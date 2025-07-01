15 Frozen Hudson Valley Treats That Go Beyond Ice Cream

When the temperatures rise to unbearable heights, the only real way to cool off is with a sweet, refreshing treat. While ice cream is a go-to for many, sometimes our taste buds crave something else. During times like these, the eateries of the Hudson Valley save the day with chilly fro-yo, ices, popsicles, and sorbets. On the next scorcher, skip the creamy concoctions and try one (or more) of these icy confections instead. They’re so scrumptious that you may just shiver with delight.

Chamoyadas at El Tecuan Snack Bar

Newburgh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by El tecuan Snackbar (@el_tecuan_snackbar)

- Advertisement -

Do you like a little spicy with your sweets? In Newburgh, El Tecuan Snack Bar dishes up traditional Mexican treats like fruit popsicles and churro splits all summer long, but the chamoyadas are the perfect mix of refreshing and tasty. The frozen dessert is made with mango, chamoy, and chili-lime seasoning, then garnished with tamarind candy straws and topped with spiced fruits.

Dole soft serve at Scoops ‘N’ More

Carmel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scoops ‘N’ More (@scoops.ny)

In business for over 30 years, Scoops ‘N’ More is a Putnam County staple in the summer months. The ice cream shack serves up all kinds of soft and hard ice cream flavors, but the Dole soft serve is one of the most refreshing and colorful frozen treats for for those hot days. With flavor combinations that change monthly, keep an eye out for tropical pairings like the current mango and lime flavor.

Frozen fruit bars at New Confectioner

See website for locations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NewConfectioner (@thenewconfectioner)

Vegans rejoice at the New Confectioner stand, which pops up primarily at farmers’ markets and shops in Dutchess County. Refresh with dairy-free flavors like pineapple orange raspberry and lime and coconut. The vegan ice creams and sorbet are also incredibly addicting frozen treats.

Frozen yogurt at Peachwave Brewster

Brewster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peachwave Brewster (@peachwavebrewster)

With over 60 flavors of fro-yo to choose from, Peachwave Brewster has something to satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth. Choose from classics like vanilla, chocolate, and plain tart or opt for something a little bit unique like key lime pie, toasted marshmallow, and cotton candy. The shop even offers non-dairy fro-yo in flavors such as orange, Dole pineapple, and raspberry.

- Advertisement -

Halo halo at Karenderya

Nyack

A popular Filipino dessert, halo halo combines crushed ice, evaporated milk, ube, and tons of toppings to create the perfect cool-down. Try the frozen treats at acclaimed Karenderya, where the colorful bowls include nata de coco (fermented coconut water), kaong (sugar palm fruit), jackfruit, red bean, leche flan, and milk.

Italian ice at Walter’s

Mamaroneck and White Plains

Founder Gene Warrington started the tradition of making Italian ices here in the 1960s. Today, the classic flavors, which include lemon, mixed berry, and mango, are still made with just fruit, sugar, and water. Fewer frozen treats have the everlasting nostalgia of old-school Italian ice. Plus, in the summer months, try seasonal flavors like watermelon and coconut for the perfect refreshing treat.

Kombucha sorbet at Culture Cream

Hudson

In the midst of a national fermentation craze, chef and founder Katiushka Melo launched Culture Cream to make innovative ice creams and sorbets with home-brewed kefir and kombucha. With unique flavors like blueberry-thyme, blackberry-lavender, and passionfruit-lemon balm, Culture Cream does not hold back when it comes to experimenting with new pairings. The sorbets are also rich in probiotics, meaning you can finally argue that dessert is healthy.

Loaded fro-yo at Toppings

New Windsor and Wappingers Falls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toppings (@toppingshudsonvalley)

With locations in New Windsor and Wappingers Falls, Toppings is all too conveniently located on both sides of the Hudson River. Frozen yogurt flavors range from fresh strawberry and watermelon to dreamy red velvet and cookies and cream. Pick the base of your choice, then load it up with gummy worms, marshmallows, sprinkles, and candy bars galore.

Mojito pops at The Blue Pig

Croton-on-Hudson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Blue Pig (@bluepigcroton)

If you’re looking for an all-natural cold treat, The Blue Pig is the place for you. This shop offers a variety of ice creams made with local dairy, but the mojito pops are the true star of the show. Made with homegrown mint, hand-zested limes, and fresh-squeezed lime juice, this edible mocktail is the ultimate treat to satisfy your sour cravings.

Nice cream at The Dutch Udder

Troy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dutch Udder CRAFT Ice Cream ®️ (@thedutchudder)

Anyone with a lactose intolerance or allergy can do a little happy dance at The Dutch Udder in Troy. The upstate shop serves up “nice” cream, or dairy-free ice cream that is so rich and creamy you’ll swear you’re eating the real deal. Flavors change regularly and have included such delights as the Piña Colada, made with pineapple rum, or the Mango Tango, infused with mango schnapps. Currently, the shop offers vanilla and raspberry dairy-free options.

Paletas at Zora Dora Paletaria

Beacon

If you’ve never had a paleta before, make a beeline for Zora Dora in Beacon. The small-batch company owned by Culinary Institute of America grad Steven Astorino crafts creamy ice pop treats in flavors like strawberry-basil-balsamic, turmeric-coconut latte, and Mexican chocolate. Flavors rotate daily, so this Dutchess County destination invites repeat visits. Try something out of the box and prepare to be delighted.

Sorbet at Fortunes

Tivoli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fortunes Ice Cream (@fortunesicecream)

This colorful oasis is the perfect place to treat yourself. Owners Brian Ackley and Lisa Farjam, who met in Tivoli as Bard students in 2001, opened the shop in 2019. Since then, they have been churning out high-quality, locally made ice cream. With a rotating menu that includes non-dairy sorbets like pineapple avocado, plum ginger, white peach shiso, and blueberry verbena, this is a delectable spot that will keep you coming back for more.

Vegan ice cream at Carmel Creamery

Carmel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CARMEL CREAMERY 🍦 (@thecarmelcreamery)

Not only does this family-owned creamery make its regular ice cream flavors with plant-based colors using ingredients like butterfly pea powder, spirulina, turmeric, and purple sweet potato, but it also has its own vegan ice cream line. The rich and creamy treats are made with tapioca syrup and are completely dairy-free. Try flavors like Cookie Monster, with vanilla, Oreos, and chocolate chip cookies, or Brazzle Brownie, a blackberry brownie ice cream with a raspberry swirl.

Vegan ice cream at Sweet Dreams Organic

Woodstock

With a big ice cream cone along the side of its sign, Sweet Dreams Organic is impossible to miss. This bright yellow building is home to some of Woodstock’s most mouthwatering ice cream flavors. With a rotating menu, past non-dairy flavors have included chocolate hazelnut, pistachio, and mint chip. For fruit lovers, try the strawberry sorbet!

Online and around the Hudson Valley

After getting started in Beacon, The Vegan Stuff now operates as an online brand, with local pickup and delivery available. If you’ve never tried the vegan ice cream before, expect pints that are incredibly rich, creamy, and filled with flavor. The cereal milk is a classic frozen treat, while caramel brownie, rocky road, and mocha chocolate chip all hit the spot if you’re in the mood for something a little different.

Related: This Recipe Will Take Your Ice Cream Floats to the Next Level