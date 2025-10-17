This Hot Apple Cider Recipe Is a Hudson Valley Treat

Wilkens Fruit and Fir Farm in Yorktown Heights offers a fun-for-all experience in the Hudson Valley throughout the year. Established in 1916, Wilkens is now celebrating its 109th year of harvest with plenty of festivities in store throughout the end of 2025. In fall, stop by for pick-your-own apples, peaches, and pumpkins. Then, once winter arrives, head to the farm for one of the best Christmas tree experiences in Westchester. The trees are abundant, the staff is helpful, and the onsite bakery serves up mouthwatering treats all day long. The hot cider at the fruit and fir farm is particularly fragrant and delicious. Best of all, Wilkens shares the recipe with anyone who wants it, so it can be savored at home throughout the holiday season.

Ready to make it yourself? All you’ll need to craft hot cider at home is a gallon of apple cider (local is best, of course, so grab it while you’re out apple picking), a drizzle of honey, a splash of lemon juice, and a sprinkle of cinnamon and cloves. From there, a quick 10-minute simmer will make your house smell wonderful and leave you with a freshly brewed pot of cider that the whole family will love. Along with your fresh cider, pick up some apple cider donuts on the farm to serve alongside this hot drink for the ultimate fall treat. Better yet, try some of Wilkens’ chocolate-covered apple cider donuts for something completely unique.

Print Hot Apple Cider Recipe Course: Drinks Cuisine: American Servings 8 servings Prep time 5 minutes Cooking time 10 minutes Total time 15 minutes This hot apple cider recipe spiced with cinnamon and clove will keep you warm this fall on and off the farm. Ingredients 1 gallon apple cider

2 Tbsp honey

1 Tbsp lemon juice

½ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp cloves Directions Combine all ingredients in a large pot and bring to a boil over medium-high heat.

Reduce heat; simmer uncovered 10 minutes. Serve hot. Notes Add in a splash of bourbon or whiskey to spice up this classic.

P.S. Looking for more fall and winter drink recipes? For a drink that will make you feel warm and cozy, go for this Old Fashioned or this Irish coffee. For something a bit more traditional, this vegan eggnog will please a crowd. And for something that’s booze-free, these non-alcoholic cocktails are highly delicious.

