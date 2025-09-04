10 Fall Food Festivals That Add Flavor to the Hudson Valley

Foodies flock to the Hudson Valley in every season, but fall is where the region’s specialties truly shine. Beer begins to flow and cider donuts start to fry the moment green leaves fade into red, orange, and yellow hues. The Valley’s award-winning producers showcase delicious fall food at a variety of festivals, pop-up events, and demonstrations. Foodies, you’d be remiss to miss these fall events chock full of local beverages, fun activities, and, most importantly, good eats!

Putnam County Veterans Memorial Park, Carmel

September 4-7

In its second year, the Putnam County Feast of San Gennaro kicks off its four days of good eats this September. If you don’t want to make the trip to the city or down to Westchester for this annual Italian event, head to Carmel instead to try authentic dishes, desserts, wine, beer, and other beverages. Rides, games, and live entertainment make this a can’t-miss event for the whole family.

Dutchess County Fairgrounds, Rhinebeck

September 6-7

While the Dutchess County Fair may be over and done with, the Rhinebeck festival grounds are setting up to host the Hudson Valley Wine and Food Festival this weekend. The two-day event has served as a showcase of the region’s rich wine culture for over two decades, with hundreds of New York-based wineries, cideries, distilleries, and breweries in participation. Need some food to go with your wine? Head to the extensive Gourmet Food Truck Corral for endless eats, along with demonstrations from celebrity chefs and mixologists.

Downtown White Plains

September 10-14

Returning for its 14th year, JazzFest White Plains is back with world-renowned entertainment, including seven Grammy Award winners and nominees, and dining at the city’s best restaurants. Catch a live performance nightly at this fall food fest as you enjoy a meal at Shiraz Kitchen & Wine Bar, Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurant, Freebird Kitchen and Bar, and more stellar spots.

Cantine Memorial Complex, Saugerties

September 27-28

If you’re a garlic lover through and through, you won’t want to miss this festival in Saugerties. Serving up foods made with garlic, the fall food fest invites attendees to try anything from garlic breads and oils to garlic ice cream and peanut butter. In addition to the food, stick around for live music or browse through local vendors boasting kitchenware, clothing, and woodwork (most of which is also on theme). Chef demonstrations and garlic bulb-dressed stilt-walkers will keep you entertained all day long.

Belleayre Mountain, Highmount

October 4-5, 11-12

Sample craft beers and cider from local breweries while taking in views of the Catskill Mountains at this free festival. Live music, craft vendors, and delicious food are the name of the game at Belleayre this fall, and visitors can enjoy the Annual Fall Festival at the mountain, which is going on at the same time as Brews & Views and offers fun for the whole family with gondola rides and pumpkin painting.

Village of Warwick

October 5, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

This huge festival welcomes over 30,000 apple lovers to Warwick for apple-inspired foods all day long. The fest features over 150 craft vendors, 75 food vendors, four stages for music and entertainment, a children’s carnival, and an apple pie baking contest. This fun-for-the-whole-family event began in 1989, and proceeds benefit the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce, along with about 50 local nonprofit organizations.

Brown’s Brewing Company’s Revolution Hall, Troy

October 9, 6-8:30 p.m.

Sponsored by the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, Octopurrfest is the world’s only feline-centric Oktoberfest. While this is a cat-themed celebration, it features excellent grub for humans as well as Brown’s craft beer, fun activities, and the crowning of the Feline Festmeister. Get your tickets online to take part in this whimsical festival.

Ulster County Fairgrounds, New Paltz

October 19, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The legendary Rosendale International Pickle Festival will be back in full swing next month. Over 100 vendors will set up tents to sell crafts, jewelry, baked goods, and, of course, every sort of pickle imaginable. Among the pickling contests is the Pickle Triathlon, during which contestants eat pickles, drink pickle juice, and participate in a pickle toss. The Pickle Festival will take place rain or shine, so dress warm and enter the pickle paradise of your dreams.

Throughout the Hudson Valley

October 27 – November 9

There is no food festival quite like Hudson Valley Restaurant Week. The biannual celebration unites the region’s diverse eateries, offering two straight weeks of prix-fixe special menus. Fall means farm-to-table fare and seasonal flavors, so expect unique dishes that highlight local harvests. If there’s a restaurant you’ve always wanted to try but never had the chance, there’s no better time than Restaurant Week.

Twin Star Orchards, New Paltz

November 1, 12 p.m.

Over 30 local producers of wine, cider, beer, spirits, kombucha, mead, hard seltzer, and cocktails will be at the Brooklyn Cider House at Twin Star Orchards this November. Along with sampling craft beverages all day long, chow down on wood-fired pizzas, burgers, and barbecue fresh off the grill. Enjoy live music from the Peter Einhorn Jazz Trio at the farm as you take in the views.

