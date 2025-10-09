Where to Get Brunch This Hudson Valley Restaurant Week

As we gear up for prix-fixe menus and cozy fall meals throughout the region, we’re keeping brunch at the forefront of our minds. From breakfast classics liked waffles and scrambles to over-the-top creations like clothesline bacon, andouille sausage skillets, and maple pecan bread pudding, these hotspots are the perfect places to get brunch this Hudson Valley Restaurant Week from October 27 through November 9.

Mahopac

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooklyn Organic Kitchen (@brooklynorganickitchen)

- Advertisement -

A new participating restaurant this fall Restaurant Week, Brooklyn Organic Kitchen in Mahopac offers modern new American fare. The menu here is fully organic with traditional, vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free dishes. Stop by from Tuesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner, but know that Sunday mornings are reserved for brunch. Think blueberry lemon crepes, hot agave chicken and waffles, avocado toast, breakfast burritos, shakshuka, and quinoa bowls, to name a few a.m. options.

Tarrytown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goosefeather (@goosefeatherny)

In Westchester County, Goosefeather’s cuisine pays tribute to Hong Kong with a focus on noodles, Cantonese barbecue, and dumplings. Headed by Chef Dale Talde, this Tarrytown hotspot goes big with Cantonese flavor, but it goes even bigger on brunch. For $39.95 per person, diners can enjoy starters like shrimp shumai, crispy fingerling potatoes, fried chicken dumplings, and shaved snow pea salad; mains like Taiwanese fried chicken and mochi waffles, Hong Kong French toast, smoked salmon fried rice, and wild mushroom rice noodles; and dessert like mango sorbet sundaes for brunch this Hudson Valley Restaurant Week.

Wappingers Falls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Food + Drink (@heritagefooddrink)

Anyone on the hunt for brunch in the region knows that Heritage is the place to go. The Wappingers Falls restaurant serves up new American and globally influenced farm-to-table cuisine along with handcrafted cocktails. Book a reservation at Heritage Monday through Friday for early afternoon specialties like hush puppies, deviled eggs, ricotta apple toast, harvest salad, grain bowls, and fried chicken and waffles.

White Plains

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Angilletta (@putaforkinit_)

This White Plains eatery is known for its creative eats as well as innovative presentation. Red Horse by David Burke is an American steakhouse with Asian accents, serving dry-aged, thick-cut steaks, sushi, and salads. If you’re dining here for brunch this Hudson Valley Restaurant Week, get ready for clothesline bacon, crispy shrimp spring rolls, harvest salads, lobster dumplings, classic eggs Benedict, fried chicken and waffles, bison short rib hash, Dutch baby pancakes, and vanilla bean crème brulee.

- Advertisement -

Kingston

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Restaurant Kinsley (@restaurantkinsley)

Located in Kingston’s historic Stockade District, Restaurant Kinsley is rooted in farm-to-table fare straight from the Hudson Valley. Under the direction of executive chef Spencer Coplan, the Kingston restaurant presents a three-course meal that blends seasonal ingredients with personal touch. Southern-inspired brunch is offered Monday through Sunday all Restaurant Week long, with hush puppies, andouille sausage skillet, shrimp po-boy, butternut squash and pumpkin hash, maple pecan bread pudding, and spiced apple tart all on the menu.

Related: New Participating Restaurants to Try This Hudson Valley Restaurant Week