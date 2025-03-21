8 Hudson Valley Food Festivals to Chow Down at This Spring

The sun is shining, the flowers are blooming, and Hudson Valley food festival season is in full swing. After a long winter of sweaters and so much soup, we’re exchanging hats for sunglasses and comfort food for…oh wait, we’ll keep that. After all, spring marks the return of burgers, ice cream, and all the warm-weather treats you know and love.

So what are you waiting for? Make the calls to your foodie squad and get ready to savor the best of springtime food fests in the Hudson Valley.

Sarah Hull Hallock Free Library, Milton

April 5, 12-2 p.m.

- Advertisement -

A free, family-friendly, and delicious event, the Edible Book Festival at Sarah Hull Hallock Free Library is for bookworms and foodies alike. Attendees are invited to create a literary-themed sweet or savory dish to bring to the library on April 5, and all are welcome to either enter a dish or stop by to taste the final products. Entries will be judge on creativity and originality, in addition to taste, appearance, skill, and literary accuracy. Exciting awards like books, themed aprons, and more will be given to winners in multiple categories.

Albany Capital Center, Albany

April 12, 1-9 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Albany New York Wine Fest (@albanynewyorkwinefest)

Have a good time and celebrate local wine at the Capital Wine Festival. Attendees will have the occasion to taste vino and craft spirits from regional mainstays and purchase their favorite bottles to take home. Tickets run for $30 for session one (1-4 p.m.), $35 for session two (6-9 p.m.), $40 for VIP (5-9 p.m.), and $10 for designated drivers. What’s more, there will be a paint-and-sip attraction, a DJ with a free photo booth, and free wine glasses for you to take home after sampling.

Brotherhood Winery, Washingtonville

April 26, 1-5 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EMPIRE STATE FOOD DATE 🍝🍷🍕🍣👩‍❤️‍👨 (@empirestate_fooddate)

More cheddar is better when it comes to the Valley’s mac and cheese festival. Brotherhood Winery hosts the afternoon of cheese pulls and sauce-slathered noodles, so expect quite a bit of wine to go with that elbow macaroni. Taste test dozens of mac and cheese creations from the Valley’s finest restaurants and chefs, then enjoy bites from other food trucks and caterers. It doesn’t get much better than wine and cheese, after all.

Columbia County Fairgrounds, Chatham

May 24, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.; May 25, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S+S (@555inprogress)

Take a trip to Columbia County for the region’s annual wine and food fest over Memorial Day weekend. The occasion features vendors from the Hudson Berkshire beverage trail along with a number of other regional cideries, distilleries, and wineries. To pair with your sips, take time to snack on the variety of gourmet cheese, baked goods, and jams. In addition to drinks and snacks, the festival will also have artisans, crafters, and exhibitors.

- Advertisement -

German Masonic Park, Tappan

May 31, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; June 1, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edward Cassatly III (@edward_cassatly_iii)

PLUS Polish Festival shines a light on the vibrant Polish culture in the Hudson Valley. From May 31 to June 1, Polish performers and entertainers take the stage in Tappan, while family rides and competitions keep the fun going all day long. As for eats, Polish classics like kielbasa, stuffed cabbage rolls, and bigos tempt visitors to try something new. For anyone who’s really hungry, the pierogi-eating contest is just the thing to cure your cravings…and then some. Tickets are $15 for adults and free for children under 12.

Locations throughout Westchester

June 3-8

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Westchester Magazine Events (@westchestermagevents)

If you’re looking for the ultimate foodie event, Westchester Magazine’s Wine & Food Festival is a no-brainer. The annual festival honors the leading chefs, sommeliers, and tastemakers who shape Westchester’s cuisine. This year, the festival will once again hold events like the Burger & Beer Blast and the Grand Tasting Village. The weeklong celebration will feature some of the county’s top restaurants and food vendors and take place at exciting venues, including The Briarcliff Manor, Playland Park, and Kensico Dam Plaza.

Henry Hudson Riverfront Park, Hudson

June 7, 12-6 p.m.

Kick off your June in Columbia County with the Hudson Food Festival. Located right on the riverfront in Hudson, this year’s event will feature food trucks, food vendors, and live music, and the whole family is invited to take part in the fun. Expect pizza, lemonade, frozen treats, and free boat rides if you’re lucky.

Main Street, Beacon

June 7, 3-7 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EAT DRINK BEACON (@eatdrinkbeacon)

Featuring a variety of local restaurants, this food crawl will leave you feeling full and satisfied. The event will feature 20-plus restaurants, eateries, businesses, and shops offering a sampling of Beacon‘s food and drinks. Some of the restaurants and businesses that were featured at the festival last year include Witch Hazel, Beacon Bath and Bubble, and Denning’s Point Distillery, so visitors can expect similar participating businesses for 2025. Ticket sales are opening soon, so keep an eye out on their Instagram.

Related: 5 Places You Need to Try This Hudson Valley Restaurant Week