This Gluten-Free Smoothie Bowl Recipe Makes for Easy, Healthy Breakfasts

With summer around the corner, we’re gearing up for ice cream, fro-yo, and milkshakes all season long. But, when you’re in the mood for a frozen treat that’s dairy-free, vegan, and on the healthier side, a smoothie bowl is always the right solution. Don’t let acai bowls dominate the space; try something with a different blend of flavors and toppings for your next favorite breakfast option.

Personally, we look to Chakra Bowls for some inspiration. The Hudson Valley-based juice bar and vegan-friendly cafe is so good it has two locations in the region: Eastdale Village in Poughkeepsie and Main Street in Gardiner. Founded in 2017, the brand grew into something of a household name in the Valley, bringing its “oasis of wellness” to locals on both sides of the Hudson. While Chakra Bowls offers healing soups, savory wraps, and colorful plant-based lattes, it’s ultimately known for its smoothie bowls, as the name suggests.

At the cafe, customers will find bowls packed with fruits and super foods like matcha, goji berries, hemp seeds, cacao, and more. For pet lovers, Chakra Bowls even crafts a Doggie Bowl that’s suitable for your four-legged friend. A fan favorite at the cafe, the Mermaid Bowl features a base made from banana, pineapple, spirulina, peanut butter, and almond milk, with toppings like kiwi, mango, almonds, pepitas, chia seeds, and coconut flakes. A truly colorful creation thanks to a blue hue from the spirulina, this bowl combines tropical flavors and textures for a transportive meal.

Can’t make it to Chakra Bowls? Here’s how to make the Mermaid Bowl at home.

Print Mermaid Smoothie Bowl Course: Breakfast Servings 1 servings Prep time 10 minutes Total time 10 minutes This delicious Mermaid Bowl recipe from Chakra Bowls is an ideal gluten-free and vegan breakfast option. Ingredients 1½ frozen bananas

2 oz pineapple juice

4 oz almond or other nut milk

¼ tsp spirulina

1 tbsp peanut butter Directions Combine frozen banana, pineapple juice, nut milk, spirulina, and peanut butter in blender. Blend for about 45 seconds, or until consistency is thick, rich, and creamy. If the consistency it too thin, add add other half of the frozen banana and blend to thicken.

Once the desired consistency is reached, pour into a bowl. (You may need to use a rubber spatula to get all of the goodness out of the blender.)

Add your toppings! We like to start with a line of the coconut flakes and chia seeds down the middle. Then, slowly layer the nuts and seeds, and top it with the fruit. Notes Add more plant-based milk to your smoothie to thin out the consistency.

Arguably the best part about smoothie bowls is that they’re versatile, so make the bowl at home and top with fruit, nuts, seeds, gluten-free granola, or anything else that may enhance it to your liking. For the best results, use fresh ingredients — the bowl itself is so simple, so it allows for ingredients to shine in all of their farm-fresh deliciousness. This recipe is a healthy and yummy way to start your day.

