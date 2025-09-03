Prost! 11 Oktoberfest Events in the Hudson Valley

It’s time to bust out your lederhosen and welcome Oktoberfest, a traditional German fall festival that’s perhaps better known to most Americans as the biggest beer fest of the year. The celebration dates back to the early 19th century and was intended to celebrate the marriage of Prince Ludwig of Bavaria and Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen in 1810. Though the original Oktoberfest lasted less than a week (October 12–17), today the festival is more readily celebrated between mid-September and early October in the U.S. to accommodate weather concerns.

Whether this is your first Oktoberfest or you’re a seasoned sauerkraut fiend, join us in raising a brew-filled Bavarian bierstein mug to these Oktoberfest events in our region. Cheers! Or, as the Germans say, “Prost!”

Germania of Poughkeepsie, Poughkeepsie

September 5-7

Your local expert on German and German-American heritage and culture, Germania of Poughkeepsie hosts its annual Oktoberfest this weekend in Poughkeepsie. Head to the biergarten tent for beer, bratwurst, pretzels, traditional German dance by Germania Almrausch Schuhplattler Verein, music by Dave Betz Band and The Adlers Band, children’s activities, and vendors galore.

Riedlbauer’s Resort, Round Top

September 6 & 20

Head to the beer garden at Riedlbauer’s Resort to enjoy authentic German food and suds, join in on traditional dancing, and hear live music from Die Schlauberger this Saturday, with live music from Adlers to follow on September 20 during Oktoberfest 2.0. The best part? Admission and parking are both free!

Mohonk Mountain House, New Paltz

September 19-21

Mohonk Mountain House celebrates Oktoberfest from its historic castle in Ulster County. The weekend is packed with a parade of spirits, a tapping ceremony, polka dancing, the Stein Games, German food, and, of course, traditional pints. Dig into beef rouladen, potato pancakes, apple strudel, pork dumplings, bratwurst, schnitzel, and spaetzle all weekend long.

Putnam County Golf Course, Mahopac

September 19 & 26, 6:30 p.m.

Play a round of golf and then celebrate with a stein at Putnam County Golf Course. This Oktoberfest celebrations feature a menu of seasonal staples like bangers, knockwurst, and kielbasa alongside barbecue and plenty of beer. The Amish Outlaws will take the stage for a full evening of raucous music on September 19, while a Billy Joel and Elton John tribute concert is the star of the show on September 26.

Sugar Loaf Engine Company, Chester

September 20, 3-8 p.m.

Mark your calendars, Hudson Valley! Oktoberfest is happening in Chester. Throughout the day, attendees can dig into firehouse-made German food, including pretzels, bratwurst, and desserts, then sip on German beers and wines. Live bands will bring the tunes, and lawn games will be available to play as well.

Kingsland Point Park, Sleepy Hollow

September 27, 1-5 p.m.

Before Sleepy Hollow kicks off its famous Halloween season, you’ll find lots of schnitzel, spaetzle, beer, desserts, live music, and more at Kingsland Point Park.

Hunter Mountain, Hunter

September 27-28, October 4-5, 11-12

The Hudson Valley’s longest celebration of its kind this year, Hunter Mountain’s Oktoberfest lasts for three weekends throughout the fall. Experience brews, bites, and mountain views as the foliage turns shades of red, amber, and orange this September and October. Crafts from local vendors, scenic skyrides, live music, stein holding, keg rolling, and more bring the spirit of the season to life.

Tilly Foster Farm, Brewster

October 3, 6:30 p.m.

The best Hudson Valley festivals take place on scenic farms. Brewster’s Tilly Foster Farm holds a celebration of all things beer and brats. Bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy a tribute concert to Journey, Def Leppard, and Foreigner during the event.

Throughout Hudson

October 4, 12-6 p.m.

Don’t limit yourself to just one brewery this October; try them all at Hudson Oktoberfest! The street-wide celebration showcases local breweries like Upper Depot Brewing Co., Return Brewing, Hudson Brewing, Union Street, Old Klaverack Brewing, Subversive, Chatham Brewing, Roe Jan Brewing Co., and more. Along with the beer, enjoy food vendors, games, and live music.

ArtPort Kingston, Kingston

October 4, 4-7 p.m.

ArtPort Kingston hosts its first Oktoberfest and Balkan culture celebration this October in Ulster County. Enjoy beer, pretzels and other traditional foods, German music, dancing, and plenty of spirit at this event. Along with MacNCheez Balkan PowerTrio, other bands will soon be announced.

Dutchess County Fairgrounds, Rhinebeck

October 4-5

Quail Hollow Events, the team behind the fall-favorite Woodstock-New Paltz Arts & Craft Fair, hosts a reimagined Oktoberfest celebration. This open-air event pays homage to German traditions with a distinct focus on local artisans and makers. Peruse art, hand-spun crafts, pumpkin carving, woodworking, and much more. Dance to live music and check out a variety of arts and crafts demonstrations.

