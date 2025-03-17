A Foodie’s Guide to Brews and Bites in New Paltz

Sparked by a growing community of artists, students, and nature lovers, the town of New Paltz has blossomed into a hub of quirky shops, eats, and boutiques. On Main Street alone, the options can be overwhelming—do we get breakfast at Main Street Bistro or B-Side Grill? Where can we find the best local craft beer? Where’s the best cup of coffee in town? Here are some of our favorite places to get coffee, sip beers, and grab a bite in the Hudson Valley’s beloved college town.

Coffee & Tea

10 Main Street

Situated across from the antique barn on Water Street, this is the place to go for strong, flavorful coffee drinks, ample seating (indoors and outdoors), and a beautiful back-porch view of the ridge. Once you’re fully caffeinated, take a stroll around Water Street, where you will find multiple antique shops, a plant store, a wine bar, and more.

70 Main Street

The Ridge is relatively new in town but has quickly become a favorite for college students and year-round residents alike. Inside, you’ll find walls lined with loose teas and spices in every hue of the rainbow. You may opt to build you own beverage, but we tend to trust the experts—the staff is friendly, knowledgeable about tea, and helpful in recommending a drink.

139 Main Street

Freshly baked pastries and New Paltz gear and souvenirs are the name of the game at Village Grind Coffee Shop. Espresso-based drinks, tea, and hot chocolate are perfect winter picks, while cold brew and iced chai are warm-weather warriors. Pick up a croissant in any flavor you like for the road; this coffee shops stocks everything from classic butter to chocolate to almond flaky pastries.

Breakfast & Lunch

62 Main Street

B-Side is the sort of place you can go with anyone, in any mood, and know there will be something for everyone. It is a perfect destination for music lovers, as the walls and ceiling are lined with hundreds of records ranging from The Beatles to Metallica. Voracious eaters may attempt the Notorious B.I.G. burger challenge, where participants must devour two bacon cheeseburgers, fries, onion rings, and a milkshake in under 30 minutes. For a normal meal, the menu is filled with bites aplenty for an enjoyable breakfast or lunch in New Paltz.

59 Main Street

At Main Street Bistro, you’ll find great service, good coffee, and an incredibly affordable menu. An underappreciated aspect of this dining experience is the art hanging on the walls. Ryan Cronin, a Hudson Valley-based painter, contributes vibrant and imaginative paintings perhaps better suited for a gallery than a diner. How often do you get to enjoy a $6 breakfast special beneath a $10,000 painting?

Lunch & Dinner

49 Main Street

This eatery is hard to miss. Right in the heart of town, Lola’s overlooks the busiest intersection on Main Street (for those of you who enjoy people-watching). The menu borrows flavors from Southern comfort dishes, Thai cuisine, and more, culminating in a genuinely unique collection of burgers, sandwiches, and bites in New Paltz. For diners with a sweet tooth, look to the milkshakes, the price of which ($10-12) only seems excessive until you actually lay eyes on one.

58 Main Street

This restaurant lives inside the space that once housed Cafeteria, a coffee spot once summarized as “the living room of New Paltz.” Though the residents of the town still mourn the loss of the café, the sting is made lesser by the offerings of Pho Tibet. Complete with a homey atmosphere and generous natural light, this is a great option for lunch, dinner, or even just sharing appetizers and bites family-style with your party in New Paltz.

5 Plattekill Avenue

A new addition to the lively town of New Paltz, Sideshow Kitchen and Bar keeps the vibes going late into the night until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Your local spot for beer and cocktails, Sideshow also serves an unbeatable lunch and dinner menu with Southern-inspired options like chicken and waffles, St. Louis spareribs, cornbread, burnt ends, loaded barbecue brisket potato skins, and much more.

Drinks

4 S Chestnut Street

Not only is Bacchus a restaurant and bar, but the locale is a destination for live music, billiards, and a neighborly atmosphere. Here, enjoy craft beer, specialty cocktails, and bar bites like nachos, coconut shrimp, or sweet potato tots as you shoot some pool and kick back with your friends.

107 Main Street

For speakeasy vibes with a twist, The Lemon Squeeze delivers. The cocktail bar hosts live music Thursday through Saturday and an open mic every Wednesday, so you can entertain or be entertained as per your preference. Classic cocktails get a makeover, and an extensive beer and wine selection completes the drink menu. Come during happy hour for food and drink specials as low as $1.

Treats

2 Church Street

Be forewarned: if you make a stop at Krause’s, you’re going to have to stop every time you pass through Ulster County. These chocolates are seriously delectable and surprisingly affordable. Our go-to is the half-pound box of chocolates, which allows you to pick individual truffles for a make-your-own assortment. The sweet shop also offers cartoon-shaped chocolate pops and ones featuring characters from Star Wars, Pokémon, and more (which make excellent gifts). In other words, it’s a must-visit when you’re craving sweet bites in New Paltz.

25 North Front Street

This ain’t your average chocolate shop. Lagusta’s makes “heartbreakingly delicious confections,” all ethically sourced and vegan. Here, you’ll find flavors paired together you wouldn’t guess could share a harmonious union. Strawberry-balsamic caramel, rosemary sea salt caramel, white chocolate hibiscus bonbons, and more surprise one’s palate in the best way possible.

218 Main Street

Yet another treasure trove of vegan bites in New Paltz, Little Loaf Bakeshop bakes everything with pride. Not a chocolate shop, this Main Street stop is your go-to for croissants, danishes, bread, cookies, and buns. The shop even bakes savory treats like gochujang and chestnut mushroom danishes and sausage and cheddar morning buns, but the double chocolate croissants and quince jam and almond bostocks have our hearts.

