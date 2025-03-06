Visit These Irish Pubs and Restaurants for St. Patrick’s Day in the Hudson Valley

Celebrate the patron saint of Ireland this March at these Irish pubs and bars around the Hudson Valley. Dress head to toe in green, sport your best shamrock gear, and enjoy Irish fare and green beer all day long from Albany to Westchester County. At select spots, entertainment like Irish step dancing and bagpipers playing traditional tunes will keep you in high spirits as you celebrate.

Albany County

Delmar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by O’Slattery’s (@oslatterys)

- Advertisement -

Are you in the Valley or Ireland? At O’Slattery’s, it’s hard to tell. Designed with the intention of replicating the style of authentic Irish pubs, O’Slattery’s will be fully stocked with Jameson and corned beef for the holiday. Its daily menu features Irish onion soup topped with Irish cheddar cheese and the popular bangers and mash. There are also plenty of burgers to pair with your pints, as well as Guinness beef stew and the Dublin Gobbler—oven-roasted turkey, sharp cheddar, Granny Smith apple slices, and cranberry mayo piled high on multigrain bread.

Dutchess County

Hyde Park

If you’re looking for the authentic Irish pub experience on St. Patrick’s Day, take a drive (or a taxi) to Darby O’Gills in Hyde Park. Although the bar celebrates the luck o’ the Irish throughout the year, it goes all out with entertainment and food and drink specials in honor of March 17. As for food highlights, they run the gamut from Irish potato soup and corned beef Reubens to bar fare like Irish nachos and eggrolls. Before you ask, yes, the beer is green.

Poughkeepsie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin O’Neill’s Pub & Grill (@erinoneillspub)

Celebrate Erin O’Neill’s second St. Patrick’s Day in the Hudson Valley! The Poughkeepsie spot wows customers with banger rolls (Irish sausage-stuffed pastries) and Dublin poutine, which replaces the traditional gravy with Irish curry. If you’re feeling festive, try the Syracuse salt potatoes, cottage pie, or corned beef sandwich. Wash all the Irish eats down with a Bailey’s Irish cream chocolate chip cheesecake at the end of the day.

Poughkeepsie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @juanmurphys

Juan Murphy’s is an Irish pub—with Mexican grub! This match made in heaven fuses the two cuisines together, resulting in Guinness barbecue wings, Reuben spring rolls, and shepherd’s pie. If standard pub fare bores you, Juan Murphy’s is the perfect destination to shake things up. Roll the dice during game nights, or rock out to live music every weekend.

Poughkeepsie

- Advertisement -

With a St. Patrick’s Day celebration all weekend long, Mahoney’s earned the Best of Hudson Valley readers’ pick award of “Best Irish Pub” in 2021. Throughout the course of the holiday weekend, stop by to revel in live Irish music, bagpipers, step dancers streamed across 29 TVs, and fare that ranges from corned beef and cabbage to more inventive takes like a Jameson barbecue burger.

Pawling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by O’Connor’s Pawling (@ocpublichousepawling)

With an Irish menu developed by the bar’s previous Irish owners, O’Connor’s is the right spot for the green holiday. As an appetizer for those craving comfort food, the wing dings and mac and cheese bites are the way to go. The corned beef Reuben sandwich is made with melted Swiss, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing nestled between two slices of marbled rye.

Pleasant Valley

With plenty of beers on tap and 13 wing sauces, Publick House 23 specializes in camaraderie. Locals adore this spot. The Pleasant Valley eatery treats diners to fish and chips, NYC deli Reubens, and pretzels with house-blended beer mustard or cheese sauce.

Poughkeepsie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Schatzi’s Pub and Bier Garden (@schatzispub)

Schatzi’s serves up dynamic pub grub in the heart of Poughkeepsie. The Schatzi burger is stacked with pork belly, potato pancake, cheddar cheese, and Schatzi sauce on top of a half-pound burger served on a pretzel roll. The menu at Schatzi’s is eclectic; options like the veggie Reuben, schnitzel, and pretzel poutine make it a great choice if everyone is in the mood for something different. There are more than 10 beers on tap in Poughkeepsie and, yes, they come in pints.

