9 Summery S’mores Desserts to Devour in the Hudson Valley

Who doesn’t remember those hazy summer evenings spent toasting marshmallows to a golden crisp over a crackling fire? Charred ‘mallows notwithstanding, the toasty treats were destined for homes atop melty chocolate bar pieces before being artfully smushed between graham cracker halves. The resulting creations were always a little messy, a little oozy, and—as that first bite revealed—100-percent delicious.

While the classic s’mores of our childhood memories remain timeless, we now know that the iconic graham cracker, chocolate, and marshmallow combination is far more versatile than a simple sandwich. As the chefs and restaurants of the Hudson Valley prove, s’mores is both a flavor and an experience, one that connects us back to the heyday of our youth.

So without further ado, behold the s’mores-tastic wonders to be found across the Hudson Valley. We can’t promise they won’t be sticky, but we can say that the mess will be worth it.

Poughkeepsie

Amanda’s Macaron Shoppe, known for its delicious macarons and trademark macarownies—it’s a macaron inside a brownie—is ready to celebrate summer with a bang. The s’mores XL macaron is a classic, and the chocolate fluffernutter macarownie is another warm-weather favorite, with a gooey marshmallow center housed in chocolate and peanut butter.

P.S. All of Amanda’s macarons are gluten-free, so the treats are an excellent pick for s’mores lovers who can’t dig into traditional graham crackers.

Baldwin Place, Port Chester

In Westchester, Bona Bona has a signature way of making ice cream delicious at two sweet locations. Chef Nick Di Bona tops all of his frozen treats with homemade Italian meringue, which gets torched to smoky, crispy perfection. For a s’mores kick, try the graham cracker flavor which combines creamy honey ice cream with graham cracker crumble and a marshmallow top, or the Nutella s’mores for chocolate and hazelnut ice cream with graham cracker crumble and Italian meringue throughout.

New City

Is there a flavor that Caked Up doesn’t carry? Among its menu of over 90 varieties (yes, really) is its much-beloved s’mores concoction. Available as a cake, cupcake, and cake jar, it features a chocolate cake base with a graham cracker crust that’s filled and topped with a toasted marshmallow buttercream so addictive you will want to lick your fingers. To finish it off, Caked Up tops each masterpiece with a miniature s’more for true summertime bliss.

Mahopac

Countryside Kitchen is famous for its cannoli pancakes, and for good reason. Yet its massive s’mores pancakes and waffles are low-key superstars on the menu, too. For both, the Mahopac eatery tops them with layers of toasty fluff, crushed graham crackers, and chocolate chips for meals that might technically qualify as dessert but are completely acceptable breakfast choices in our book.

Albany

Emack & Bolio’s knows that choosing between ice cream and s’mores for dessert is practically impossible, which is why it fuses the two into one treat that satisfies all the cravings. Order the Toasted S’moreo—that’s toasty marshmallow with graham crackers and Oreos for you—in a cup or cone (waffle, chocolate, candy, or nut) to keep it classic. Meanwhile, sundae lovers might want to use the ice cream as a base for fluffy marshmallow topping and homemade fudge sauce to take the s’mores experience to the next level.

Beacon

It wouldn’t be a s’mores guide without a mention of the Hudson Valley’s dedicated marshmallow shop. As fantastic as Hudson Valley Marshmallow Co.’s all-natural ‘mallows are on their own, they’re even more magnificent when sandwiched between two of the shop’s homemade graham crackers. Plus, with marshmallows ranging from vanilla to salted caramel and graham crackers in flavors like chocolate chip and cinnamon sugar, the s’mores of your dreams are as customizable as you make them. Our pick? The French toast marshmallow between chocolate graham crackers is like breakfast for dessert, but so, so much better.

Tannersville

Last Chance in Tannersville may be all about cheese, but its campfire s’mores dessert is what truly stole our hearts. Your mouth will water just thinking about the melty Swiss chocolate, crispy graham crackers, and fluffy marshmallows that make this treat a temptation all year round.

New Paltz

Wait until you lay eyes on this mammoth of a milkshake! The shake itself is a flavor blend of vanilla and graham cracker, then topped with Kit-Kats, more graham crackers, marshmallows, chocolate ganache, and whipped cream. Do you think you have what it takes to finish it by yourself? If not, consider bringing a buddy to share in the gooey, chocolatey goodness.

Poughkeepsie

If you’re craving s’mores after an elevated waterfront dinner, Shadows on the Hudson is the place for you. Chow down on the grilled lobster or filet mignon with a view of the Hudson River before digging into the dessert menu. Summertime specials include passionfruit panna cotta and s’mores mousse, the latter which combines rum caramel, graham cracker sable, toasted Swiss meringue, and Jane’s salty caramel pretzel ice cream.

