These Food Trucks Dish up Gourmet Eats Around the Hudson Valley

The words “food truck” might conjure up images of hot pretzels, hot dogs, and a Rocket Pop from a chest freezer. But if you look around your local roads, farmers markets, and special events, you’ll see that this stereotype is as dated as candy cigarettes. Many of today’s food trucks offer fare that’s not just worth pulling over for, but actually driving to eat: Think tender Asian noodles, gourmet mac ‘n’ cheese, and so much more.

Here are the food trucks to keep an eye out for in the Hudson Valley.

Who doesn’t love barbecue in the summer? BIG E BBQ NY specializes in high-quality smoked meats, with the motto “great ’til it’s gone.” The E behind BIG E is chef and owner Ethan Fergus, who turned his lifelong passion for cooking into an occupation in 2021 with his food truck. Pulled pork sandwiches, brisket, baby back ribs, chorizo sausage, and loaded nachos are just a few of the menu items, and the truck makes many appearances around the Hudson Valley throughout the year.

Chicken lovers flock to Hopewell Junction’s The Cluck Truck for wings, rotisserie chicken, chicken sandwiches, and combo platters. The food truck is a staple at annual events like the Hudson Valley Hot Air Balloon Festival, Fourth of July celebrations, and town carnivals. Order the Loaded Chix for sweet and spicy chicken, cheddar, bacon, blue cheese, and scallions on a sesame bun, or the Mother Clucker for a barbecue take — complete with coleslaw.

Making the rounds of local establishments, and currently parked at Arrowood Farms on select weeks through October, Eat Church is known for its Asian creations. The signature dish is Korean chicken wings, double-fried for crispness and topped with gochujang, a red pepper paste that delivers a sweet and spicy punch. If you’re a fan of dumplings, you’ll be delighted with the variety offered; depending on the day, the fillings range from shrimp to kimchi. The menu frequently changes, but you’ll surely find many other dishes you’d never expect.

Voted the best food truck in the Hudson Valley in 2023, 2024, and 2025, Empanada Mama knows a thing or two about empanadas. With sweet and savory options, the truck offers a rotating menu consisting of flavors like classic beef and cheese, buffalo chicken dip, lasagna, Cajun crunch, three-cheese Florentine, and funfetti. While the truck is available for events, catering, and private parties, you can find it parked throughout East Fishkill every week.

Fans of the TV series Breaking Bad will immediately understand that the owners of this truck loved it, too—Heisenberg is the name of the drama’s protagonist. As you can imagine, burgers are a mainstay here, but they’re hardly the only delicious item you’ll find. The good eats also include birria tacos, quesadillas, pulled pork, pulled chicken, and more. If you have room for them, onion rings and flavored crispy tater tots (check out variations like hot Buffalo and garlic parm) will gladly come along for the ride.

While the Mac Factor’s two trucks normally roam around Central New York, they often visit HV towns for events and street fairs (such as the annual Warwick Food Truck Festival) and serve up crafty takes on mac ‘n’ cheese. Purists will enjoy the traditional mac, a blend of cheeses with a crunchy panko topping. Then come the more exotic choices, like the caprese, with pesto, diced tomatoes, and mozzarella. Chili con carne is a Tex-Mex dream, piled high with homemade chili, sour cream, jalapeños, and tortilla chips. Whichever mac ‘n’ cheese you order, you’ll no doubt appreciate the out-of-the-box thinking that went into it.

Ramen is having a moment and, if you’re a fan, you’ll want to catch up with this food truck, launched out of Poughkeepsie. Its ramen floats serenely in a savory mixture of marrow broth, cabbage, and mushrooms, with a poached egg for satisfying protein. A couple of bao make the perfect side dish, and there are six varieties to choose from, including black bean, mushroom, and pork belly. But Reconnect’s menu isn’t limited to Asian offerings — the truck also serves up beloved Latin dishes such as quesadillas, street corn, and arepas.

What’s a food truck without a catchy name? Up in Kingston, The Rolling Cones pays homage to the region’s musical background as it dishes up frozen treats from May to October. The ice cream camper is parked at the Kingston Standard Brewing Company when it’s not booked for events. Try one of the special soft serve sundaes, which run the gamut from Mint Condition to Cookie Jar, and are each topped with local sweets and homemade magic dust.

Think of this mobile venture as the Wonka of waffles. One of the newest food trucks in the region, it delights its fans with Belgian waffles paired with irresistible toppings. Think s’mores, cookies and cream, apple pie à la mode, and even ice cream sprinkled with breakfast cereal and coated in marshmallow and Nutella. Savory options are on the menu as well: among them are chicken and waffles, waffle fries, and waffle fries topped with cheese. Also available are sinfully sweet drinks such as an orange creamsicle float.

A local legend, Walter’s Mamaroneck-based stand dates to 1919 and is a registered historic landmark. In recent years, it opened a White Plains outpost and has also taken the show on the road with not one, but five trucks. Hot dogs? Big deal! You might be thinking. Admittedly, they’re a food truck staple. But taste one of Walter’s and see why these are perhaps the best you’ve ever eaten. They’re an exclusive blend of beef, pork, and veal, and both the links and the sauce they’re grilled in are trade secrets. Don’t miss a squeeze of the zippy mustard either, which makes every other kind seem too tame. And if they’re on the menu, the potato puffs will melt in your mouth, making you forget that French fries even exist.

Cozied up alongside the Upper Depot Brewing Company in Hudson, Whale Belly serves food that pairs perfectly with a cold beer. Smoked wings are a draw; owner Jon Spoto brines them before they’re cooked, then tops them with a proprietary hot sauce. Pulled and smoked pork are sourced from Lovers Leap Farm in Kinderhook. Vegetarians can also find options such as a hummus platter with crisp veggies, pita, feta, and marinated olives. Even a grilled chicken sandwich is elevated by an herb mayo sauce—it’s homemade, as are all the sauces, the beer cheese for the pretzels, and the pickles.

