Sip Orchard-Fresh Cider at These Hudson Valley Cideries

It’s not your imagination: The Hudson Valley is the premier hard cider hotspot in the country, with amazing fermented options at every turn. “There’s such growth, progress, and education happening here, year after year,” says Craig Cavallo, co-author of American Cider and co-owner of Golden Russet Café and Grocery in Rhinebeck. “From the cider drinkers to the makers to the people working in the orchards, it’s a cultural endeavor that just keeps getting better. Everyone learns from one another.” Learn about the history of the industry, then taste the craft and creativity for yourself at these killer cideries.

History

Few sectors of the beverage industry have the lasting impact that cider does. In the 18th century, it was the beverage of choice for just about everyone in colonial America, including children (since well water was often non-potable), and it remained popular through much of the 19th century as well.

Apple picking is a Hudson Valley tradition that remains popular to this day. Beloved “eating” and “baking” varieties like Pink Lady, Fuji, and Granny Smith thrive in the longer growing season that the Hudson Valley’s climate offers. As far as cider apples go, Northern Spy has been a mainstay of the Valley since the colonial days. Cheaper than other forms of imported hooch, cider was a favorite of early Hudson Valley residents because it made use of the rich supply of ingredients around them. Heritage beverages like Applejack emerged in this period as well. After pressing cider, these pioneer distillers would allow the mixture to ferment. The result was a highly potent spirit reminiscent of brandy.

Hard cider was immensely popular due to its low cost and high yield. By the 1920s, however, the temperance movement and Prohibition laws put the kibosh on cidermaking; church-going farmers cut down their apple trees before having their fruit turned into a “demon drink.” Even after Prohibition was repealed, cider production — which has always been a cottage industry — took years to recover, hitting a new stride in the last several years.

A Craft Beverage Boom

Riding the wave of the craft beer boom, cider production exploded in the Hudson Valley. Local producers blend American heritage traditions with newer techniques from countries like France to create a myriad of styles. Whether your taste buds prefer ciders that are bone-dry or ones that are honey-sweet, there is a glass for every palate in this region. Like wine, cider is made by pressing the juice out of the fruit, and then allowing the natural sugars contained in it to ferment into alcohol. The taste of the final product is dependent on several factors, most importantly the varietal — or varietals — of apples used. Sweeter apples produce a more saccharine-tasting beverage; tart fruits yield a drier, more complex drink that is not unlike brut Champagne.

When should you drink cider? With an alcohol content generally ranging from five to seven percent, it’s is a suitable alternative to beer — especially for those who suffer from gluten intolerance, since it is gluten-free. But it is also a “food-friendly” beverage that pairs well with snacks and dishes.

The Cideries

Craft cider fans rejoice! The Hudson Valley is home to every style of the apple-based beverage around. Many of these scenic locales offer outdoor seating with sweeping vistas of young apple trees. An entire range of styles and farm philosophies creates a diverse beverage trail – just make sure you have a designated driver!

Albany County

Altamont

Settle into the welcoming tasting room or biergarten to sip cider from rotating taps—and be on the lookout for creative, seasonal drinks, like Gingerbread cider and Wassail. Stay a while and enjoy wood-fired pizza, lawn games, and orchard views.

Sip this: For a true fall cider, look to Cider Donut, which is infused with cinnamon and vanilla.

Albany

New York’s first licensed farm cidery offers a mix of classic and unique ciders. Expect a seasonal, rotating line-up featuring Apple Pie-Secco, Peach Bellini, and Disco Berry, plus snacks like apple slices with honey, donuts, Bavarian pretzels, personal pizzas, and nachos.

Sip this: Ginger cider, made with Samascott Orchards’ dessert apples. It’s infused with ginger and orange peel and tells your taste buds that fall is here.

Columbia County

Chatham

On the grounds of The Chatham Berry Farm, The Greenhouse Cidery is all about unique, small-batch ciders. Stop by to see what’s pouring at the moment, or browse the list of New York beers, spirits, and wines that are also available.

Sip this: In the warmer months, keep an eye out for blackberry cider. Not only is the color stunning, but the 5.5-percent ABV drink pairs well with dishes from Yummy Kitchen, the onsite dining option.

Hillsdale

Tucked off a winding road in Hillsdale, Little Apple Cidery has an expansive lawn where you can sit and contemplate the clouds. But it isn’t just a beautiful location—the orchard is certified organic, and the ciders are spectacular. Stop by to sip some creations, and why not have a cheese plate as well?

Sip this: A unique blend of Yarlington Mill and Wickson Crabapple, the Yarwick cider is soft and earthy with a high cranberry note.