Tivoli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Traghaven Whiskey Pub (@traghaven)

If there’s one pub to visit for the booze, it’s this one, which was named after Traghaven Road in Cork, Ireland. Boasting the largest selection of Irish whiskey in the country, the pub stocks smooth delights like Glendalough, Tullamore, and the elite Midleton Barry Crockett. There’s also plenty of excellent Irish single malts, single pot stills, ryes, scotch, and bourbon. Operated by the Hurley family—whose history in the bar business stretches back a century—the pub also offers small plates like French onion soup and Cajun fries and classic entrees such as cottage pie and fish and chips.

Greene County

Freehold

Boasting 11 flat-screen TVs, pool tables, a game room, and a piano in the dining room, it’s no surprise this spot puts the green in Greene County. The menu is extensive, with classic starters like wings, jalapeño poppers, mozzarella sticks, and killer sandwiches, from hot and juicy French dip and Reubens to club-style ham, roast beef, salami, or turkey. Treat yourself to the carrot cake before you head home (or move on to the next bar).

Orange County

Monroe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pete – ny foodie (@pete_can_eat)

There’s a good reason why this restaurant and pub has stayed in business for the last nine decades. Its food is downright delicious, and there is certainly no shortage of beer, wine, or cocktails on the premises. Sit in the bar area for a true pub feel, or opt for a meal in the dining room if you’re after a more romantic experience. In the warmer months, there is plenty of outdoor seating, live music, and an area for little ones to play while they wait for their food.

Montgomery

Heading to Copperfield’s in Montgomery is like taking a trip to Dublin for the day. The Irish Victorian Kildare Pub is decked out with imported furniture from the motherland, with a Cliffs of Moher nook and Irish study dining room. (And that’s just the atmosphere!) Enjoy a crab cake or broccoli cheddar bites to start, but save room for traditional Irish favorites like the lily white bangers and mash, served on a bed of mashed potatoes and topped with Guinness gravy, and Kildare shepherd’s pie.

Warwick

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halligan’s Warwick (@halliganswarwick)

This firefighter-themed pub is sure to spark some magic on March 17. Named after a multipurpose, firefighting tool, Hal’s has been serving up plenty of Jameson- and Tullamore Dew-based drinks, famous wings, and community events (like trivia night or DJs on Fridays and Saturdays) for almost two decades. The sandwiches are unmatched; we’re particularly partial to the Frank Drebin — sun-dried tomato focaccia piled high with fried chicken, bacon, cheddar, and garlic aioli — and the Johnny Utah — sliced turkey, avocado, bacon, pepper jack, and chipotle mayo on a hero. For a shareable favorite, dig into the Irish nachos or fries, complete with house-made corned beef.

Salisbury Mills

This pub is the place to go this St. Patrick’s Day, with dozens of brews to choose from as well as a tasteful selection of wines and seasonal cocktails. Grab a seat and feast on the usual fare of Irish fish and chips or order shepherd’s pie made with a house beef blend and topped with mashed potatoes. For land lovers, the corned beef Reuben is made for hearty appetites.

Putnam County

Carmel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fiddler’s Green Pub (@fiddlersgreenny)

This spot has been serving up unbeatable Irish-American fare in Putnam since 1981. Hosting weekly trivia and frequent live music nights, Fiddler’s knows how to throw a party. With five separate days celebrating Irish-themed festivities, this stop is one you’ll want to bookmark for your March bar crawl. Catch Irish step dancers, traditional fare, paddy shakes, pipe bands, and lucky cupcakes here all season long.

Brewster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom and Jerry’s, Brewster NY (@tom_and_jerrys.irish_house)

There’s no cat and mouse feud at this Irish house – just delicious food and a good time. TJ’s sampler platter has a taste of all your faves, and the Irish spud skins are smothered in melted cheddar, Monterey jack, and bacon. On the healthier side, the buffalo calamari salad or the shallots and sun-dried tomato-filled gorgonzola salad are perfect for a light bite.

