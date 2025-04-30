25 Waterside Restaurants for Picturesque Dining in the Hudson Valley

When you live in the Hudson Valley, how can you not want to head to the water to dine? In the olden times (read: the ’90s), that usually meant so-so food served on paper plates with a big emphasis on the view. Although the view remains spectacular, nowadays you have so many more options for waterside restaurants, and they don’t necessarily involve spending tons of money or making elaborate plans.

These days, you can have just a glass of wine and some bar fare or savor an easy-breezy al fresco lunch. At some of the Hudson Valley’s waterside restaurants, you can even pull your boat right up to the front of the restaurant and dine onboard. Thanks to the popularity of riverfront eateries, it seems that new places are popping up all the time. Enjoy beautiful views and savory dishes at these regional eateries.

Upper Valley and Capital Region

Catskill

Stroll on over to the Catskill waterfront for seafood dining that will please any palate. Keep it American with the New England clam chowder and Maryland crab cakes or make a metaphorical journey to the Mediterranean with Shrimp Fresca, a shrimp scampi pasta in roasted garlic oil, or the broiled sea scallops with citrus beurre blanc. Feel free to arrive by car or by boat, then keep the outdoor vibes going with a seat on the waterfront patio.

Athens

Opened in 1883, this waterside restaurant and boutique hotel makes its home on the bank of the Hudson River in Athens. The location of The Stewart House is especially magical because it’s situated near an island that shields diners from the main river traffic, offering instead a view of moored pleasure boats bobbing placidly in the water. The building itself has a taproom/restaurant, too, so you have a backup plan if it starts to sprinkle.

Coeymans

Known for its calamari—it’s lightly fried and comes in six different varieties—Yanni’s is a family-owned restaurant right on the Hudson at Coeyman’s Landing Marina. For starters, order the calamari and pair it with a vodka lemonade, followed by the award-winning beer-battered fish and chips platter or the “grown up” mac and cheese topped with shrimp, lobster, and a creamy sherry lobster sauce as you enjoy live music and river views.

Kingston

Kingston

Located in the Rondout, The Cornell offers views of Rondout Creek. Previously Ole Savannah Southern Table, the waterside restaurant pays homage to the city’s maritime history with a fusion menu that includes plenty of seafood. Start with the mini lobster rolls, Korean fried chicken, or bang bang tacos, then grab some sushi or dim sum before dining on main entrees like grilled branzino, wagyu burgers, or a vegetable noodle bowl.

Kingston

At this waterside restaurant in Ulster County, we recommend the Pier and Steer —Brazilian lobster tail and marinated sliced steak with demi glace. If you can’t make it for dinner, this is also a great lunch spot for lighter fare such as salads and wraps or an ahi tuna bowl.

Kingston

You can’t get much closer to the water than this open-air restaurant and lounge. The riverfront eatery highlights local ingredients from the Valley in every dish, most of which are prepared in the restaurant’s wood-fired hearth. For dinner, try the Hudson Valley spice-crusted trout, the New England lobster roll, or the riverside fish tacos with crispy cod.

Poughkeepsie & Beacon

Poughkeepsie

Not only can you enjoy the views from the outdoor bar and patio, but everything on the menu at Farmers and Chefs is sourced and prepared as cleanly as possible, often from local farms. Enjoy a cheese and charcuterie platter, hearty burgers made with grass-fed beef, house-made pastas or a vegetable sandwich while sipping on seasonal cocktails like the new Magic Mushroom.

Beacon

Listen to the soothing sounds of a waterfall as you relax on Roundhouse’s shaded back patio while enjoying a peach white rum sangria or espresso martini. Snack on the jumbo lump crab cakes or truffled tots before indulging in the smoked St. Louis barbecue ribs or fresh truffle gnocchi. For dessert, you’ll love the refreshing lemon cake with raspberry sorbet and chocolate hazelnut torte. It just screams summer!

Poughkeepsie

Shadows on the Hudson perches on a cliff 40 feet above the Hudson and offers spectacular views of the Mid-Hudson Bridge. If you can’t grab a table outside, sit near the window walls, which stay open all summer. Stop in for fresh seafood from the raw bar, including Blue Point oysters, Littleneck clams, shrimp cocktail, Maine lobster cocktail, and more. For a true splurge, opt for the grilled lobster or tomahawk ribeye for two.

Newburgh

Newburgh

Barbecue is a summer staple, and Billy Joe’s has perfected its recipe. The restaurant’s kitchen staff kick things into high gear by preparing meat with a hand rub before smoking it. A jam-packed entertainment schedule includes regular rock and acoustic performances. This funky, sprawling space has menu options that are ideal for a riverside setting. Go big with the porky mac, a craving-worthy dish tossed with pulled pork and crumbled bacon, and pair it with snack-style bites like the St. Louis-style ribs or the mouthwatering smokehouse pretzels.

Newburgh

It’s all about views and fresh fish at Blu Pointe. This waterside restaurant offers modern, upscale dining with a Wine Spectator Award-winning wine list to pair. Dig into a raw bar with ahi tuna tartare, oysters on the half shell, and whole Maine lobster cocktail, and dine on prime steaks and plenty of seafood entrees while you’re riverside.

Newburgh

Nearly everything on the menu—including the pastas and seafood dishes—is cooked in Cafe Pitti’s wood-fired oven. Call ahead to reserve a table on the three-season patio, where you can relax with a glass of wine and the truffle steak pizza featuring wild mushrooms and a fontina-mozzarella fondue or the decadent lobster ravioli. On your way out, order a cup of gelato to enjoy by the river.

