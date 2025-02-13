Where to Sip Rich Hot Chocolate in the Hudson Valley

There are times when only a mug of hot chocolate (preferably topped off with a marshmallow or whipped cream dollop) will do to warm the soul. While a number of local shops specialize in the traditional creamy combination, some offer newer, more intriguing variations such as spicy Mexican blends with chili or refreshing options with cool peppermint.

Regardless of whether you like your cocoa sweet, spiced, or over-the-top chocolatey, you’ll find just the mug for you in the Hudson Valley.

Cornwall-on-Hudson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Simoni (@simonipartyof5)

- Advertisement -

Don’t let the name fool you; this coffee shop also serves up a mean hot cocoa. While the classic version of the chocolatey drink is a staple on the menu year-round, keep an eye out for seasonal specials like the French hot cocoa, which is made with two different types of chocolate, cinnamon, and just a hint of salt.

Nyack

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Cafe Nyack (@artcafenyack)

Inspired by the cafes in Tel Aviv, Art Cafe offers a mix of traditional Israeli recipes and creative flavors. Throughout the year, the Nyack eatery keeps both a classic hot chocolate and a white chocolate rendition on the lineup to satisfy your warm beverage needs, whether you like it rich or sweet.

Carmel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🍦CARMEL CREAMERY (@thecarmelcreamery)

A lakeside destination for small-batch, homemade ice cream in the warmer months, Carmel Creamery specializes in coffee courtesy of Reverie Coffee Company and hot chocolate in the winter. For only $4, you can order the rich, warm beverage. For $.60 more, add in your favorite flavor, whether it’s hazelnut, raspberry, coconut, or lavender.

Poughkeepsie

This Dutchess County coffee house is a mainstay in Poughkeepsie, with two locations scattered around the city. The menu covers every type of coffee and espresso beverage you could imagine, as well as a creamy hot cocoa. To spice it up, add a flavor shot like vanilla, caramel, hazelnut, or peppermint to your sweet drink.

- Advertisement -

Albany

View this post on Instagram A post shared by emacksalbany (@emacksalbany)

This is a sweet tooth’s paradise. Not only does this shop serve homemade hot cocoa with hot fudge and steamed milk, but it also cranks out ice cream, smoothies, pastries, and handmade chocolates. Warning: You may find it very hard to leave.

Mahopac

With an interesting history and ties to the New York Central and Hudson River Railroad branches, The Freight House Cafe is a refurbished building from 1872 that now serves brunch and beverage specials. Come in the summer for frozen hot cocoa with your choice of milk, or keep it classic in the colder months with the traditional hot chocolate.

Beacon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HÅKAN chocolatier (@hakanchocolatier)

At this Beacon hotspot, expect artisanal bonbons, bars, baked goods, espresso, and hot chocolate, of course. Noted as “20 ounces that will translate into cups of joy,” Hakan’s hot chocolate comes in flavors that range from the Klassisk Hot Chocolate to the Aztec Spiced Hot Chocolate to the Kardemumma Hot Chocolate.

Beacon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hudson Valley Marshmallow Co🔥 (@hvmarshmallow)

You know Hudson Valley Marshmallow Co. for its light-as-air, all-natural marshmallows, but did you know the brand’s Beacon storefront serves stellar hot cocoa, too? It makes sense, given that hot chocolate and marshmallows go together, well, like hot chocolate and marshmallows. If you’re in the market for an over-the-top creamy cup of chocolatey goodness, hit this spot and indulge in a melty marshmallow treat.

Hudson

Whether you’re staying, shopping, or dining at Hudson’s The Maker, don’t skip out on the cafe while you’re there. On the beverage menu, you’ll find the hotel’s specialty hot chocolate beverage, made with 68-percent dark chocolate, extra dark cocoa powder, and Nux Alpina walnut liquor.

New Paltz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mudd Puddle Cafe (@muddpuddlecafe)

This cozy New Paltz coffee shop is a staple on Water Street, with everything from matcha to beer for your sipping pleasure. We recommend the hot chocolate, which is made in-house with your choice of milk.

Hyde Park, LaGrange, Newburgh, Wappingers Falls

If you’re craving a warm, chocolatey beverage on the go, Ready Coffee is the spot to visit. With a drive-up window for quick service, the popular Hudson Valley coffee spot serves more than just caffeine-driven drinks, but also smoothies, energy drinks, and a delicious hot chocolate.

Rhinebeck

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samuels Sweet Shop (@samuelssweetshop)

Paul Rudd and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have great taste in chocolate, as evidenced by the cocoa-packed delights that decorate their Hudson Valley storefront’s shelves. Rhinebeck’s sweetest celebrity-owned candy shop also pours a delicious hot chocolate that’s decadent in every way.

Rye

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Snackery Bakeshop (@snackerybakeshop)

This bake shop prides itself in putting a unique twist on retro American classics, with a complete line of special occasion cakes, treats, and more. Here, you’ll find comforting old flavors are renewed, and the hot chocolate is no exception. Served on its own or topped with a pastry, the hot drink is oh so sweet with unlimited toppings for $1.

Related: Where to Order Fantastic Fondue in the Hudson Valley