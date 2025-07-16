9 Hudson Valley Lobster Rolls to Make Your Summer Scrumptious

When it comes to summer dining in the Hudson Valley, nothing sings the song of the season quite like the lobster roll. After all, who can resist the allure of sweet lobster meat sandwiched between a plush roll? Fortunately, local restaurants understand the allure and do a top-notch job of leaning into the seasonal dish. Here’s where to get your lobster roll fix in the region.

Hastings-on-Hudson

A former Best of Westchester winner for best lobster roll, Bread & Brine uses local and seasonal ingredients in its sea-inspired bites, baskets, and handhelds. Boasting sandwiches like the lobster grilled cheese, fried fish sandwich, and lobster BLAT, the star of the show is the lobster roll, complete with warm butter and fresh green onions. For upscale cuisine served in a casual way, look no further than this Hastings-on-Hudson joint.

New City, Nyack

From the same owner as District.96 Beer Factory next door, this burger-and-beer haven specializes in house-ground burgers, smashed on the grill for maximum caramelization and beefy flavor. Sharing menu space with the mushroom-topped, classic American, and barbecue-sauce-slathered creations is The Burger Loft’s sleeper hit: the lobster roll. Brimming with generous chunks of chilled claw and knuckle meat, it’s a riff on New England tradition, featuring a mayo sauce seasoned with lemon, lime, scallions, and celery salt—all heaped into a warm, butter-toasted bun.

Newburgh

At this riverfront eatery, all it takes is “one bite and you’ll be hooked!” Captain Jake’s specializes in New England-style culinary delights in a relaxing and casual atmosphere. From the raw bar to the surf and turf, everything is fresh from the sea. Order a bowl of chowder (or chowda) on chillier nights, and dig into the New England-style lobster rolls served on grilled split-top rolls on the perfect summer day.

Catskill

The only non-Kingston eatery in Frank Guido’s Hudson Valley restaurant empire (Mariner’s Harbor, Frank Guido’s Little Italy), this Catskill restaurant opens each spring for picturesque waterfront dining. As befits its setting, the menu is heavy on seafood, boasting, “What we do best…Lobsters fresh from the tank!” The lobster roll is straightforward—chilled with mayo and seasonings on a New England butter roll—and fans of the succulent crustacean can also indulge in chilled lobster salad, lobster ravioli, and broiled or steamed whole lobsters.

New Paltz

This combination seafood shack and fish market is a one-stop shop for all things surf (and a little turf). Gadaleto’s specializes in classic fried fish dishes, chowders, and tacos using its fresh-caught fish, which can also be bought by the pound for those looking to chef something up at home. The lobster roll is served cold with tartar, celery, and lettuce with coleslaw on the side.

Cold Spring

Since 1832, the Hudson House River Inn has been a dining destination on the riverfront in Cold Spring. Originally a country inn, the spot boasts gourmet seafood dishes like Maryland lump crab meat-stuffed shrimp and surf and turf with a New York strip steak and jumbo Cajun shrimp. Come for lunch, and don’t shy away from the New England lobster-avocado roll, which is a house favorite for its toasted ciabatta roll, Dijon sauce, and loaded lobster filling.

Kingston

This Kingston nano-brewery is shaking up the Hudson Valley taproom formula. The beer list is light on IPAs, favoring styles like helles lagers and pale ales, and—in lieu of pub-grub favorites—the menu features elevated sourdough pizzas, fresh North Atlantic oysters, and lobster rolls on select days. The latter is piled high with shredded lobster meat and dressed with lemon, butter, and a sprinkling of paprika — perfect for kicking back in the outdoor dining area.

North Salem

Farm-to-table goes literal at this jewel of a restaurant, which is housed in an 18th-century home (dine on the front porch if weather and availability allow) surrounded by a terraced, four-acre farm that provides fresh produce, honey, and other products for the menu and bar program. Beyond the fare that’s grown onsite, the focus is on ultra-fresh seafood, including a lobster cocktail and a seafood tower with oysters, clams, shrimp, and lobster. The rolls are served warm with butter or cool with cucumbers and lemon aioli.

Poughkeepsie

Perched 40 feet above the Hudson River with sweeping views of the surrounding landscape and Mid-Hudson Bridge, this top waterfront restaurant is a must for outdoor dining. Served with fries and a pickle spear, the lobster roll boasts generous pieces of fresh lobster meat tossed in a lemon tarragon aioli and nestled within butter-toasted brioche bun. Seafood lovers have plenty of other fine-dining choices, including jumbo lump crab cakes, an extensive raw bar with Blue Point oysters and Kaluga caviar, and seared scallops on the entrée menu.

