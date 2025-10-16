Dine at Restaurants With a View This Hudson Valley Restaurant Week

Even if it’s too cold for outdoor dining this Hudson Valley Restaurant Week, there are still plenty of restaurants with a view where you can catch panoramas of the Valley as you dig into great food. From October 27 through November 9, book a table at one of these Hudson Valley eateries for riverside bites, Catskill Mountain backdrops, and orchard scenes alongside farm-to-table dining and award-winning drinks.

Stone Ridge

In Ulster County, Butterfield is Hasbrouck House’s farm-to-table restaurant stationed inside an 18th-century Dutch Colonial stone mansion. Named after the surrounding lands that are so rich they’ve been compared to fields of butter, this locale specializes in seasonal new American fare, with menu items like rosemary focaccia, hummus and crudité, radicchio salad, roasted chicken, seared trout, crab cakes, chocolate ganache, and cheesecake for Restaurant Week.

Newburgh

For Hudson River views this Restaurant Week, book a table at Café Pitti’s three-season patio in Newburgh. Situated right on the waterfront, the eatery serves classic cuisine with contemporary twists, with everything from seafood and steak to pizza and gelato. Diners heading here this October and November can expect crab cakes, paninis, lobster ravioli, red snapper, New York strip, and gelato in about any flavor.

Dobbs Ferry

This Westchester County restaurant is about as close to the Hudson River as you can get. The Dobbs Ferry hotspot serves casual yet sophisticated American cuisine, with steaks, a raw bar, fresh Montauk seafood, and specialty cocktails all on the menu. This Hudson Valley Restaurant Week, diners at Half Moon can dig into appetizers like New England clam chowder, oysters, calamari, buffalo chicken wings, Caesar salad, Baja shrimp tacos, steamed mussels, lobster rolls, seared salmon, burgers, hanger steak frites, cheesecake, coconut tres leches, and more.

Cold Spring

Cold Spring’s riverfront is the perfect spot for a day trip come fall, and Hudson House River Inn is the ideal place to end it. The inn’s restaurant boasts views of the river and Hudson Highlands with both indoor and outdoor seating. This Restaurant Week, try favorites like crab cakes, shrimp cocktail, lobster bisque, harvest salad, steak, ravioli, salmon, and a selection of desserts.

Callicoon

Located on a working orchard and cidery in Callicoon, Seminary Hill’s farm-to-table restaurant is accompanied by a Michelin Key-awarded boutique hotel on 62 acres. The Catskills destination is big on cider, but the Restaurant Week menu features so much more than that. Think venison tartare, market greens salad, duck breast, salmon, skirt steak, half-chicken, grilled cabbage, seasonal sorbet, grilled peach vanilla shortbread, and cider posset pudding.

Athens

Another idyllic Hudson Valley hotel, Stewart House’s 1883 Tavern serves farm-sourced dishes right on the Hudson River in Athens. In the warmer months, the River Garden is a surreal spot to spend the afternoon with drinks and bites on the waterfront, while the tavern is perfect for cozy dinners indoors. Start your meal with wild mushroom toast, scallop crudo, and blistered shishito peppers, then move on to Hudson steelhead trout, over-roasted half-chicken, shaved prime rib sliders, and burgers before finishing things off on a sweet note.