Dutchess County

Red Hook

Located on a historic family orchard, the taproom here serves up homemade ciders featuring apples and other fruits grown on the property. Try a bottle of Kitchen Sink, their flagship blend made with heirloom and bittersweet apples. The rural setting offers a peaceful visit with views of the surrounding farm.

Sip this: The 2021 Act One is made with 100-percent Rose Hill-grown fruits, specifically apples from the farm’s exclusive cider block.

Hopewell Junction

Fishkill Farms is the setting for “tree-to-bottle” ciders pressed from apples grown on-site. Enjoy tastings at picnic tables overlooking the fields with snacks from the farm store or food stands, plus family-friendly hayrides, apple picking, and plenty of local treats.

Sip this: You can’t miss with Homestead, a semi-dry with Mcintosh, Ida Red, Golden Delicious, Jonamac, and more in the mix.

Greene County

Catskill

From humble beginnings, anything is possible in the Hudson Valley beverage market. Left Bank Ciders has quite the badass backstory: It began when two out of three co-owners gathered castoff apples, foraged some more, and then used a food processor and pillowcases to grind and squeeze out and ultimately ferment their cider. Today, Left Bank still uses apples from abandoned orchards, donated fruit, and pounds upon pounds of apples from growers within 100 miles of their Catskill home base.

Sip this: Bell Hill, a hyperlocal star. “It’s made exclusively from foraged wild apples from Greene County and created with native yeast, so the whole process is just what we’re getting from nature,” says co-owner Tim Graham.

Orange County

Walden

On a sprawling property known for its treehouse tasting room, which is built into a massive white pine, Angry Orchard pours a wide variety of creative ciders like Rosé, Crisp Imperial, Crisp Light, and more. Spend a few hours hanging with friends in a casual environment, munching on tacos, pizza, or an orchard salad that pairs greens with fresh apples and apple-maple vinaigrette, or take a leisurely walk through the orchard. Check the calendar for karaoke, trivia, and live music.

Sip this: You can’t go wrong with the Crisp Apple classic, but for something new, try the Cinnful Apple for an autumnal twist packed with spices.

Warwick

Part of Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery, Doc’s serves award-winning hard ciders that go beyond apple, with creative flavors including pear, raspberry, and seasonal blends like pumpkin. Make a day of it with a little something for everyone, whether you’re into cider, wine, or spirits.

Sip this: Gold Rush is a French-style cider made for mature palates. Full-bodied and the driest of any cider produced onsite, it’s made with New York State Gold Rush apples.

Newburgh

A household name in Newburgh, Hudson North Cider is all about capturing the wild side of the Hudson Valley. With two-thirds the sugar content of most commercial ciders, the Orange County brand makes drinks that will make you feel good. To sweeten the deal, Hudson North partners with local trail associations to give back to the community through donations to protect and preserve the beauty of the region.

Sip this: The new Flannel Pack is crafted with warming flavors like toasted pumpkin, caramel apple, and traditional fresh-pressed cider.

Warwick

Like many other ciders produced in the Hudson Valley, Naked Flock has had a meteoric rise in popularity. It started as a side project of Applewood Winery and has cemented itself as one of the best sips in the entire region. Above all, a visit to Naked Flock’s headquarters at Applewood Winery yields countryside views and outdoor tastings. Reservations can guarantee a table to enjoy draft pours and delicious pizzas.

Sip this: Lemon Ginger is the perfect poolside pairing for your end-of-summer weekends. Fresh lemon juice and ginger elevate this cider from a fall favorite to a warm-weather beverage.

New Hampton

Step inside a cozy tasting room on the grounds of Soons Orchards for a mix of traditional hard ciders and unique blends infused with ingredients like ginger and quince. Local apples and classic techniques, like barrel aging and wild fermentation, are used to craft naturally flavorful ciders, which pair well with charcuterie boards, flatbreads, and cider donut bread pudding made with apples from the farm.

Sip this: Say cheers to Bone Dry, an unfiltered cider made with the least intervention.

Warwick

This family-run cidery offers a rotating mix of hard ciders made from apples and other fruits grown on the farm. Enjoy a flight and a brick oven pizza on the patio while taking in views of the surrounding farm country. Private tastings are available.

Sip this: Pumpkin spice dominates in cider form at Pennings, offering a hard beverage made with 100-percent farm-grown fall produce.

Rockland County

Congers

One of the Hudson Valley’s newer cideries, Red Barn Cidery opened a few years ago on Dr. Davies Farm in Congers. The Rockland cidery is a great pitstop during a day filled with family fun at the farm, with plenty of cider on tap and available for a flight tasting.

Sip this: Not only is the can art for Black Cherry eye-catching, but the cider itself will entice your taste buds.

