.

Kerhonkson

Named after the legendary mountains of Shawangunk, Sleeping Giant Ice Cream in Ulster County serves up classic treats. Whether it be a crisp sugar cone with a dollop of soft serve or a waffle cone layered with a myriad of scoops, customers can’t go wrong at this sweet shop. Find candy toppings for both soft serve and hard scoops like gummy bears, Butterfingers, and Reese’s Pieces.

Troy



Snowman has been serving soft and hard ice cream to the city of Troy for seven decades and counting. It offers specialty sundaes, hard ice cream flavors like cotton candy and coffee Oreo, and vegan options. If you give the shop advance notice, it will even bake ice cream pies. With options like Samoa, Snickers, and peanut butter cookie dough, how could anyone resist?

Poughkeepsie

Located in Eastdale Village—one of the top foodie destinations in the Valley—Spoons specializes in gourmet sundaes, ornate ice cream cakes, and colossal milkshakes (known as “freak shakes”) that feature fan-favorite treats from local small businesses. Beyond its hard and soft serve ice cream, the shop offers gluten-free, vegan, sugar-free, and dairy-free options to accommodate all who love licking ice cream cones.

Throughout the Hudson Valley

What would a list of Hudson Valley ice cream spots be without a mention of Stewart’s? The beloved convenience chain is best known for its ice cream, which has something of a cult following among locals in the know. Everyone has a favorite flavor, but top picks include the mango dragon fruit sherbet, peanut butter pandemonium, and mint cookie crumble. Take home a half gallon or hand-packed pint to go or just stop by the closest Stewart’s near you for a cone, brownie sundae, milkshake, or—if you’re really feeling it—a banana split.

Harriman

Head to Suzy’s for hard serve, soft serve, milkshakes, and more. The shop sources its hard serve from Jane’s Ice Cream, meaning each and every scoop is of the finest quality. Plus, there is plenty of outdoor seating on the porch, so feel free to enjoy your sweets onsite.

New Paltz

This seasonal ice cream joint, a favorite among SUNY New Paltz students and year-round residents alike, offers new flavors every week with toppings to match. While this spot is revered for its homemade soft and hard ice cream, the scrumptious lava cookie sundae may just send your taste buds to cloud nine.

Salisbury Mills



Founded in 1956, Weir’s is the retro roadside stand of Instagram dreams. The shop is open from April to September and is locally famous for its homemade hard scoops and unique soft serve flavors. Order the perfect twist of whatever soft serve options are on the menu for the day or get a sky-high stack of scoops like maple walnut or “Wizard Tracks” (that’s vanilla ice cream with peanut butter swirl and mini peanut butter cups).



Fun Fact How many licks does it take to get to the bottom of a cone?

About 50, says the International Ice Cream Association.

Monroe

Beat the scorching summer heat with a treat from Wally’s Ice Cream Parlor. This Monroe establishment has been faithfully serving its customers for over 30 years with homemade classic flavors. Try the signature Wally Pop, ice cream on a stick dipped in melted chocolate or cherry syrup.

LaGrangeville

Zoe’s co-owner Bob Ferris is a fourth-generation dairy farmer with Dutchess County roots dating to the 1800s. In 2016, he and daughter Katie, a CIA-trained pastry chef, opened this spot which places a premium on freshness. Their motto is “from cow to cone in three days.” Standout flavors include coconut chocolate almond, black raspberry chip, and oatmeal crumble.

Beacon

While this ice cream spot is famous for its unique and fruity paletas or ice pops, Zora Dora’s frozen dairy treats hit the mark as well. Handcrafted in small batches daily with Hudson Valley dairy, these sweets come in a multitude of flavors to tickle your fancy.