Rockland County

Suffern

With a warm and welcoming ambiance, Curley’s Corner is a homey neighborhood bar. The Irish pub features a variety of nosh to pair alongside fresh craft pours. Disco fries, zucchini sticks, loaded nachos, homemade shepherd’s pie, and skirt steak sandwiches round out the approachable comfort food.

Tomkins Cove

Danny Sheeran and his wife opened the first iteration of Sheeran’s in 1992. Over a decade later, they closed the Pearl River spot and moved to Tomkin’s Cove, keeping their classic Irish pub alive. Grab a seat in this spot and enjoy a cold pint of Guinness with a steaming hot shepherd’s pie. Live music, traditional cuisine, and a friendly atmosphere define the experience at Sheeran’s.

Pearl River

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Becca Quigley (@itsbectime)

This cozy Pearl River pub borrows its name from the movie State of Grace. Fifteen taps and over a dozen bottled beer selections provide the perfect pint for any palate. Come hungry for the giant burgers, spicy chicken wings, and an assortment of sports bar fare. Even on a chilly day, enjoy a drink outdoors on the heated patio.

Ulster County

Hurley

A local favorite, the Hurley Mountain Inn is for multitaskers. Boasting over 20 screens, the sports bar is the real deal — much like its St. Patrick’s celebration, for which it churns out astounding amounts of food. The menu covers a lot of ground, with Southern-fried dill pickles, specialty burgers and sandwiches, steak, seafood, and practically anything else you can imagine. In addition to the sports bar and restaurant, Hurley Mountain Inn also has a room stocked with arcade games, so be sure to bring the kids along.

New Paltz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PnGsBar (@pngsbar)

P&G’s of New Paltz is ready to host any green beer-drinking leprechauns passing through. Start the celebration early with drink specials and late-night deals beginning on March 8 as a part of the eatery’s Leprecon.

New Paltz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garvan’s (@garvansnewpaltz)

If a lively sports bar isn’t your scene, but you want to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with delicious Irish cuisine and a cold pint of Guinness, look no further than Garvan’s. This gastropub is housed in a gorgeous house built in 1759 and offers an authentic Irish fine dining experience. Its menu features classic Irish fare, such as the shepherdess pie, which is a vegetarian take on the original dish. Lovers of Irish whiskey will appreciate its robust whiskey selection featuring highly ranked Red Breast whiskeys.

New Paltz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McGillicuddy’s New Paltz (@cuddysny)

McGillicuddy’s is the perfect place for the whole family to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Enjoy a twist on Irish fare in the form of Irish nachos — flavorful seasoned waffle fries topped with chopped bacon and melted cheddar jack cheese. If you’re looking for something more traditional, you can order the Cuddy’s Reuben, made with house-made corned beef topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing. Enjoy a dark, foamy pint of Guinness or one of the other 20 beers on tap.

Westchester County

White Plains

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dunnespub (@dunnespub)

Considered a gem of White Plains, Dunne’s is the epitome of an Irish pub. A tricolor flag flaps in the wind over its front door, and lively (and perhaps amusingly rowdy) conversations can be heard from down the block. It’s no surprise this neighborhood favorite’s tagline is “your local, friendly Irish pub, where everyone knows your name!” There’s Guinness on tap, of course, plus plenty of other beers. Daily Irish fare includes a corned beef Reuben, grilled Irish bangers, shepherd’s pie, and Gaelic steak in cream sauce.

Hartsdale

Irish flags fly high above this beautiful brick restaurant. At The Irish Bank, enjoy one of the 12 draught beers as you watch the game at the bar. You could also sit down to enjoy traditional Irish fare in the gorgeous dark-wood booths. Order the bangers and mash featuring Irish sausage laying atop creamy, rich mashed potatoes with a side of onion rings and gravy.

Related: St. Patrick’s Day Parades & Events to Hit in the Hudson Valley