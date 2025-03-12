Hudson Valley Restaurant Week Announced Its Spring Dates

When it comes to our favorite biannual events, the equinoxes and solstices come in a distant second and third to our one true love: Hudson Valley Restaurant Week (HVRW). At this wondrous event created by our sister publication, Valley Table, the region’s top restaurants come together to offer tasting menus of signature and specialty dishes.

Valley Table recently announced 2025’s spring dates and participating eateries for Restaurant Week. Mark your calendar for March 31 through April 13, when HVRW returns with its special pricing program.

Participating restaurants can choose between four price points: $24.95, $29.95, $39.95, or $44.95. Enjoy brunch, lunch, or dinner at restaurants across the Hudson Valley as they serve up cuisines from French to Italian. Prix-fixe menus may also be offered for both dine-in and takeout.

“The many restaurants participating in Hudson Valley Restaurant Week showcase the culinary greatness our region has to offer,” says Linda Fears, Valley Table‘s editorial director. “This Restaurant Week promises to be one of our best ever. We’re excited to have a number of new restaurants participating, giving diners a wide variety of options to choose from.” This year, the lineup is particularly exciting, with a medley of first-time participants and longtime favorites offering exclusive HVRW menus.

Now that spring Restaurant Week is right around the corner, excitement is building to see which dishes and menus participating restaurants will be offering this season. Some participants for this year include Barnwood Grill, Panacea, and Seminary Hill Orchard and Cidery, to name only a few of the 100-plus locations throughout the Hudson Valley taking part in the celebration of all things gormandizing.

So make a note, save up your vacation days, and stay tuned as menus for each participating dining location are revealed for the region’s largest and most successful dining event!

Visit Valley Table‘s website or email hvrw@valleytable.com for more information and to make a reservation.

