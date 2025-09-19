10 Hudson Valley Craft Beers Full of Fall Flavor

Fall is that magical time of year when people break out their flannels, the leaves change color, and beer takes a turn toward deeply fruited and spicy brews. Seasonals are nothing new to the craft beer world, but every year there is a challenge to come up with something new or improve upon last year’s brew.

This year, some of the Hudson Valley’s finest brewing operations have outdone themselves and created a bevy of beers you’ll be happy to savor all through sweater weather.

Suarez Family Brewery, Hudson

This brewer-owned and -operated “mom and pop” beer shop offers up this flavor-packed beverage, perfect for a picnic with friends or date night with a beer snob. Bones Shirt is both lean and hoppy, gracing the palate with rich notes of tobacco and jasmine/Earl Grey tea, plus a signature cocoa powder and pumpernickel malt profile. The 4.9-percent ABV country beer is available for delivery or pickup at the Hudson location—so if you take a day trip to the artsy riverside city, be sure to squeeze in a stop to the Suarez family.

West Kill Brewery, West Kill & Kingston

Don’t be fooled by the spooky name of this beer! Its taste is reminiscent of the velvety and sweet chocolate that makes us feel warm inside. However, the can’s design shares a vibe with its name; creepy-looking moths crowd a dimly lit lamp in front of a pitch-black backdrop. This porter keeps it local on the cocoa front, too, using cacao nibs from Catskills-based Fruition Chocolate Works for the aging process.

Industrial Arts Brewing Company, Beacon

Sip this Festbier-style lager and notice notes of honey and toasty biscuit­­­, with subtle floral, herbal, and citrus hints that make it a bouquet of American hops. This fall beer is a truly local product—it’s made with malts from the Hudson Valley and hops sourced exclusively from New York.

Plan Bee Farm Brewery, Poughkeepsie

One of Plan Bee Farm Brewery’s wild brews, the Harvest Lager is a 5.7% ABV amber lager brewed with all-local malt in collaboration with the nearby Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park. In the spirit of the fall harvest season, many ingredients are grown directly onsite—and the rest sourced locally in New York State.

Sloop Brewing Company, East Fishkill

We would be remiss not to mention this pour from Sloop Brewing Company, which thumbs its nose at seasonal beer trends. Rather than brew a pumpkin-flavored ale for fall, Sloop puts a spin on its beloved hazy IPA as a more subtle nod to the season. In Sloop’s own words: “No nutmeg. No coriander. No pine trees. Just beautifully hazy IPAs.” Sounds good to us!

Brown’s Brewing Company, Troy

One of the hallmarks of the fall season is warming breakfasts, and oatmeal is a favorite for health nuts and beer lovers alike. For a dark, silky, and rich nitro brew, try Brown’s Brewing Company’s Oatmeal Stout, which is also available in to-go cans. The 5.25% ABV beverage goes great with the Brown’s Oatmeal Stout Pretzel Plate, which includes hand-rolled pretzels made with the flagship beer.

Clemson Bros. Brewery, Middletown

It’s only fair we include in our list a beer which borrows its name from the season’s boozy holiday: Oktoberfest! This seasonal release from Clemson Bros. is sweet and dark, making it the perfect beverage to enjoy on a cozy autumn evening—whether you order the 5.7-percent ABV doppelbock on tap or in a can to-go. For pairing, the brewery recommends seared meats and zesty Mexican food.

Mill House Brewing Company, Poughkeepsie

Mill House’s Cucumber Blessings and Velvet Panda might be perennial favorites, but Oktoberfest is all you’ll want to drink this autumn. At 5.4-percent ABV, the Märzen lager is highly drinkable, with a malty sweetness that screams fall in the Hudson Valley. It’s available on draft or in cans, because you’re probably going to want to grab a pack to go after sampling it at the restaurant.

Chatham Brewing, Chatham

Of course, our list needed a classic pumpkin beer. At Chatham Brewing in Columbia County, this 6% ABV ale is the perfect fall beer to pair with the destination’s pub bites, from the fried pickles and Bavarian soft pretzel sticks to the street corn brussels and cauliflower wings. Rather enjoy your brew at home? Opt for the 32 or 64-ounce growler to-go.

River Outpost Brewing Company, Peekskill

Following the success of last year’s “The Octo Pumpkin Cometh,” River Outpost Brewing is giving the people what they want with this sequel. Brewed with cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, ginger, and pumpkin, this ale tastes like autumn in a glass. You can also take home this spooky drink in a can—but beware the black label with a carved pumpkin head and twisting tentacles!

