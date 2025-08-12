14 Hudson Valley Breweries With Outdoor Seating for Sunny Days

If you’re among the many whose idea of heaven is enjoying a cold beer (or two) on a steamy summer day, head straight to one of these 14 craft breweries to relax outside and sample the Hudson Valley’s sensational suds.

Elmsford, Mount Kisco

Stopping by Captain Lawrence’s beer garden is like going to a block party without the hassle of bringing a dish—and who doesn’t love that? Go with groups of friends and family to gather around picnic tables and beer barrels that double as high-top tables. The relaxed setting makes summery beers, like the crowd-pleasing Tropic Like It’s Hot, go down easy—especially when sipped between turns of giant Jenga or cornhole. When you work up an appetite, dig into wild mushroom pizza or a shareable jumbo pretzel with beer cheese.



Middletown

During the dog days of summer, Clemson’s outdoor seating area gives off an urban tropical vibe, with vines growing up the brick wall and trellis canopy—the perfect atmosphere for sipping I Dream of Coconuts, a coconut cream ale. The menu is also a dream. Start off with the Bavarian pretzels and Clemson wings, then dig into one of eight fan-favorite burgers. We personally can’t get enough of the Big Bad Wolf (bacon, garlic aïoli, onion jam, Taylor ham, and gouda) or The Hacksaw 2.0 (pepper jack, Cajun patty, pickled jalapenos, frizzled onions, and chipotle mayo on a pretzel bun).

Hillsdale

The old Hillsdale Mercantile Building on Anthony Street once housed a variety of booming businesses, like general stores, a shirt factory, and beer bottling. A hundred and fifty years later, it’s home to Roe Jan Brewing—a brewery and restaurant with an impressive outdoor beer garden. Order one of the most popular drafts like Yonderview, a bright IPA; the hazy 22.5 juicy IPA; or the tart blackberry sour, Emma. Plenty of snacks and gastropub delights are on the menu: small plates of Island nachos and beer-battered onion rings are a good start, and sandwiches like the peach chicken, three-mushroom and brie, and pulled pork barbecue are great handheld options.



Catskill

This brewery operates out of an old mechanic’s garage and has an intimate outdoor area with umbrella-shaded picnic tables and Adirondack chairs. It regularly releases experimental hoppy beers that are always worth trying, but you can’t go wrong with New York Nectar, an IPA brewed with 100-percent New York grown grains, on a hot day (all the beers are crafted from locally sourced ingredients). Pair your draft with a smash burger (a bestseller) and fries with your choice from 10 delicious dipping sauces.

Chester

There’s never a dull moment at this brewery that’s forever a beer bash. On weekends, bluegrass bands and guitar riffs enliven Tin Barn’s outdoor space, thanks to flawless acoustics enhanced by a natural rock wall backdrop. The brewery’s garden features a bi-level deck and more than 400 seats, so there’s no doubt you’ll find a great spot to kick back and relax. An extensive beer list boasts IPAs like Rock the Block and sours like Dropacana, both ideal options to wash down the fried pickles and pizzas.

Livingston Manor

A staple during any Livingston Manor day trip, Upward Brewing Company is all about outdoor living. The winner of the 2023 World Beer Cup, this mountainside brewery offers waterfront views and plenty of picnic tables and Adirondack chairs for sitting and sipping. Order the Summer Camp LandBier for a 100-percent New York-crafted pale lager, or the Hex for a hazy experience, and snack on local trout dip, fried pickle chips, brats, and tacos. While in the area, “go hike Beer Mountain,” or stay tuned for the annual Beer Mountain Challenge in June.

West Kill, Kingston

If you’re looking for a true taste of the Catskills, head to the base of Hunter Mountain for this rustic gem. Located on an expansive 127-acre dairy farm, the brewery takes pride in using locally foraged ingredients in its beers, like the Brookie American lager that’s brewed with Mohawk Valley-grown white corn. Plus, the beer cans have some of the coolest art around. Stop by the Kingston taproom for beers a little closer to the Hudson River.



Phoenicia

Before becoming a full-blown brewery with 15 barrels, Woodstock Brewing was just a half-barrel pilot system run by two friends out of a garage. They’ve upgraded big time: you’ll find an Instagram-worthy taproom, a large outdoor seating area complete with fire pits, ample seating, views of Slide Mountain, and a brewery kitchen churning out taquitos, smash burgers, and amazing Woodstock Lager-battered onion rings. No matter what you order, wash it down with the Baby Dragon pale ale (the most popular beer), or 15 other drafts on tap.

On the Farm

Accord

Brews ranging from farmhouse ales to IPAs somehow taste even fresher when enjoyed under the covered pavilion at Arrowood Farms. Or settle in at one of the picnic tables, surrounded by hops and fruit trees. For chow, the destination hosts food trucks and pop-ups throughout the year for rotating bites. Bring a fun activity (we’re thinking frisbee, Kan Jam, and Spikeball)—Arrowood’s sprawling lawn is ideal for games. This farm brewery is also the spot for outdoor music and festivals and hosts big events like the Woodsist Festival at the farm on September 20-21.

Altamont

Weekend cookouts go upscale at Indian Ladder Farms’ beer garden. Not only does the historic farm host apple picking of over 40 apple varieties, but it also offers pairing suggestions of farm-to-glass beers and cider. While relaxing in one of the Adirondack chairs, take a look at the beautiful 60-acre apple orchard as you sip on an Empire Live pilsner. There are a few farm perks, too, like taking a walk along the picturesque nature trail and pick-your-own berries.

Wappingers Falls

A large outdoor tent offers ample shade at Obercreek, but if you don’t mind a little sun (and bringing your own chair), you’re welcome to set up shop just about anywhere on the organic farm that surrounds the brewery. The staff highly recommends quenching your thirst with Sundial, a brightly flavored American IPA. If you like stout, the French Press is terrific. For more action, come on the weekends when Obercreek occasionally invites food trucks and hosts live music.



Poughkeepsie

Though just a few miles from downtown Poughkeepsie, Plan Bee feels worlds away from city life. Yeast cultivated from onsite honeycomb and grains and hops from the fields are the secret ingredients to the community-created beers. Plant yourself outdoors at one of the many picnic tables at the brewery’s organic farm and sip on Pickle, a barn beer with farm-grown cucumbers and dill, or Raised Bed, fermented with lemon herbs. For food, snack on Bjorn Qorn, nut mixes, beef jerky, and pork rinds by local vendors.

West Park

Travel up a country road in Ulster County and past Red Maple Vineyard to find RMV Cellars, a brewery located in the middle of a vineyard. Once a dairy farm, the family-owned and -operated winery-brewery combination offers a one-of-a-kind experience in West Park. Sit down outside under a shady umbrella or charming trellis and play lawn games, chow down on fare prepared by CIA graduates, or tune into the live music on weekend nights as you sip on a brew courtesy of Great Life Brewing. You won’t want to miss out on the Sidewinder fries to share, and the Juicy Joy IPA for yourself.

Elizaville

There’s nothing like enjoying an ice-cold beer while gazing at this nearly 200-year-old farm’s hops and flower fields. Originally the first home of the Hudson Valley’s ever-popular Sloop Brewing, Vosburgh has since channeled that creative energy into its own brews. From pop-ups of burger and wing nights to live acoustic and folk tunes and local bands, there’s always something new to experience at Vosburgh Brewing. The one thing that you can always count on is an excellent on-tap lineup including the brewery’s two signature beers: How Lucky, a NEIPA, and Terra, a pilsner, both perfect summer sips.

