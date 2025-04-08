This Incredible Hudson Valley Dinner Is Right Around the Corner

Are you ready to welcome spring? Join us in celebrating the season the best way we know how with local food, wine, and views. Presented by Hudson Valley and Hudson Valley Table, Gather at Hudson Valley Table is a unique dining experience that you won’t want to miss. The April 26 event is hosted at the picturesque Milea Estate Vineyard in Staatsburg and features a menu curated by some of the Hudson Valley’s most celebrated chefs. It also showcases top local wines and ingredients from purveyors throughout the region. A first-of-its-kind immersive event that brings the food and people of the region together, Gather at Hudson Valley Table is something that no foodie will want to miss.

Ahead of the dinner on April 26, here’s what you should know:

The Venue

Staatsburg

A premier wine destination in Dutchess County, Milea Estate Vineyard is big on people, place, and product. The vineyard is owned and operated by Barry and Sang Milea, who created their venture to realize a longtime aspiration of bringing sustainably produced regional wines to New York City while also supporting local farmers in the Hudson Valley.

While the land that is now Milea Estate Vineyard was once owned by Barry Milea’s great grandfather Anthony Milea in the 1920s, it wasn’t until six decades later that the estate came back under Milea family ownership. Now, the 102-acre property includes meadows, a pond, organic gardens, a greenhouse, horses, an orchard, and, of course, a vineyard that produces whites, rosés, and reds from about eight different grape varieties. Needless to say, it all make for the perfect backdrop for a magical night during Gather at Hudson Valley Table.

The Chefs

Vinny Gilberti

Troutbeck, Amenia

A Hudson Valley native, Vinny Gilberti is the Executive Chef at Troutbeck. Having worked at some of New York City’s and Brooklyn’s most celebrated restaurants, Gilberti started at Troutbeck a few years back as the chef de cuisine. Although he left the Amenia destination in 2022 to explore opportunities in San Francisco, Gilberti is back at Troutbeck at the helm of its culinary program.

Emma Isakoff

Troutbeck, Amenia

Emma Isakoff is the head of the pastry program at Troutbeck in Amenia. She began her career in the culinary arts after graduating from Skidmore College with a psychology degree and deciding to change directions. Isakoff went on to complete a pastry and baking program in Cambridge, Massachusetts, after which she worked in many restaurants along the East Coast.

David Kim

Milea Estate Vineyard, Staatsburg

After moving from Korea to Dallas, Texas at age 14, David Kim went on to study hotel and restaurant management at the University of Houston before discovering his passion for cooking. Kim consequently graduated from the Culinary Institute of America with a degree in classical French culinary techniques which now, along with his Korean background, influences his cuisine at Milea Estate Vineyard, where he serves as executive chef.

Alicia Liaw

Milea Estate Vineyard, Staatsburg

Alicia Liaw is a Culinary Institute of America student who works as a line cook alongside executive chef David Kim at Milea Estate Vineyard. After living and working in Singapore as a chef de partie at Nouri Restaurant, Liaw began her degree in food business management with a focus in culinary arts at the CIA in Hyde Park.

Daniel Meissner

Willa, Millerton

The head chef at Willa in Millerton, Daniel Meissner is native to the New England region. Meissner began working in professional kitchens at the young age of 13 and went on to develop a love for the trade, eventually graduating from the International Culinary Center in New York City in 2015. After working in high-intensity Michelin-starred restaurants, Meissner brought his expertise to Dutchess County, where he now works with local farms to create hyper-seasonal dishes.

The Wine Expert

Russell Moss

Milea Estate Vineyard, Staatsburg

As general manager of Milea Estate Vineyard, Russell Moss knows a thing or two about wine. Moss has both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in viticulture and enology and has lectured at Cornell University on the topic. After working extensively in the New Zealand wine industry, Moss went on to be the chief viticulturist at multiple wineries throughout the world. Now, he still operates as a global vineyard and winery consultant, in addition to his in-house duties at Milea. Moss will be onsite during Gather at Hudson Valley Table with his expertise.

The Purveyors

Pine Plains

A family farm based out of Pine Plains, Chaseholm Farm produces 100-percent grass-fed beef and dairy and heritage breed hogs. From raw milk, yogurt, and cheese to pork and beef, Chaseholm Farm does it all from the ground up.

Clermont

Coming Home Seeds is focused on regional, climate-smart farming practices. The farm is housed on nine acres of land split between Clermont and Athens, where the unique soil makes for great vegetable ground. Coming Home Seeds produces vegetables and fruits like onions, garlic, squash, and melon, as well as grains like rye, rice, wheat, and corn.

Millerton

Founded in 2023, Thistle Pass Farm grows a diverse array of vegetables using organic seed, soil, and compost. The farm is big on regenerative growing practices to ensure high-quality, nutritious produce. Each variety produced at the farm is carefully chosen with flavor at the forefront of farmers’ minds.

Tivoli

As you may have guessed, Tivoli Mushrooms leans heavily into fungi. The Dutchess County farm grows delicious farm-fresh mushrooms, including oyster, king trumpet, lion’s mane, shiitake, maitake, and more.

So, what are you waiting for? Get your tickets now for Gather at Hudson Valley Table. Cocktail hour kicks off at 6:30 p.m., with a 7:30 p.m. dinner to follow at the magical Hudson Valley venue.

