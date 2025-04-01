Where to Enjoy a Full English or Irish Breakfast in the Hudson Valley

Even though the Hudson Valley is home to an endless number of classic diners, a full English or Irish breakfast can be hard to come by. From savory beans to runny eggs to juicy sausage, there’s nothing like the full spread to start your morning off on the right note. When you’re craving a filling plate of your favorite a.m. eats, stop by one of these Hudson Valley restaurants for authentic fry-ups.

East Durham

With a farm-to-table menu that uses only the freshest local produce from the Hudson Valley, Five Furlong’s Tavern also has a great atmosphere with live performances from the diverse local music scene, boasting everything from traditional Irish music to classic rock. When it comes to brunch, the full Irish breakfast is the way to go. For $24, enjoy Irish bacon, sausages, black and white puddings, sauteed mushrooms, baked beans, grilled tomatoes, potatoes, whole wheat toast, and eggs any way.

Pearl River

A thriving English tea shop and market in Pearl River, The Gracie Rose is a welcoming space to experience Irish culture. With an extensive menu of Irish classics from breakfast to afternoon tea, this Westchester spot also offers a range of snacks from across the pond and a selection of Barry’s Tea to take home. For breakfast, choose from the traditional for two eggs, bacon, sausage, black and white pudding, home fries, beans, and brown bread or the vegetarian for two eggs, avocado, tomatoes, mushrooms, beans, and whole wheat toast.

East Durham

Another East Durham favorite when it comes to Irish cuisine, McGrath’s Edgewood Falls celebrates 50 years as a well-loved mini resort. While you can book a room to stay at the inn to explore the Irish culture of Greene County, you can also stop in to dine on authentic meals for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Opt for the original Irish breakfast to satisfy your craving for farm-fresh eggs, Irish sausage, white and black pudding, fried tomatoes, breakfast potatoes, beans, and freshly baked Irish soda bread.

Beacon

New(ish) to the Hudson Valley culinary scene, Moreish is a British-inspired eatery that started out at Beacon’s Hudson Valley Food Hall but is now moving into its own Main Street location in Beacon, with a planned opening for this spring. The restaurant has all the classics, from bangers and mash to Cornish pasties, but the full English breakfast is by far the star of the show. If you’re dying to try the fry-up but you’re not too keen on meat, Moreish also offers a veggie English breakfast to accommodate dietary restrictions.

Albany

Housed in a building that was constructed sometime around 1736, The Olde English Pub certainly lives up to its name. The Albany eatery serves an eclectic English menu that focuses on pub fare and classics like fish and chips or shepherd’s pie. If you’re coming for brunch, indulge in the full English for two sunny-side eggs, baked beans, sausage, bacon, toast, mushrooms, blistered tomatoes, and home fries.

Piermont

Established in 2022, Reilly’s Public House injects a bit of Irish culture into the French-leaning town of Piermont. Serving elevated Irish American fare, the pub keeps 24 beers on tap, including Guinness, if you’re in the mood for a pint with your brunch. Dig into the Irish breakfast for eggs, sausage, black and white pudding, bacon, mushrooms, baked beans, and potatoes.