Newburgh

With a tagline that declares, “One bite and you’ll be hooked,” Captain Jake’s is a longstanding riverside restaurant in the Hudson Valley. Order the clams oreganato or the mussels fra diavolo to start, then follow it up with the to-die-for lobster mac and cheese or the oh-so-savory Atlantic cod with crab meat.

Newburgh

If you’ve been to the Newburgh waterfront, you’ve probably tried this gem. At Hudson Taco, sip expertly crafted margaritas and mojitos alongside your street taco fare. From Asian tuna to mushroom and shishito to Hudson Valley pork belly, there is a taco for everyone. Mouthwatering sides like empanadas, street corn, fried plantains, and spicy cucumber salad pair perfectly with the main spread, with churros and tres leches cake to follow for dessert.

Newburgh

Lit ablaze by the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge and twinkling lights, Pamela’s open, elevated deck is perfect for dining all day, any day. It’s casual and vibrant: Throughout the week, enjoy live music, comedy shows, happy hour, and Sunday brunch. The riverfront spot is known for its tapas, like the uber popular wild mushroom plate and oysters Rockefeller. For dinner, the honey garlic citrus pan-seared salmon, shrimp scampi, and fish tacos are all excellent options.

Newburgh

Primo’s pergola offers prime river views in Newburgh. The southern-Italy inspired menu features excellent crudos—the bluefin tuna with chickpea pancake and tomato jam is a standout—and if you’re there with a crowd, opt for the crab and artichoke platter with stracciatella, crispy artichokes, chili-marinated lump crab, and crostini. The lobster spaghettini with Calabrian vodka cream and basil is a must-try, as is the NY strip steak finished with black garlic mushroom butter.

Newburgh

While The River Grill previously served up some serious seafood, the waterside restaurant has transformed into a prime Indian spot. Try authentic dishes while taking in Hudson River views, with vegetable samosa, paneer chili, kebabs, tandoori shrimp, lamb chops, chicken tikka, and much more on the menu.

Orange and Rockland

Haverstraw

Offering a taste of the Caribbean from the bank of the Hudson River, Don Coqui is a delight for island vibes in a beautiful outdoor setting. Start strong with the Caribbean guacamole and coconut shrimp, then keep the good times going with oysters from the seafood bar. As for the main course, there’s nothing like an order of jerk chicken or, for seafood lovers, the seafood paella to make diners feel like they’re on a tropical vacation…on a weeknight.

West Haverstraw

One of the only waterfront destinations in Rockland to offer live music from local bands, the Water Club is the spot for great summer vibes. Find a seat on the large deck or enjoy the outdoor tiki bar, which offers fun cocktails and a gentle river breeze. While the seafood is stellar—especially the clams and calamari—we also recommend the artisanal pizzas such as the roasted mushroom or the prosciutto with a balsamic drizzle.

Nyack

As the name of this waterside restaurant suggests, Little Dean’s is big on oysters. From the same owners behind Greek-ish, the Nyack spot serves regional oysters, seafood specialties, and uniquely crafted cocktails. With separate menu sections for the raw bar and freshly shucked oysters and clams, you’ll want to be sure to try the sea fare here. After, dig into handhelds, salads, and more from the main menu.

Piermont

New to the Piermont waterfront, Trata on the River is a 350-seat Mediterranean restaurant that focuses on fresh and local ingredients. The waterside eatery features year-round outdoor seating under the heated pergola. Sample a raw bar, try appetizers like fire-grilled octopus, Greek hummus, and steak tartare, and dig into big plates like Santorini seafood pasta, Chilean seabass, and lobster Macaronada.

Nyack

Self-proclaimed as Nyack’s original waterfront restaurant and bar, Two Spear Street does riverside views like no other. Much of the appeal has to do with the fact that outdoor diners can ogle views of the Mario Cuomo Bridge and the Hudson River while savoring dinner and drinks in Rockland County. Speaking of the menu, it places a strong emphasis on Hudson Valley fare. Entrees go big on flavor, with options ranging from homemade lobster ravioli with roasted garlic tomato cream sauce to Faroe Island salmon wrapped in pancetta.

West Point

On the roof of West Point’s historic Thayer Hotel, Zulu Time is known as much for its drink specials as it is for its sweeping views. Drop by for ‘Tini Thursdays for specialty martinis (such as a cucumber-tini or a banana split martini) or go on a Sunday when you can get a beer and a burger for $20. The roof rocks on Friday nights when there’s a live DJ; there is also a $5 wine special on Wednesdays, and anyone who shows up with a West Point class ring gets a free draft beer.

Putnam

Garrison

On the banks of the Hudson River in Garrison’s Landing, Dolly’s Restaurant encourages visitors to come as they are. Outdoor dining is available on the side lawn patio in the warmer months, and there is something for everyone. Start off with Dolly’s sourdough focaccia and butter, then dine on classic American fare like cheeseburgers and veggie burgers, pan-fried black bass, roasted half-chicken, and crispy fish sandwiches.

Cold Spring

Located within an 1832 landmark building, Hudson House River Inn is a restaurant and inn on the Cold Spring waterfront. Hold out for a table on the upstairs wraparound porch for the best spot to enjoy sweeping views of the river and mountains. And once you get one, order a glass of sangria and their extremely popular New England lobster roll, which is served with avocado and Dijon on a toasted ciabatta roll.

For waterside restaurants in Westchester County, head to our sister publication at westchestermagazine.com.

