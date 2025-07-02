Where to Grab a Hot or Iced Coffee in Cold Spring

In Putnam County, Cold Spring is the ultimate day trip town on the Hudson River. If you’ve ever visited the gem, you know the town is just packed with things to do – from hiking in Hudson Highlands State Park to shopping on Main Street to Hops on the Hudson makers markets on the lawn of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. When you need a midday pick-me-up, check out these cafes and restaurants to grab a hot or iced coffee in Cold Spring.

116 Main Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Coffee Kween (@thecoffeekween)

- Advertisement -

Since 2022, Angie’s Bakeshop has been a must for baked treats and café fare on Main Street. For a sweet homestyle dessert, pastry, bread loaf, sandwich, or salad, stop into this spot, and don’t forget to order an iced coffee for your shopping adventure or a hot cider come autumn.

92 Main Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cold Spring Coffeehouse (@coldspringcoffeehouse)

Cold Spring’s only true coffee shop, this eatery is a can’t-miss destination for hot, iced, and cold brew coffee. The coffeehouse has it all – and for all seasons. Order a croissant, cookie, or seasonal tart to go with your caffeinated beverage, which could range from a classic cortado to a maple sea salt latte.

129-131 Main Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cozy Corner Café (@cozycornercafe.ny)

Taking over the space that used to house the Hudson Hil’s Café, Cozy Corner Café breathes new life into the space that has been vacant since August 2023. The new breakfast eatery serves dishes like shakshuka, eggs Benedict, avocado toast, and Belgian waffles alongside espresso shots and cappuccinos.

75 Main Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kapemo_coldspring

For specialty coffees and Filipino-inspired flavors, Kapé Mo takes the cake. Cure your hunger cravings at this spot with sandwiches, salads, and sourdough toasts, and be sure to order from the specialties menu to try a pandan or ube latte, The Hornet (a sweet honey latte with a sting of spice, or a Kapeng Barako pour over, which is a Filipino blend.

- Advertisement -

81 Main Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROW•SEE•LEE (@rowseelee)

Although Rowseelee is big on bubble teas, the sweet spot also serves coffee-inspired beverages. The café specializes in high-quality, hand-picked organic teas and ingredients, with bestsellers like jasmine pearly milk tea, tropical fruit tea, and strawberry matcha latte. For a stronger brew, order the Vietnamese espresso drip or Kona cold brew coffee (which also comes in the insanely cute bottle design).

82 Main Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sweet Harvest Cafe (@sweet_harvest_cafe)

At Sweet Harvest Café, think acai bowls, smoothies, and seasonal lemonades. With a whole menu dedicated to gluten-free, vegan, and dairy-free options, the brunch stop somehow makes room for a coffee section as well. For something sweet, try the brown sugar shaken espresso, and order the cold brew meltdown to stay energized throughout the day.

Related: 12 Restaurants to Visit on the Newburgh Waterfront