Sullivan County

Callicoon

Perched on a hill with panoramic views of the surrounding countryside, Seminary Hill is beautifully designed and focused on sustainability. More than just a tasting room, an on-site inn welcomes guests to relax and stay the night.

Sip this: 2022 November Nonsense is a sparkling dry cider with great acid and plenty of tannin.

Ulster County

Milton

Powered by eight generations of fruit-farming tradition, 1817 Cider House has a strong selection of ciders at Prospect Hill Orchards in Milton. Stop by to sample the cider for yourself.

Sip this: HVO, or Hudson Valley Eau, is a white apple brandy with beautiful flavor.

Highland

With over 20 rotating taps, this cidery serves up 100 percent fresh-pressed sips along with creative blends such as Blueberry Lavender, Maple Bourbon Pecan, and Strawberry. Hungry? Nosh on pub-style food such as pizza, rosemary fries, cheese curds, and blistered shishitos. Frequent live music and events make for a hopping taproom.

Sip this: The flagship Dry Cider. Fermented with a Sauvignon Blanc yeast, it’s akin to apple champagne.

New Paltz

Located at Twin Star Orchards, this spot makes natural ciders—like Raw, Kinda Dry, and Bone Dry—along with wood-fire pizzas, burgers, and cider donuts. Sip a flight while sitting by the pond in lawn chairs and at picnic tables, or take a stroll through the orchards. Expect live music on the weekends.

Sip this: Half Sour — There is more than meets the eye with this award-winning cider. Three partial fermentations over the course of six months imbue Half Sour with complex characteristics. Wild flower, pickled pear, and sweet honey balance out the sour and tart notes.

Stone Ridge

Known for its farm-to-glass approach, this cidery makes small-batch ciders using heirloom apples grown on-site. Guests can enjoy a relaxed tasting with a view, and staff are often on hand to walk through the process and answer questions about traditional cider-making.

Sip this: Maeve’s is a highly refreshing and delicately dry cider that is as perfect as fresh-poured drafts can taste.

New Paltz

Known for blends like Honey Honey and Dry Cider, Kettleborough crafts all of its ciders from hand-picked apples. The quiet tasting area rests on a hillside with beautiful views of the ‘Gunks and plenty of space to sit and relax.

Sip this: Dry Cider is the flagship for a reason. It blends Northern Spy and Granny Smith apples into a brew that’s lightly acidic and full of green apple flavor.

Marlboro

This fifth-generation farm is a top spot for pick-your-own fun in the Hudson Valley. While you’re there, be sure to stop by the winery and café, too. The orchard’s cider pairs perfectly with the rotating selection of pizzas on offer.

Sip this: Blake’s Triple Jam Cider is a perfect balance of ripe sweetness and bold fruit aromatics from strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries.

Accord

Part cidery, part farm, the liquid gold here is made from their own cider apples—unfiltered and bottle-conditioned (meaning the bubbles are natural), with no added sulfites or sugar. Wood-fire pizza and seasonal small plates complement the drinks, and desserts feature ingredients grown on the property. The atmosphere is lively with picnic tables under twinkling string lights, a fire pit, and live music on the weekends.

Sip this: The 2021 Fermo is one of the rarer still ciders in the Hudson Valley, and it’s 100 percent worth a try. It’s dry and unfiltered, with notes of pear and honey.

Westchester County

North Salem

Located inside Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard, this farm cidery is known for its small-batch blends that range from classic to seasonal twists like strawberry mint, jalapeno cucumber, and beet. Visitors can enjoy cider flights while overlooking the orchard, with plenty of local live music throughout the fall.

Sip this: You can’t go wrong with the straight-up ciders, but if you’re there on a weekend and feeling daring, try an Orchard Bloody—described as “basically a salad,” it mixes Hardscrabble’s dry hard cider, local vodka, and veggies. Hot sauce and horseradish optional.

Purdys

This New York-sourced cider brand celebrates the women behind the history of cider-making. It offers a core line of three ciders, so there’s likely something to suit every apple lover’s tastes.

Sip this: Semi-Dry dishes up hints of apple blossom and honeydew melon. It leans on the slightly sweeter side, so it’s great for anyone who’s not a fan of full-on dry varieties.

Ossining

This smaller cidery specializes in award-winning blends such as sparkling-dry Heirloom and semi-dry Antique Apple. During the cider season, the on-site mill offers fresh-pressed non-alcoholic cider for the whole family to enjoy.

Sip this: Perry-Pear — Could there be a more perfect summer and fall flavor pairing? Fresh heirloom apples and deliciously sweet pears make for satisfying warm-weather drinking.

