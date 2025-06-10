Where to Find Mouthwatering Tacos in the Hudson Valley

We can’t get enough of tacos.

The highly snackable dish is simple, yet so versatile. Luckily for local foodies, the region’s authentic Mexican restaurants, fusion concepts, and farm-to-table establishments all contribute their own unique takes. At these hotspots, find classics like carnitas, al pastor, chicken, and barbacoa. Fish taco fans will adore options like catfish, mahi-mahi, and tuna tataki. Plus, mushrooms, cauliflower, and other plant-based twists are perfect for vegetarian diners. Without further ado, check out our list of can’t-miss taco stops.

7483 South Broadway, Red Hook

Why we love it: Hand-made margaritas

Cancun’s is a family-owned Mexican restaurant in Red Hook that prides itself on using only the freshest ingredients. Alongside classics like al pastor, Cancun’s also offers a few fun varieties like bacon-wrapped shrimp, fajita, and classic Mexican tacos topped with mango and fresh cheese. Make sure to take advantage of the lengthy list of margaritas, including the house margarita, which is Cancun’s own original blend of juices and tequila and comes in flavors such as pomegranate, mango, and passionfruit.

4370 Palisades Center Drive, West Nyack

Why we love it: Earthy décor

Carlitos Tequileria, located on the fourth floor of the Palisades Center in West Nyack, brings the rich flavors and traditions of Latin America to the heart of the Hudson Valley. Opened this past January, the restaurant’s menu features nine taco options, including birria with braised beef, crispy pork belly, and — for any vegetarians — sweet plantain and cheese. Guests can enjoy tacos, traditional cuisine, and agave-based craft cocktails under high ceilings and elegant earthy décor, reminiscent of a modern hacienda.

1545 Route 52, Fishkill

Why we love it: Sonoran touch

Recently opened by Denise Lopez and Christopher Chavez, CASA Mexican Kitchen has quickly become a go-to spot for fresh Mexican cuisine and local flavors. Here, you can try six delicious tacos made with fresh Sonora-style flour tortillas. The menu blends traditional cuisine with innovative dishes. From popular classics like carne asada and al pastor to tacos dorados with vegetarian potato filling, there is something for everyone.

2529 Route 52, Hopewell Junction

Why we love it: Lettuce tacos

Casa Mexico brings beautiful birria tacos to Hopewell Junction. All tacos are just about $4 for a juicy, savory, and spicy snack. Customize them by style, filling, and shell. A few of the savory stuffings include chicken tinga, chorizo, carnitas, and veggie. In addition, choose a soft or hard shell, or swap the tortilla altogether for bib lettuce.

800 County Road, Leeds

Why we love it: The fresh corn masa

From its spot inside the Camptown hotel to its nods to the region’s historical Casa Susanna Community, there are lots of reasons to check out this buzzy Leeds restaurant. (Its chef, Efrén Hernández, is a recent James Beard Awards semifinalist and one of our Chefs Table members.) Foodies in particular will appreciate the eatery’s reliance on masa, which the team uses to whip up the specialty corn tortillas that anchor an ever-evolving menu of seasonal plates.

513 Main Street, Poughkeepsie

Why we love it: Regional flair

For authentic Mexican flavors, head to Cocina Oaxaquena. This Poughkeepsie restaurant focuses on dishes from the state of Oaxaca. Here, options include everything from beef tongue and tripe—delivered in soft corn tortillas with onions and cilantro—to the taco chivo, stuffed with goat. Order them à la carte and save room for a tlayuda, a classic (and similarly tortilla-based) Oaxacan specialty made with pork lard.

170 South Main Street, New City

Why we love it: The birria

Fun Fact: New City’s Craft Taqueria earned a coveted spot on Yelp’s list of “top taco” restaurants in the U.S. in 2023. One likely source of its popularity? The restaurant’s birria tacos, which feature a distinctive combination of stewed local black Angus short ribs and oxtail. Accompanied by a blend of Mexican chiles, herbs, spices, cheese, and pickled red onions, the order also comes with a dip-ready beef broth. Sign us up.

Craft Taqueria earned a coveted spot on Yelp’s list of “top taco” restaurants in the country.

97 Main Street, Poughkeepsie

Why we love it: Homemade agua frescas

If you’re looking for taco heaven, head straight to this outpost frequented by Marist University kids and foodies alike. Taco ordering is simple: choose between Mexican-style (cilantro, onions, radish, and scallions) or Texas-style (Monterey cheese, lettuce, pico, and crema drizzle), then load up with your choice of meat. Plant-based options like soy chorizo and al pastor or vegetable mixes are also available. Tacos can be served in soft or crispy tortillas and turned into a meal with rice and beans. El Azteca cooks up a killer birria taco (a fried taco with stewed beef coupled with a rich consommé) as well.

