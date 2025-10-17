Subscribe
This Hot Apple Cider Recipe Is a Hudson Valley Treat

Enjoy this cinnamon-spiced hot cider with a seasonal recipe perfected by Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm in Yorktown Heights.

October 17, 2025   |By
Hot Spiced Cider
Adobe Stock / Photo by nblxer

Wilkens Fruit and Fir Farm in Yorktown Heights offers a fun-for-all experience in the Hudson Valley throughout the year. Established in 1916, Wilkens is now celebrating its 109th year of harvest with plenty of festivities in store throughout the end of 2025. In fall, stop by for pick-your-own apples, peaches, and pumpkins. Then, once winter arrives, head to the farm for one of the best Christmas tree experiences in Westchester. The trees are abundant, the staff is helpful, and the onsite bakery serves up mouthwatering treats all day long. The hot cider at the fruit and fir farm is particularly fragrant and delicious. Best of all, Wilkens shares the recipe with anyone who wants it, so it can be savored at home throughout the holiday season.

 
 
 
 
 
Ready to make it yourself? All you’ll need to craft hot cider at home is a gallon of apple cider (local is best, of course, so grab it while you’re out apple picking), a drizzle of honey, a splash of lemon juice, and a sprinkle of cinnamon and cloves. From there, a quick 10-minute simmer will make your house smell wonderful and leave you with a freshly brewed pot of cider that the whole family will love. Along with your fresh cider, pick up some apple cider donuts on the farm to serve alongside this hot drink for the ultimate fall treat. Better yet, try some of Wilkens’ chocolate-covered apple cider donuts for something completely unique. 

Hot Apple Cider Recipe
Hot Apple Cider Recipe

This hot apple cider recipe spiced with cinnamon and clove will keep you warm this fall on and off the farm.

Ingredients

  • 1 gallon apple cider

  • 2 Tbsp honey

  • 1 Tbsp lemon juice

  • ½ tsp cinnamon

  • ¼ tsp cloves

Directions

  • Combine all ingredients in a large pot and bring to a boil over medium-high heat.
  • Reduce heat; simmer uncovered 10 minutes. Serve hot.

Notes

  • Add in a splash of bourbon or whiskey to spice up this classic.

P.S. Looking for more fall and winter drink recipes? For a drink that will make you feel warm and cozy, go for this Old Fashioned or this Irish coffee. For something a bit more traditional, this vegan eggnog will please a crowd. And for something that’s booze-free, these non-alcoholic cocktails are highly delicious.

