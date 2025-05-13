Celebrate Your Hudson Valley Graduate at These Outdoor Dining Spots 

Tassels switch sides, caps soar into the sky, and families roar with excitement. There is no prouder moment than seeing a loved one walk across the stage with a big smile on their face. They did it! After the graduation festivities conclude, keep the pomp and circumstance going by celebrating with an alfresco meal at one of these Hudson Valley eateries.

For University at Albany Graduates

Albany

Order this: truffle brie burger

For specialty cocktails, elevated pub fare, international cuisine, and a gorgeous outdoor patio (complete with an outdoor bar), City Line Bar and Grill is next level. Sip on a watermelon “margatini” or zero-proof Pineapple Express while perusing the menu. The taco options, poke bowl, chicken shawarma sandwich, truffle brie burger, or buffalo mac and cheese all stand out as foolproof picks. Share the cannoli chips and dip to finish off the meal.

For Dutchess Community College, Marist College, and Vassar College Graduates

Poughkeepsie

Try this: goat cheese and mushroom ravioli

With seasonal, locally sourced ingredients and a laid-back patio for dining, Farmers and Chefs is an excellent spot to celebrate any grad. Once seated at a table, be sure to try a cocktail—the Spoiler Alert (vodka, Aperol, lemon juice, ginger juice, and passionfruit syrup) is the perfect sip. The appetizers will steal the show, with delicious selections like a cheese and charcuterie platter, oysters on the half shell, farmer’s wings, escargot, brussels sprout salad, or flatbread of the week all perfect for sharing. Other menu highlights include the hot honey chicken sandwich, mushroom tacos, goat cheese and mushroom ravioli, and the pan-roasted duck breast. Finish strong with the chocolate lava cake, because who doesn’t want a little chocolate to end a festive day?

Beacon

Taste this: lobster bisque

Seating on the patio at the Roundhouse is walk-in only, so keep that in mind if you’re planning to treat your grad to a special meal here. The menu showcases modern American options that highlight local farms, wineries, and distilleries. Enjoy a stunning view of Fishkill Creek’s waterfall while beginning a meal with one of the showstopping appetizers. The truffle tots, lobster bisque, or steamed dumplings are sure to please a group. For the main event, a burger or sandwich, fresh truffle gnocchi, barbecue ribs, or pan-seared salmon will not disappoint. End with an espresso martini and something sweet, like the chocolate hazelnut torte.

For Bard College Graduates

Red Hook

Taste this: merguez spice lamb burger

Flatiron delights with American bistro fare, an outdoor patio, and a full-service bar. First up, try the classic Caesar salad or steak tartare off the appetizer menu. Burgers are popular picks, with unique options including the house ground beef, mushroom, brown rice and black bean, or merguez spice lamb burger. The entrees feature a variety of steaks, which can be paired with various sauces, and pasta dishes, including the seafood bucatini puttanesca.

For Mount Saint Mary and Orange County Community College Graduates

Newburgh

Order this: HV pork belly tacos

Hudson Taco boasts a gorgeous patio on the waterfront that’s ideal for enjoying a meal with loved ones. Toast the occasion with one of the many margarita options, or order a pitcher of either the rose sangria or Hudson Taco margarita if dining with a large group. For tempting tacos, try the HV pork belly (with Chinese spare rib, Asian slaw, and Chinese mustard mayo) or Baja fish tacos (with battered cod, slaw, and Chinese mustard mayo). Looking for non-taco options? The spicy salmon (crispy sushi rice, gochujang mayo, and jalapeno) or empanadas offer equally bold, satisfying flavors. Dessert is a must (it’s a celebration, after all), with churros, tres leches cake, and fried apple pie all mouthwatering selections.

For SUNY New Paltz Graduates

New Paltz

Sip this: Cotton Candy Cosmo or NA Bearded Lady mocktail

Haven’t tried this new eatery in the heart of New Paltz yet? Now’s the perfect time. Select this spot to celebrate and expect laid-back vibes, a patio, and a cozy fire pit. Late-night dining is offered, making this a top pick for anyone who wants to keep the celebration going. The menu boasts bold flavors with barbecue dishes and unique takes on carnival favorites. To open a meal, go for a beer, wine, signature cocktail (like the Cotton Candy Cosmo), or a mocktail (such as the Bearded Lady, featuring pineapple juice, lemon, lime, grenadine, and club soda). Salads, burgers, sandwiches, and large plates (like chicken and waffles) are guaranteed to satisfy everyone. Don’t leave without trying the chocolate chip strudel or peanut butter Oreo mousse for dessert.

Highland

Try this: bacon-wrapped dates with a bourbon glaze

This recently opened eatery offers scenic outdoor dining with impressive views of the Shawangunk Mountain Ridge. Note that outdoor seating is on a first-come, first-served walk-in basis only. A local hard cider from Penning’s Farm Cidery or mocktail, such as the “rose paloma” (grapefruit Pellegrino, rose water, lemon), are excellent openers. The snack selections are fun to split before an entrée, and notable options include the bacon-wrapped dates with a bourbon glaze and marinated olives. Raw bar offerings and small plates are also available, such as the honey-lacquered pork belly or lobster deviled eggs. Next, dig into a selection of pastas, salads, and seafood dishes. End the night with coffee and a piece of chocolate raspberry cheesecake.