233 Main Street, Nyack

Why we love it: Best-selling birria tacos

If the 7,500-members-strong Nyack Eats Facebook group constantly raves about El Cuñao, you know it’s that good. The tacos are relatively inexpensive, and the recipes are inspired by the owner’s native Mexican state of Guerrero. We suggest diving into a trio of traditional tacos—options include al pastor, carnitas, chorizo, and carne asada. You can stick with the popular quesabirria tacos with Oaxacan cheese or order tacos placero, a large, handmade tortilla loaded with rice, Mexican home fries, and chorizo.

340 Route 211 East, Middletown

Why we love it: Global flavors

Fans of fusion food know that marrying different culinary styles leads to creative (and delicious) dishes. Perhaps that’s why this Middletown restaurant, founded by four brothers from Jalisco, looks beyond its owners’ Mexican roots to serve bites like Korean tacos, bursting with soy sauce- and ginger-marinated skirt steak, alongside more traditional options. Want something more western? Give the French tacos—decked out with caramelized onions and a homemade hickory-smoked onion sauce—a try.

141 Canal Street, Ellenville

Why we love it: Fresh guacamole

In the foothills of the Gunks, there’s a small, family-run Mexican shop that’s been a local stomping ground for over a decade. There are only six corn taco varieties to choose from, but they’re all amazing. For meat lovers, there’s the carne asada, carnitas, chorizo, or pollo asado. Pescatarians and vegetarians will enjoy de pescado (tilapia) or grilled vegetables. What makes these tacos special is the guac, house-made in a traditional molcajete and made spicy, medium, or mild.

27 South Water Street, Newburgh

Why we love it: The variety

Picky eaters, take note: There’s truly something for everyone at this riverside restaurant in Newburgh, where 15 taco options round out the team’s spin on Mexican street food. Try the savory cola pork carnitas taco, served in a gluten-free tortilla with cola sauce and pickled onions, or channel the eatery’s waterfront locale with the Deadliest Catch—blackened catfish with charred jalapeño mayo, avocado, and spicy greens. (Tip: you can get any taco wrapped in bibb lettuce.)

There’s truly something for everyone at Hudson Taco. The riverside restaurant in Newburgh offers up to 15 taco options.

763 Main Street, Poughkeepsie

Why we love it: Bistec tacos

What if we told you a Oaxacan cocina is dishing out incredible tacos in a former, 85-year-old church? (Well… it’s true!) In this historic setting, try a few (or all 10) authentic corn tacos, like al pastor, birria, carnitas, chorizo, grilled shrimp, and sole filet. You’ll find some other options that are few and far between in the Valley, including shredded chicken tinga in a chipotle and tomato sauce, slow-cooked beef tongue (lengua de res), marinated beef confit, and adobo-marinated pork cutlets (cecina enchilada). Every taco order comes with three tacos topped the authentic way—with fresh onion, cilantro, lime, and radishes.

1 Brandow’s Alley, Catskill

Why we love it: Tacos borrachos

Open five days per week, La Casa Latina is a hidden gem in Catskill that serves great tacos. Menu highlights include the fish and mango tacos and the tacos borrachos, made with flank steak marinated in dark Mexican beer. La Casa Latina also offers a variety of Mexican fare, including enchiladas, fajitas, and burritos.

2649 East Main Street, Wappingers Falls

Why we love it: Authentic and fresh flavors

If you’re looking for bold Mexican flavors, fresh produce, and options that everyone can enjoy, look no further than Loco Garibaldi. This eatery brings a twist to traditional cuisine and includes eight taco options. For $4 or less, try out the popular chicken and al pastor tacos. While you’re munching on those, sip on one of the restaurant’s authentic aguas frescas made with fresh fruit like mango, pineapple, and passionfruit.

25 North Chestnut Street, New Paltz

Why we love it: The central location

Los Jalapeños has a wide selection of Mexican food, but its tacos are the real star of the menu. With classic options like chicken, shrimp, and steak to inclusive offerings like tofu avocado, the tacos here clock in at about $3 each and are served in a soft corn tortilla with diced white onion and cilantro.

1571 Route 9, Wappingers Falls

Why we love it: Food Network-featured dishes

Gluten-free, blue corn tortilla shells? Count us in. This funky, fresh, Southwestern-inspired spot has tons of accolades from Best of Hudson Valley nods to a short rib burrito that Food Network named one of the best in the country. But Mexicali Blue is most known for its fresh and delicious fish tacos, with stellar options like ahi tuna (teriyaki- and sesame-marinated tuna, cabbage, guac, and wasabi aioli), shrimp (grilled garlic shrimp, cabbage, raspberry aioli, and cilantro), and mango catfish (grilled Cajun catfish layered with coleslaw and herb sour cream).

46 Christie Place, Scarsdale

Why we love it: Mediterranean flair

Add Mediterranean flair to your taco fervor at this modern Scarsdale spot, which offers gluten-free and paleo-friendly options. Take advantage of the fresh seafood with options like grilled cod or crispy calamari and chipotle aioli. Landlubbers won’t be let down by the lime and garlic chicken or pulled pork with mango pineapple pico. Vegetarian options are also available. While dining in, treat yourself to the wide variety of margaritas.

Tivoli, Kingston, Woodstock

Why we love it: Gluten-free options

Since 1980, Sante Fe has been dishing out a small but mighty taco menu across the Valley. Four delicious but wildly different options will have you coming back to try them all. Start simple with the barbacoa short rib tacos, complete with adobo sauce, cilantro, sliced avocado, white cheddar, and tomatillo, or spice it up with authentic Oaxacan tacos, featuring pulled achiote chicken and homemade mole poblano. Specials are constantly cropping up, and you might be lucky enough to score the Philly cheesesteak, blackened scallops, lobster, or fried shrimp with Thai chili drizzle on the menu.

55 Hudson Avenue, Peekskill

Why we love it: Non-GMO white corn tortillas

We’re surprised that Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host Guy Fieri isn’t all over this dive just minutes from the Hudson River. The white corn tacos are small, making them perfect vessels for taste testing the whole menu. The classic beef is a customer favorite— ground beef with queso blanco, shredded romaine, and pico de gallo. Also worth trying: the fried, wild Gulf shrimp taco with jicama, mango, cucumber, red onion, and watercress and the blackened, wild-caught cod topped with citrus, fennel, cabbage, and salsa verde.

40 North Street, Middletown

Why we love it: Traditional flavors

Hailing from the Zacatecas region of Mexico, Chef Fidelia’s mission is to serve authentic Mexican cuisine. Purists will delight in traditional styles like steak, chicken, and pork barbacoa, while vegans can take on the bean and vegetable option. With soft-shell snacks just under $4 a pop, it’s Taco Tuesday every day at The Taco Factory.

Bronxville, New Rochelle, Pleasantville, Tarrytown, Yonkers

Why we love it: The taco of the month

This Westchester-based, fast-casual restaurant pumps out fresh, yellow corn tortillas that are truly extraordinary. It dishes up Cal-Mex style tacos—served two tacos at a time—with your choice of chicken, chorizo, fish, steak, and more. We’re especially fond of the barbecue pulled pork (slow-cooked pork shoulder and caramelized onion), braised pork belly (sweet with pineapple glaze and pineapple salsa), and the more unusual tempura-battered shrimp topped with mango salsa and tomatillo sauce. If you like your tacos crunchy, an extra 50 cents will buy you hard shell substitutes.

“My favorite taco is our fried fish taco with red cabbage slaw, guaca salsa, cilantro, and radish. It’s dynamite — packed full of flavor and melts in your mouth.”

–Nick Mesce, owner of The Taco Project

54 Tinker Street, Woodstock

Why we love it: Plant-powered plates

Chef-owner James Jennings loves to experiment with flavors. And his novel meat-free offerings—served, like his carnivore-friendly fare, on house-made tortillas—are no exception. Vegetarians can tuck into fried avocado or poblano-based tacos topped with queso fresco and crema, while vegans will love the “chorizo” made from ingredients like cauliflower, walnuts, and roasted guajillo peppers. If you don’t mind seafood with your veg, order the equally original Baha fish taco — pan-fried mahi mahi with red cabbage slaw, radish, avocado crema, and cilantro.

5 Maggiacomo Lane, Pleasant Valley

Why we love it: Vegetarian options

This family-owned taqueria is a refreshing addition to the Hudson Valley. Opened back in 2023, it’s led by Chef Fermin Ortega, who creates dishes that carry worldwide influence from his extensive experience in the restaurant industry. Ten taco options, ranging from carne asada to marinated shrimp, make up the taqueria’s permanent menu. Be sure to try out the nopal tacos, which include grilled cactus, queso fresco, guacamole, and pico de gallo. If it’s an especially hot summer day, head over to the freezer for treats like pink guava and mango chamoy popsicles.

391 Old Post Road, Bedford

Why we love it: Farm-fresh fare

It’s all about local ingredients at this establishment, named in part for its location on Route 22—commonly used by truckers to transport fresh goods from area farms. Chef-owner Nancy Allen Roper makes a point of incorporating regionally harvested ingredients into her roster of northern New Mexican bites, including tacos. Case in point: savor the grass-fed brisket taco, served up with horseradish crema, barbecue sauce, house-made slaw, and nutty beluga lentils.

4293 Route 209, Stone Ridge

Why we love it: The mula

A trip to Mexico inspired married restaurant-industry vets Mauricio and Sasha Miranda to launch this Stone Ridge standout, where the menu prominently features mula—a traditional dish (and a Hudson Valley rarity) that shares characteristics of both a taco and a quesadilla. Served between a pair of stone-ground corn tortillas with melty queso Oaxaca, Upstate Taco’s varieties include chicken, steak, and veggie. Sample them with the restaurant’s signature pico de gallo, salsa verde, or salsa roja for extra flavor.

